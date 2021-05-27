Family fun in Devon this half term

Published: 2:31 PM May 27, 2021

We have found all the great activities taking place this half term to entertain both kids and parents.

Half term is just round the corner and, with the weather picking up, it's a great chance for children to let off some steam and spend time with their families. Devon has a fantastic range of events happening across the county that are family friendly and will definitely keep even the grown ups occupied.

Please do practice social distancing where necessary on your visit and we recommend you book ahead as much as possible to avoid disappointment.

From 28th May: Moor Otters Trail, Dartmoor

A collection of otter sculptures have been hidden around four trails in Dartmoor which make for a great day of fresh air and fun. Although it can be difficult to spot the real thing as otters are very shy, you can then pop over to the Otter and Butterfly Sanctuary to see them up close.

Find the trail details here.

28th May - 6th June: Wonderland Audio Adventure, Cockington Court

Inspired by the works of Lewis Carroll, explore the grounds of the manor and help the white rabbit with an important task. The audio files can be accessed from a phone which means this walk can be taken at your own pace.

Learn more here.

28th May - 6th June, Anderton and Rowlands Fun Fair, Paignton

The fair is coming to town and promises an afternoon or evening of delight. With all the rides and snacks you'd expect and more, the fair will be open everyday from noon and is covid secure.

Find out more here.

29th May: The Further Adventure of Doctor Dolittle, Cockington Court

Following the success of 2018's tour, the Illyria company are back bringing more family entertainment to a manor house lawn near you. Featuring a fully orchestrated score, amazing puppets, and a host of fun songs, children will love this trip to the theatre.

Book tickets here.

29th May - 6th June: Half Term Fun, Pennywell

Pennywell farm is a firm favourite for a great day out and has multiple awards to prove it. This half term they have a packed schedule, full of animals, activities, shows, and displays for the whole family.

Plan your visit here.

29th May - 6th June: Mini Geopark Festival, Various Locations

With a minimalised schedule to ensure everybody's safety, the Geopark Festival is back and promises fun activities all about the amazing history of the south coast. From outdoor theatre, to an open boat, to walking trails, there's something here for everyone.

Full list of events here.

29th May - 13th June: Get Up and Grow, Rosemoor

A delightful garden trail has been organised by the Royal Horticultural Society at Rosemoor. Children can learn all about insects and plants they can find in their own garden and the wonderful abilities of each.

Learn more here.

31st May - 6th June: Wonderland, Torre Abbey

Another Alice in Wonderland themed option, families can enjoy a fun and interactive show in the beautiful gardens of Torre Abbey. Featuring all your favourite characters and some great games, this will make a perfect day out treat.

Book tickets here.

1st - 4th June: The Box Half Term, Plymouth

The Box are putting on a host of family activities inspired by their current exhibitions about the Mayflower at 400 and Native American culture. This is a free event but you will need to book ahead of time as they have regulations on group numbers.

Book here.

3rd - 4th June: Circus of Horrors, Exeter and Paignton

Circus of Horrors is back with their infamous performance of music and daring dos. Each afternoon they are performing an Adams Family Friendly Matinee which is a fun treat for the whole family.

Learn more here.

Various Dates: Adventure Activities, Skern Lodge

Work off some energy and learn a new skill with one of many water or climbing activities at Skern Lodge. They have plenty of options this half term for day, week-long, and whole family trips.

Learn more here.

Various Dates: DAISI Art Effect, Torquay and Paignton

Devon Arts In Schools Initiative (DAISI) have organised a series of free workshops for children between the ages of 11 and 16. They include some great options such as DJing to linocut printmaking.

Book a spot here.