Wil the real Raphael stand up? Head to the The Sandpit Theatre in St Albans - Credit: National Gallery of Art, Washington DC

There's plenty of thing to keep you and the family entertained this November. Here are Hertfordshire Life's highlights...

Travels with my sketchbook exhibition, Bushy

Students of the renowned Herkomer School of Art in Bushey came from far and wide, and a free exhibition at Bushey Museum and Art Gallery, Travels With My Sketchbook: Bushey and Beyond, reflects their thirst for travel throughout the British Isles. From wild Cornish coastlines to the rolling countryside of Somerset and Dorset and the charming villages and coastal beauty of East Anglia, the invention of paint in tubes and portable easels allowed these Victorian and Edwardian artists to capture landscapes and seascapes in the field, experimenting with brushstrokes, colour and form to capture light and movement.

When: Until January 9

Opening Hours: Thursday to Saturday 11am–4pm

Cost: Free

Address: Rudolph Road, Bushey WD23 3HW

Website: busheymuseum.org





Raphael revealed film, St Albans

Award-winning director Phil Grabsky takes a fresh look at the giant of the Renaissance, Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino in this screening at The Sandpit Theatre. Exhibition on Screen was granted exclusive access to the exhibition in Rome last year marking the 500th anniversary of Raphael’s death which brought together over 200 masterpieces. The documentary provides an opportunity to see the range of the revered artist’s skill, creativity and ingenuity and covers his life in Rome, including rare footage of Nero’s Golden House which Raphael visited.

When: Sunday November 7

Time: 3pm

Cost: £8

Address: Sandringham School, The Ridgeway, St. Albans, AL4 9NX

Website: sandpittheatre.co.uk





Tenors Un Limited are bringing their soaring vocals to The Radlett Centre - Credit: Dean Kaden



Tenors Un Limited - That's Amore, Radlett

Classical vocal trio, Tenors Un Limited are back with a new show, That’s Amoré, coming to The Radlett Centre. Known as the ‘Rat Pack of Opera’ the group has performed alongside Sting, Beyoncé and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The number one selling trio will be take the audience on a journey through songs made famous by the likes of Pavarotti, Bublé and Freddie Mercury. Songs include Come What May from Moulin Rouge!, Tonight (West Side Story) and Nessun Dorma (Turandot). Expect their trademark soaring vocals, velvet harmonies and wit. £24.

When: November 10

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: £24

Address: 1 Aldenham Avenue, Radlett, WD7 8HL

Website: radlettcentre.co.uk





Christmas big band, St Albans

Favourite Christmas songs are given the big band treatment for this matinee concert at Alban Arena. Jazz up your jingle bells and swing your snowballs with classics from Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie and Nat King Cole. The band features Simone Smith of the Ivy Benson Orchestra, Chris Smith Jnr - the composer and arranger for the BBC Radio Big Band, the Herb Miller Big Band, plus Tony Bennett’s trombonist.

When: November 15

Time: 2pm for a 3pm start

Cost: £18/£16

Address: Civic Centre, St Albans, AL1 3LD

Website: alban-arena.co.uk





Boyzlife, Stevenage

Former members of Boyzone and Westlife, Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden have joined forces as Boyzlife, and are coming to the Gordon Craig Theatre. The show will include many of the bands' greatest hits, with a combined catalogue that includes 18 number one singles and nine number one albums. Brian has also enjoyed international solo success, including a UK number one with Real to Me. Sing your heart out to You Raise Me Up, Flying Without Wings, Uptown Girl and All I need and No Matter What. When: November 19

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: £34.50

Address: Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage, SG1 1LZ

Website: gordon-craig.co.uk





Children's concerts, St Albans & Ware

St Albans Symphony Orchestra is performing a musical adventure for children at St Saviour’s Church. Isabel's Noisy Tummy is based on David McKee’s much-loved book and features music and story-telling by Bernard Hughes. It's a chance for children to hear a live orchestra, meet the musicians and dress up as a favourite character. Adults £8, children £2.

When: November 21

Time: 2pm-3pm; 3.30pm-4.30pm

Cost: £8/£2

Address: St Saviour’s Church, Sandpit Lane, St Albans, AL1 4DF

Website: saso.org.uk





Twas the Nightshift before Christmas draws on the experiences of medic-turned-comic, Adam Kay - Credit: Adam Kay





Adam Kay's Nightshift before Christmas, St Albans

Following the success of his book, This Is Going To Hurt, Adam Kay delves into his medical diaries once more for a humorous peek behind the scenes of the profession. Twas The Nightshift Before Christmas is dedicated to those who spend the festive season on the front line busy removing babies and baubles from the various places they get stuck. Both heart-warming and hilarious, the show mixes highlights from his book with award-winning stand-up. Stephen Fry said it 'made him very very happy', Hopefully it will for you, too.

When: November 23

Time: 8pm

Cost: £26.50

Address: Civic Centre, St Albans, AL1 3LD

Website: alban-arena.co.uk





Nick Bailey's Garden inspiration talk, Letchworth

November 25, Letchworth

Garden designer, author and presenter on Gardeners' World, Nick Bailey will discuss his book 365 Days Of Colour In Your Garden. The talk at The Cloisters has been arranged by Letchworth District Gardeners Association and Nick will be suggesting plants for all soil types, conditions and locations to achieve a balanced and colourful display next year and beyond. Tickets, £10.

When: November 25

Time: 7.30pm

Cost: £10

Address: The Cloisters, Barrington Road, Letchworth SG6 3TH

Website: ldga.org.uk





There's an illuminating way to celebrate the festival season at Wimpole Hall and Ashridge House - Credit: Richard Haughton

Enchanted Woodland Walk light trial, Ashridge

If you've not been to one, there's nothing that will get you in the Christmas spirit quicker than a festival of light. These technological marvels transform stately gardens and buildings into magical places at night. The Enchanted Woodland Walk and Winter Dining at Ashridge House offers both a wonderful light display and the option of dinner in a heritage room beforehand. On the hour-long trail that starts at the Italian Gardens see the stunning architecture of the house lit in technicolour and a woodland trail filled with striking illuminations. A Feasting Forest at the start and Courtyard Café at the end offer festive treats.

When: Selected dates between November 26-January

Time: First entry at 4.30pm, last entry at 8pm

Cost: From £18/£14

Address: Ashridge House, Berkhamsted, HP4 1NS

Website: ashridgehouse.org.uk









Winter illuminations and Christmas lights, Ashridge

The National Trust Wimpole Estate near Royston will have more than a million twinkling lights, colourful trees and illuminated installations along a stunning light trail choreographed to seasonal classics. There are trees that sing, are neon, or filled with flames, there's an eminently Instagrammable walk-through 'cathedral' adorned with more than 100,000 'pea-lights' and larger-than-life decorations. Street food vendors will provide winter warmers and you just may get a glimpse of Father Christmas too.

When: Selected dates between November 26-January 6

Time: First entry at 4.30pm, last entry at 9.15pm

Cost: From £16.50/£10.50

Address: Wimpole Estate, Arrington, Royston SG8 0BW

Website: nationaltrust.org.uk





Wind in the Willows, Hemel Hempstead

Back by popular demand, Wizard Theatre brings its boundless energy to the Old Town Hall for this production of Kenneth Grahame’s much-loved children's tale. Mole yearns for adventure; Rat loves messing about on the river and Badger just wants peace and quiet. Into their lives arrives Toad causing mayhem. And so the adventure begins. Suitable for five and up.

When: November 27

Time: 11.30am & 2pm

Cost: £8

Address: The Old Town Hall, High Street, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 3AE

Website: oldtownhall.co.uk





Like what you read? Why not subscribe?