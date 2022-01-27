From theatre shows to music and exhibitions, these are some of the best events in Hampshire this February...



Valentine's Castle Tour and Afternoon Tea, Highclere Castle

When: February 12-14

How much: £130 per person

Make like a historical romance character and spend your Valentine’s with your beau swanning around the beautiful Highclere Castle. The guides will take you through the State Rooms that are so familiar from the scenes in Downton Abbey. Hear about the history and the works of art, as well as anecdotes from the filming. Follow it all with a delicious Champagne Afternoon Tea, and a browse around the gift shop where a complimentary goodie bag will be waiting for you.

highclerecastleshop.co.uk

Enjoy the thrills of Irish dance at The Anvil - Credit: Press



Spirit of the Dance, The Anvil, Basingstoke

When: February 4

How much: £32

The international success Spirit of the Dance is bringing spectacular choreography to The Anvil. This high-octane extravaganza takes dance to the next level in an explosive fusion of Irish Dance combined with dance styles from round the world ranging from salsa to hip hop. Not one Irish dance shoe steps out of line as their feet perform as one. With brilliant lighting, dazzling costumes and stunning choreography, you’re sure to be left breathless.

anvilarts.org.uk



Chinese New Year, across Southampton

When: February 6

How much: Free at Southampton Guildhall Square, £11.50 show at Mayflower Studios

2022 is the Year of the Tiger, and with tigers loving water, what better place to celebrate the New Year than in Southampton? Visitors are encouraged to rejuvenate and recharge their energies, with fun activities to promote mental health and wellbeing, colourful parades and celebrations to reunite loved ones, and inspiring performances by dazzling artists from all over the South. There are free events in the Guildhall Square, as well as a special show at Mayflower Studios.

redsunpictures.com/chinese-new-year

Black is the Colour of my Voice is inspired by Nina Simone's journey - Credit: Joshua Michael Tintner



Black is the Color of My Voice, Theatre Royal Winchester

When: February 9

How much: £19, concessions £14

Fringe First award winner Apphia Campbell’s acclaimed production is heading to Winchester. Inspired by the life of Nina Simone, Black is the Color Of My Voice follows a successful jazz singer and civil rights activist seeking redemption after the untimely death of her father. She reflects on the journey that took her from a piano prodigy destined for the church, to a renowned jazz vocalist at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement.

theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk

The Stranglers are known for songs such as Golden Brown - Credit: Hiroki Nishioka



The Stranglers, Portsmouth Guildhall

When: February 14

How much: £38.23

One of the UK’s most exciting, credible and influential British groups, The Stranglers are embarking on their final UK tour, stopping off at Portsmouth Guildhall along the way. The band promise a set that will be covering tracks from their extensive catalogue spanning over 45 years. As always, audiences can expect to be swept up high on the wave of The Stranglers' powerful sound, pounding rhythms, soaring melodies, quirky humour and thrillingly daring musicianship for an exhilarating live experience.

portsmouthguildhall.org.uk



The Book of Mormon, Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

When: February 16-March 5

How much: £22.50-£75

This outrageous musical comedy from the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Bobby Lopez co-writer of Avenue Q and Frozen, follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent on a mission to a place that’s about as far from Salt Lake City as you can get. Experience the sellout, worldwide sensation for yourself at Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre.

mayflower.org.uk



Garden Treasure Trails, The Vyne, Basingstoke

When: February 19-27

How much: Included in admission price (adult £13, child £6)

Explore the great gardens of The Vyne this half term by finding all the treasures within it. Not all treasures are made of silver or gold mind – look out for the teetering frame of the ancient 100 Guinea Oak and the crumbling remains of a long-lost Victorian bridge alongside eight other garden treasures. This is an easy 30-40 minute circuit of the gardens and a short section of woodland and wetlands, perfect if you want to test out your wellies.

nationaltrust.org.uk/the-vyne

Groove on down to Groundlings Theatre for their family silent disco - Credit: Unsplash/Аида Тикиева



Family Silent Disco, Groundlings Theatre, Portsmouth

When: February 23-24

How much: £4

Looking after little ones this half term and need a fun way to get them active? We’ve got you covered. This grooving silent disco will be packed with kids tunes, so you can all dance an hour away. It’s a lovely way for them to potentially meet new friends – plus, the perks of a silent disco is that you can always take your headphones off for a few seconds of peace and quiet…

groundlings.co.uk



Wasp Spider and Garden Tiger, Andover Museum

When: Until February 27

How much: Free

Survival, extinction and the legacy of Gilbert White in an age of climate change are all observed in this fascinating exhibition. It looks at the legacy of the great 18th century naturalist Gilbert White and his pioneering 25-year study of the plants and animals at his Selborne home in Hampshire. As well as this, it will draw on the Hampshire Cultural Trust’s natural sciences collection to illustrate the impact changes in the environment have on our wildlife.

hampshireculture.co.uk

Jan Gossaert (Jean Gossart)'s The Adoration of the Kings, 1510-15 - Credit: The National Gallery, London



Sensing the Unseen: Step into Gossaert’s Adoration, Winchester Cathedral

When: Until April 4

How much: Included in admission price (adult £9.95, child under 16 free) but booking essential

This innovative exhibition, designed and produced by the National Gallery, London will be showcased in full glory at the atmospheric Winchester Cathedral. At the heart of it is a 3-D facsimile of Jan Gossaert’s Adoration of the Kings – a magnificent oil painting from 1501-15 that depicts the familiar Christian Nativity. The immersive digital experience uses innovative technology, so that visitors will discover the intricate detail, technical mastery, vivid colours and rich meaning of this 16th-century masterpiece.

winchester-cathedral.org.uk