Things to do in Hertfordshire December 2021

person

Richard Young

Published: 4:59 PM November 25, 2021
Christmas holidays table setting concept - wine glasses and tableware for festive dinner at home

Learn how to make a smashing Christmas table arrangement this December. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There's something for everybody in December's guide for events and things to do in Hertfordshire...

1. New York Met Live, Welwyn Garden City
A production of Eurydice, beamed live from the States, is part of a New York Metropolitan Opera Live on Screen season at the Hawthorne Theatre. The Greek myth of Orpheus, who uses the power of music to rescue his beloved Eurydice from the underworld, has inspired many composers. American composer Matthew Aucoi carries this tradition into the 21st century with playwright Sarah Ruhl whose modern-day take on Orpheus and Eurydice tells the story from the woman’s perspective. A captivating show by a world-renowned opera company. 

When: December 4

Time: 5.55pm

Price: From £18.75

Address: Campus West, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City AL8 6BX

Website: campuswest.co.uk


2. A Christmas Concert for Families, Ware

Hertford Symphony Orchestra, one of the UK's leading non-professional orchestras, will perform a Christmas Concert for Families at Ware Drill Hall on December 12 playing Dvorak, Nielsen and Mozart. Joining them will be school children from Hertford and Ware primary schools, who will perform traditional and 'jazzy' carols. 

When: December 12

Time: 3pm

Cost: £14/£6 adult/child

Address: Ware Drill Hall

Website: hertfordsymphonyorchestra.org.uk


3. Run Rudolph, Run, St Albans
Raise vital funds for Rennie Grove Hospice Care at its fabulously festive fun run. The 1.5K or 5k route from Waterend Barn, St Albans is suitable for all ages, so get the whole family involved. Come dressed in your best festive gear and Rennie Grove will provide the antlers. If you can’t make the live run, you can still sign up for the virtual Rudolph Run and complete your own 1.5K on a day in December that suits you. 

When: December 5

Time: Start times between 10am-11.30am

Cost: Entry £10/£6 adult/child

Address: Waterend Barn, St Peter's Street, St Albans AL1 3LE

Website: renniegrove.org 


4. Festive Afternoon Tea with Father Christmas, Alswick

At this very festive event, parents get to enjoy a glass of champagne while kids get the opportunity to grill Father Christmas about all thins Christmas and pose for a photo with the big man himself.

When: December 19

Time: 1.30pm, 3.30pm. 5.30pm

Cost: £49.95/£38 adult/child

Address: Hare Street Road, Buntingford SG9 0AA

Website: alswick.co.uk


5. Christmas Table Arrangement Workshop, Letchworth

Create a smashing and unique table arrangement for your festivities this year with fragrant festive foliage such as dried berries and fruit, spruce and holly as well as candles and luxurious ribbon. 


When: December 12

Time: 10am-12pm

Cost: £35

Address: Letchworth Corner Sports Club, Whitethorn Lane, Letchworth, SG62DN

Website: letchworthsports.com


6. Festive wine tastings with Cavavin,  Hertford

Discover six new wines in time for Christmas at this boozy event. Ritchie Tough of wine emporium Cavavin shares his expertise and knowledge, and there will be a raffle on the night too.  

When: December 8

Time: 6.30pm

Cost: £15

Address: Hertford Museum, 18 Bull Plain, SG14 1DT

Website: gohertford.co.uk




