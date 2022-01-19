From fun things to do with the kids during half term to jazz, here's our guide to the best events and things to do in Essex in February...

1. Miraiker's World of Puppets, Brentwood

After closing for a short while after the festive season, this farm and fun park is back with a half-term event for the children with Miraiker's World of Puppets. Amongst special guests who are all waiting to meet you, there will be lots of other fulfilling activities too!

Date: February 12-20

Time: Time varies

Tickets:

Address: Old MacDonald’s Farm and Fun Park, Brentwood, CM14 5AY

Website: omdfarm.co.uk





Enjoy half term at Audley End - Credit: English Heritage

2. Half Term Explorer Quest, Saffron Walden

Looking for something exciting to entertain the kids this February Half Term? Audley End House and Gardens in Saffron Walden could be the ideal place for a day of fun.

From Saturday February 12 to Sunday February 20 (10am-5pm) this spectacular mansion is hosting its brand-new Half Term Explorer Quest event.

What can you expect? Well, here you ‘will track down the clues and solve the puzzles as you follow the family trail through the gardens of Audley End.’

Date: February 12-20

Time: 10am-5pm

Tickets: £13.90/£8.40/£36.20 adult/child/family

Address: Off London Road, Saffron Walden CB11 4JF

Website: english-heritage.org.uk/





3. Hylands Estate Open Day and Farmers’ and Crafts Market

Looking for an event for everyone to enjoy? Add Hylands House to your must-do this February. The Grade II*-listed house will open its doors to reveal ‘its secrets behind its interesting history’.

Also, a market located at The Stables will have fabulous displays from its resident artists, designers and makers.

Date: Sunday, February 20

Time: 10am-4pm (last entry 3pm)

Tickets: Free

Address: Hylands House, Chelmsford, CM2 8WQ

Website: hylandsestate.co.uk





Musician Hannah Horton arrives in Colchester - Credit: Hannah Horton

4. Hannah Horton Quartet, Colchester

Lose yourself in a beautiful night of jazz at the Colchester Arts Centre on February 27. Catch saxophonist Hannah Horton, a rising star on the UK jazz scene, for a night to remember.

Colchester Arts Centre says, ‘Hannah’s music is rooted in jazz, funk and folk. Honest and authentic, she connects with her audience naturally, both through her personal warmth and her engaging musicianship.

'Her saxes are Hannah's creative voice, drawing her audience in with emotion, making them smile with positive vibes and tapping their feet throughout her set!’

Date: Sunday, February 27

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £16/£14/£6 adult/concession/student

Address: Colchester Arts Centre, Church Street, Colchester CO1 1NF

Website: colchesterartscentre.com





5. Flea Market, Maldon

Who doesn’t love a flea market? Not only is it a great way to source fabulous vintage and second-hand goods but you are helping the environment too. Explore the stalls filled with antiques, collectables, arts and crafts and much more – who knows what you will find!

Date: Saturday, February 5

Time: 8.30am-3pm

Address: Maldon Town Hall, Market Hill, Maldon, CM9 4RL

Contact: 01621 857 373





Flowers are starting to bloom this month - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Snowdrops & Hellebores, Harlow

Snowdrop season is here and The Gibbered Garden in Harlow is offering you a chance to capture these stunning flowers in all their glory.

Across a variety of dates this month on Wednesdays and Sundays from February (13, 16, 20, 23 and 27), the garden will showcase its event, Snowdrops and Hellebores.

As you witness these delights, you can enjoy a fresh winter stroll around the beautiful garden, and afterwards, enjoy homemade soup, bread and refreshments at its Barn Tea Room.

Want to spot more snowdrops? Essex Life has rounded up the best places to find the flowers in the in the county county.

Date: Wednesday & Sunday, February 13, 16, 20, 23, 27

Time: 2pm-4.30pm

Tickets: £5/£4 adult/concessions

Address: The Gibberd Garden, Marsh Lane, Harlow CM17 0NA

Website: thegibberdgarden.co.uk





7. Saffron Opera Group: Così fan tutte, Saffron Walden

Looking to do something a little spontaneous before Valentine's Day? Saffron Opera Group Orchestra and Saffron Opera Group Chorus are hosting a late-afternoon performance of beautiful music at Saffron Hall. A great way to relax and get lost in the music.

Date: Sunday, February 13

Time: 3pm-5pm

Tickets: From £20

Address: Saffron Hall, Saffron Walden, CB11 4UH

Website: saffronhall.com





Make 2022 the year to get creative - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Creative Courses , Epping

We are never too old to start learning something new. If you want to test your skills, the Epping District Council is offering something rather exciting for adults with its various events throughout February and March.

Try beginners drawing on February 26 at the Epping Forest District Museum, where you can learn basic shading techniques to transform your flat sketches into life-like images.

The Museum is also hosting a two-hour workshop on bath bomb-making on February 9. Or perhaps you want to test your culinary skills with truffle making on February 22 at the Civic Offices?

Date: Time varies

Time: Time varies

Cost: From £16.50

Address: Locations vary, however most classes are held at the Civic Offices, 323 High Street, Epping, CM16 4BZ or the Epping Forest District Museum, 39–41 Sun Street, Waltham Abbey, EN9 1EL

Website: eppingforestdc.gov.uk





9. Family Felt Picture Workshop

This award-winning garden has an event for all ages. Its family felt picture workshop gives you and the kids an opportunity to experience making and creating together. For those aged 8 and above, you can learn how to make a wet felt picture from vibrantly coloured wool tops.

Date: Tuesday, February 15

Time: 10am-3pm

Tickets: £10

Address: Beth Chatto’s Plants and Gardens, Colchester, C07 7DB

Website: bethchatto.co.uk



