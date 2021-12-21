Start the year off on a good note with one of these top things to do in Essex in January.

1. Martin Kemp’s Back to The 80s Party DJ set, Charter Hall, Colchester

Feeling the January blues after the festive season? Get on your dancing shoes as Spandau Ballet’s finest, Martin Kemp, is heading to Charter Hall to bring you his Back To The 80s Party DJ set. This will be Martin’s first time visiting Colchester with his tour and he will be swapping his bass for the decks and spinning the best 80s tracks around. This event encourages fancy dress, so dig out those legwarmers and make it a night to remember.

Date: January 28

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: From £22

Address: Charter Hall, Cowdray Avenue, Colchester CO1 1YH

Website: colchester-events.co.uk





2. The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Mercury Theatre

The Colchester Operatic Society is hosting something spectacular at the revamped Mercury Theatre, The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Some may recognise this musical production based on the Victor Hugo novel and including the songs and academy award-nominated score from the 1996 animated film produced by Walt Disney. So, what can you expect? According to the local amateur dramatic company, ‘The musical will sweep you away with the magic of this truly unforgettable musical as they perform this powerful story and fill the stage with beautiful choral harmonies.’

Date: January 27-February 6

Time: 7.30pm, 2.30pm

Tickets: From £15

Address: Mercury Theatre, Balkerne Gate, Colchester CO1 1PT

Website: mercurytheatre.co.uk





3. Cinderella's Royal Afternoon Tea, The Kenneth More Theatre, Ilford

For three special dates, The Kenneth More Theatre in Ilford is hosting something you do not want to miss. The theatre welcomes you to its magical afternoon tea experience with delicious sandwiches and scrumptious cakes with Cinderella herself, so be sure to get her autograph and photo. But the fun doesn’t end there! After, you will be treated to a fun-filled pantomime and join Cinderella at the ball. This is a perfect way to celebrate the New Year with friends and family this season.

Date: January 2, 8-9

Time: 3.30pm; 12pm

Tickets: From £25 including panto ticket

Address: Kenneth More Theatre, Oakfield Road, Ilford, IG1 1BT

Website: redbridgedramacentre.co.uk





4. New Year’s Day Wildlife Walk, Ingrebourne Nature Discovery Centre, Hornchurch

What better way to start the new year than with a beautiful walk across some of Essex’s stunning nature reserves. Havering Local Group is hosting a lovely walk for everyone to enjoy and spot the winter wildlife.

Date: January 1

Time: 11am-1pm

Tickets: Free

Address: Ingrebourne Nature Discovery Centre, Hornchurch, RM12 6DF (Sat Nav RM12 6TS)

Website: essexwt.org.uk





5. Cello and vocal concert

Ayanna Witter-Johnson is said to be a performer to watch this year. Making her debut at the award-winning Saffron Hall, her cello and vocals are promised to be an experience like no other.

Date: January 7

Time: 8pm

Tickets: From £7

Address: Saffron Hall, Audley End Road, Saffron Walden, CB11 4UH

Website: saffronhall.com





6. Let It Snow, Marsh Farm, South Woodham

Now the festive season is coming to an end, are you looking for something fun to do with the children? Well, Marsh Farm Animal Adventure Park is hosting a range of fun activities, including a sing-a-long show, an ice skating rink, a winter wonderland fun fair, a train ride, and much more.

Date: January 8-30 (every weekend)

Time: 10am-5pm

Tickets: from £2.99

Address: Marsh Farm, South Woodham Ferrers, CM3 5WP

Website: marshfarm.co.uk





7. Horror-On-Sea Festival at The Park Inn, Southend-on-Sea

Like so many events, The Horror-On-Sea Festival is back following a two-year hiatus. Packing in more than 100 films across two weekends, it is the UK’s largest independent festival devoted to horror. The question is, how brave are you?

Date: January 14-16; 21-23

Tickets: From £7

Address: Church Road, Southend-on-Sea, SS1 2A

Website: horror-on-sea.com