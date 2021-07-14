Published: 4:17 PM July 14, 2021 Updated: 12:27 PM August 6, 2021

The sun is shining, the summer holidays are here, and there's plenty to see and do in Hampshire this month to soak up the rays and spend time with the family....



Jack Up the Summer

When? August 6-8

Where? North Fairlee Farm

How much? Tickets: weekend adult £71.50 and teen £36.30, weekend day ticket adult £38.50 and teen £19.80

Centred around party hits and feel-good music from the 80s and 90s, attendees are guaranteed to be uplifted by the upbeat, hand-clapping music of yesteryear at this wonderfully retro family festival. The event in Newport provides a first-class weekend of entertainment from household chart name acts, great food, kids attractions and stalls. The event is also raising money for local charity Beaulieu Respite, so it’s a worthwhile event in both fun and helping the community.

jackupthesummer.co.uk



The Portsmouth Kite Festival

When? August 7-8

Where? Southsea Common

How much? Free entry but parking charges may apply

This internationally-renowned event will see colourful demonstrations of kites including swarms of snakes, frogs, lizards, whales, jesters, fish, salamanders and much more. Also in the sky there will be a wide range of kites to enjoy and admire. These include beautiful single line kites, awe inspiring 3D soft kites in a magical range of shapes and sizes and skilfully flown kites performing excellent tricks and routines to music.

portsmouthkitefestival.co.uk



Theatre Tour

When? August 12 and 26

Where? Groundlings Theatre, Portsmouth

How much? Adult: £12, child £7

Soak up the legacy and atmosphere of Portsmouth's oldest theatre. Led by costumed actors, the tour will take you to all corners of this Grade II listed theatre, with tales both theatrical and historical. It is also Portsmouth's only fully producing theatre, so the tours will not only give you an insight into its past but also its future as you will also get to see the happenings of a working theatre.

groundlings.co.uk

Add some sparkle to your summer by heading to The New Forest Fairy Festival - Credit: Unsplash/Daniel Kempe



The New Forest Fairy Festival

When? August 14-15

Where? Burley Park, New Forest

How much? Adult: £12, child £7

Sometimes all you need is faith, trust and pixie dust – and this festival certainly has pixie dust in spades. Magic on your wings and flutter away for a day of enchanting entertainment and activities, including arts and crafts, storytelling, live acoustic music and magical workshops. Plus, listen for the fairy bells of the forest and see if you can spot any gossamer-winged pretties floating around the area throughout the day.

newforestfairyfestival.co.uk



Iconic Jimi

When? August 14 until October 31

Where? Dimbola Museums & Galleries, Freshwater

How much? Adult: £6, senior: £5.50, child 11-15: £2.50, under 10s free

See fascinating photographs of the guitar genius that was Jimi Hendrix, captured by the legendary British music photographer, Gered Mankowitz. Iconic Jimi showcases photographs taken in early 1967 when Gered worked with Jimi Hendrix and The Experience during two sessions at his Mason's Yard studio in Mayfair. These sessions produced images of Jimi that would go on to become some of the most iconic and widely known portraits of the great musician.

dimbola.co.uk



Steamship Shieldhall Southampton Docks Cruise

When? August 14-15

Where? Western Docks, Southampton

How much? Adults £25.00, children £6.50, family £56.00

Join SS Shieldhall for her first family cruise of the 2021 season and explore the historic Southampton Docks. ​​​​This is an ideal cruise for families, with activities for children including an interactive Shieldhall Log Book. You will be able to see the boat’s impressive engine room with its original steam engines at work and the bridge, talk to the Captain and volunteer crew and relax in the Saloon with a wide range of refreshments.

ss-shieldhall.co.uk



Carfest South

When? August 27-29

Where? Laverston Park Farm, Baskingstoke

How much? Friday, Adult: £74, child: £17, weekend, adult: £85, child: £19

Start your engines and drive on down to this festival that will ignite your need for speed. From the very best vintage classics to F1 and Grand Prix icons, CarFest has it all. With a themed Motorsport Paddock where you can meet the drivers, then have your breath taken away by the track shows. There’s all this, plus talks from TV chefs and live music from acts like Razorlight and McFly.

carfest.org

Picnic in the grand Sir Harold Hillier Gardens grounds - Credit: Sir Harold Hillier Gardens



Summer’s End Picnic

When? August 28

Where? Sir Harold Hillier Gardens, Romsey

How much? Adult: £22, child £12.50

Celebrate the end of the summer with fabulous music, fireworks and entertainment. The talented 75-piece orchestra and singers of Pops Incorporated UK – known for performing at Disney Land and the Royal Festival Hall London – will be performing well known hits. For the little ones there will also be children’s entertainment, circus skills and face painting. Pack your own picnic or grab snacks from the on-site restaurant and enjoy.

hants.gov.uk



Little New Park Rangers

When? Various regular sessions until August 30 that last 2 hours

Where? The showground at New Park

How much? Tickets: £10

Guided and led by the New Park Farm’s passionate, fully qualified course leaders, you and your Little Rangers will gain valuable skills to treasure forever. Through interactive play, children will learn about the diversity of the New Forest National Park and the importance of protecting it for years to come. There has never been a more important time to leave technology at home and create special memories for children in the great outdoors.

newparkfarm.org

Little one will love learning about nature at the WILD exhibition - Credit: St Barbe Museum and Art Gallery



WILD

When? Until September 4

Where? St Barbe Museum and Art Gallery

How much? £3

Have you ever been up close to a Gannet in full dive as it plummets towards the sea to catch fish, or managed to catch a glimpse of a Red Squirrel as it scampers into the trees above you? You can enjoy some of Britain's finest wildlife when touring natural history exhibition company Blue Tokay bring their exhibition WILD to Lymington for the first time, where visitors can observe taxidermy and other models of fantastic creatures.

stbarbe-museum.org.uk



