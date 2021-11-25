Things to do in Hertfordshire December 2021
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
There's something for everybody in December's guide for events and things to do in Hertfordshire...
1. New York Met Live, Welwyn Garden City
A production of Eurydice, beamed live from the States, is part of a New York Metropolitan Opera Live on Screen season at the Hawthorne Theatre. The Greek myth of Orpheus, who uses the power of music to rescue his beloved Eurydice from the underworld, has inspired many composers. American composer Matthew Aucoi carries this tradition into the 21st century with playwright Sarah Ruhl whose modern-day take on Orpheus and Eurydice tells the story from the woman’s perspective. A captivating show by a world-renowned opera company.
When: December 4
Time: 5.55pm
Price: From £18.75
Address: Campus West, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City AL8 6BX
Website: campuswest.co.uk
2. A Christmas Concert for Families, Ware
Hertford Symphony Orchestra, one of the UK's leading non-professional orchestras, will perform a Christmas Concert for Families at Ware Drill Hall on December 12 playing Dvorak, Nielsen and Mozart. Joining them will be school children from Hertford and Ware primary schools, who will perform traditional and 'jazzy' carols.
Most Read
- 1 Clodagh McKenna shares her quick Christmas recipes
- 2 Christmas markets in and around the Cotswolds
- 3 Magical Christmas markets in Surrey 2021
- 4 Christmas in Hertfordshire 2021: Top festive markets
- 5 Win a £5000 staycation in Cornwall
- 6 Top Michelin starred Yorkshire restaurant destroyed in blaze
- 7 WIN £250 worth of Christmas food and drink
- 8 Win a watercolour painting of Maldon, Essex
- 9 Magical Christmas markets in Sussex 2021
- 10 Win a distillery tour for two at Masons of Yorkshire
When: December 12
Time: 3pm
Cost: £14/£6 adult/child
Address: Ware Drill Hall
Website: hertfordsymphonyorchestra.org.uk
3. Run Rudolph, Run, St Albans
Raise vital funds for Rennie Grove Hospice Care at its fabulously festive fun run. The 1.5K or 5k route from Waterend Barn, St Albans is suitable for all ages, so get the whole family involved. Come dressed in your best festive gear and Rennie Grove will provide the antlers. If you can’t make the live run, you can still sign up for the virtual Rudolph Run and complete your own 1.5K on a day in December that suits you.
When: December 5
Time: Start times between 10am-11.30am
Cost: Entry £10/£6 adult/child
Address: Waterend Barn, St Peter's Street, St Albans AL1 3LE
Website: renniegrove.org
4. Festive Afternoon Tea with Father Christmas, Alswick
At this very festive event, parents get to enjoy a glass of champagne while kids get the opportunity to grill Father Christmas about all thins Christmas and pose for a photo with the big man himself.
When: December 19
Time: 1.30pm, 3.30pm. 5.30pm
Cost: £49.95/£38 adult/child
Address: Hare Street Road, Buntingford SG9 0AA
Website: alswick.co.uk
5. Christmas Table Arrangement Workshop, Letchworth
Create a smashing and unique table arrangement for your festivities this year with fragrant festive foliage such as dried berries and fruit, spruce and holly as well as candles and luxurious ribbon.
When: December 12
Time: 10am-12pm
Cost: £35
Address: Letchworth Corner Sports Club, Whitethorn Lane, Letchworth, SG62DN
Website: letchworthsports.com
6. Festive wine tastings with Cavavin, Hertford
Discover six new wines in time for Christmas at this boozy event. Ritchie Tough of wine emporium Cavavin shares his expertise and knowledge, and there will be a raffle on the night too.
When: December 8
Time: 6.30pm
Cost: £15
Address: Hertford Museum, 18 Bull Plain, SG14 1DT
Website: gohertford.co.uk