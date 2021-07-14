Published: 4:17 PM July 14, 2021

The sun is shining, the summer holidays are upon us, and there's plenty to see and do in Hampshire this month to soak up the rays and spend time with the family....



Distinctive Ceramics and Abstract Wall Art

When? July 8 – 16

Where? Quarr Abbey, Ryde

How much? Free entry

Isle of Wight artist Andrew Dowden, will be exhibiting his distinctive handmade sculptural ceramics and tiled panels, together with innovative mixed media wall art painted in oils. His inspiration comes from the surrounding sea and countryside, and his main area of interest is design, with shape and form and surface texture being more important than function. Andrew will also be in attendance to chat and answer any questions.

quarrabbey.org

Meander through the landscape that inspired poet John Keats - Credit: Herry Lawford/Flickr



Keats’ Water Meadows Walk

When? July 11

Where? Starts at Winchester Cathedral

How much? Tickets: £20 or £16.00 for Friends of the Keats-Shelley Memorial Association

Follow in the footsteps of English Romantic poet, John Keats, through the beautiful natural habitat of the Winchester water meadows and discover the scenery that inspired Keats in writing one of his most famous poems, To Autumn. It is being organised by the Keats - Shelley Memorial Association and the South Downs Poetry, so it shall prove a thoughtful, intelligent insight into his works and thought process.

ks200-odetoautumnwalk.eventbrite.co.uk



Macbeth

When? July 15

Where? Chawton House, Alton

How much? Adult: £16, child: £10

The Lord Chamberlain's Men, the UK's premier all male theatre company invite you to join them for this outdoor theatre event. Emerging victorious and decorated in war Macbeth receives a thrilling pronouncement from three weird sisters who prophesy he will one day be King of Scotland. Overcome by ambition, Macbeth murders the king and sets in motion a terrible sequence of events. Make sure to bring a deckchair and a sunhat so you can watch the event both comfortably and in style.

chawtonhouse.org



Woodland Sessions

When? July 15 – July 17

Where? Robin Hill, Newport

How much? General admission: £35, VIP ticket: £45, after party £3

Live entertainment comes back to life at The Woodland Sessions, a brand new series of unique, intimate outdoor concerts set in Robin Hill’s natural environment. Its chilled but captivating evenings will bring you exceptional talent in the exceptional setting of Robin Hill’s gardens, woodland Amphitheatre. Take your seat and enjoy a night of comedy on Thursday, chilled acoustic music on the Friday, and a 90s party on the Saturday.

robin-hill.com



Southern Cathedrals Festival

When? July 16 online 7pm, July 17 in person 11am and 3pm

Where? Winchester Cathedral

How much? Digital event free, in person free but ticket needed

The Southern Cathedrals Festival brings together the choirs of Chichester, Salisbury and Winchester, offering sacred choral and organ music performed to the very highest standard. The live streamed 40-minute concert, hosted by Aled Jones, will be available to watch on the Winchester Cathedral website, YouTube channel and Facebook page. Alongside this digital offering, two in-person services will take place at the Cathedral on Saturday.

southerncathedralsfestival.org.uk



Foodies Festival

When? July 16 – 18

Where? Devils Island, Winchester

How much? Tickets: Adult day ticket price £19, weekend tcket £29, Children aged 12 and under go free when accompanied by an adult

The biggest gourmet food, drink and music festival series in the UK is back, and is set to feature MasterChef and Bake Off champions, plus chart-topping music acts. Tom Rhodes, the winner champion of MasterChef 2021 will be there, as well as Candice Brown and Peter Sawkins. The musical feast is just as sumptuous with Murder on the Dance Floor star Sophie Ellis-Bextor, platinum selling chart-toppers Scouting For Girls and more.

foodiesfestival.com

Indulge in delicious food and dance the day away at the Lymington Seafood Festival - Credit: Harry Smith Photography



Lymington Seafood Festival

When? July 16 – 18

Where? Bath Road Park, Lymington

How much? Tickets: £5 entry, must be booked in advance

Bringing the finest fruits de mer and the county’s food and drink producers to the forefront, this little boutique festival is full of flavour both in taste terms and in its stage line-up. Street performers are set to dazzle with death defying stunt, Dan the Hat will bring plenty of laughs, and Bruce Airhead will rock out the town. For a weekend jam-packed with fun, this will have it in abundance.

lymingtonseafoodfestival.co.uk



Battle for Britannia

When? July 17 – 18, 10am – 4pm

Where? Butser Ancient Farm, Chalton

How much? General admission: adult £10, child 3 – 16 £6, under 3s free

The Germanic war band known as Herigeas Hundas have set their sights on the riches of Butser Ancient Farm, and they won't let anyone stand in their way! Don't miss this unique opportunity to see these terrifying raiders fall upon the Iron Age Village and Roman Villa. Enjoy fascinating living history talks from the reenactors, along with music and storytelling, and unmissable combat and archery demonstrations on throughout the weekend.

butserancientfarm.co.uk



Summer Lanterns

When? July 27

Where? Southampton City Arts Gallery

How much? £7 per child, accompanying adult free, must be booked in advance

Round up your little ones and help get them creative while at the same time learning the importance of being sustainable. With the help of the gallery they will learn how to turn glass jars into lovely summer lanterns that you can decorate your home or garden with. A variety of materials will be on hand, so they can personalise it how they like. Glass takes one million years to decompose, so by upcycling the jars they gain a new lease of life in a beautiful way.

widgety.co.uk

See artworks great and small at Beaulieu's Sculptures exhibition - Credit: Beaulieu



Sculptures

When? Until August 30

Where? Beaulieu, New Forest

How much? Tickets: Adult: £21.50, Senior: £20.50, Child: £10.00, Family: £55

This stunning event features a unique collection of works by over 55 renowned sculptors, including Dawn Rowland, Frederic Chevarin and Helen Sinclair. Each piece has been carefully selected to take full advantage of their unique backdrop; from the atmospheric ruins of Beaulieu Abbey to the serene beauty of the Victorian Flower Garden and the intimate setting of Palace House. Covering a diverse range of mediums, the exhibition provides something to suit all tastes.

beaulieu.co.uk