Exciting Science, The Harlequin Theatre, Warwick Road, Redhill, RH1 1NN

When: February 5

How much: £12.50, family £46

If you've got science loving youngsters in tow, whizz over to The Harlequin Theatre for this fun show packed with curious experiments. Watch as the scientists recreate a volcanic eruption, turn a vacuum cleaner into a missile launcher and take aim at you with their smoke blaster. It's suited to those aged four and over.

harlequintheatre.co.uk



Talk to the Animals, Godstone Farm, Farm Limited, Tilburstow Hill Road, Godstone, RH9 8LX

When: February 12-February 20

How much: £12.95

Have your children or grandchildren asked how to speak to animals, and you’ve not had the answer? Well now you do. Mini old Macdonald’s can head to Godstone Farm and discover the secret languages of our furry friends. From understanding the difference between a snort and an oink to how loud a horse’s neigh is, they can learn that just like us, animals communicate in many different ways.

godstonefarm.co.uk



Under Your Feet Half Term Activities, RHS Wisley, Wisley Lane, Wisley, Woking GU23 6QB

When: February 12-February 20

How much: Included with garden admission, £14.95, child £7.45

Children that love getting their boots muddy can head to the Glasshouse at RHS Garden Wisley to learn more about the world under the world we live in. During half term, families can enjoy an educational trail around the garden or head to RHS Hilltop to watch the worms at work in our large scale wormery. As well as these, other fun-packed activities include test tube planting, crafts, demos and displays of garden machinery, plus a creepy crawly show with ZooLab.

rhs.org.uk

Bird feeders are a great way to attract new wildlife to your garden - Credit: Squire's Garden Centres



Paint a Bird Feeder, Squire’s Garden Centres across Surrey

When: February 14-18

How much: £6 per child

Creative kids can head to Squire’s Garden Centre this half term, which is hosting bird feeder painting in locations including Shepperton, Reigate and Cobham throughout the week. Each child will be given a ceramic bird feeder, which they can decorate in bright and beautiful colours. Afterwards, sprinkle some bird seed inside, hang it in your garden, and see what feathered friends it attracts.

squiresgardencentres.co.uk



Wild Woodland Camp, Painshill Park, Portsmouth Road, Cobham, KT11 1BE

When: February 14-16

How much: £45 per day

Children aged 8-11 can have a wild time over half term with these outdoorsy activities that are perfect for learning new skills and learning about the environment. Each day hosts a different activity, so you can choose what day is convenient, what activity you like the sound of best – or attend all three! On Monday they can learn how to scout out the perfect woodland spot to build a cosy den, Tuesday play games and making tasty treats, and Wednesday head deep into the woods to gather all they need to survive and thrive in the wild.

painshill.co.uk

Decorate cupcakes with your child at Victoria's Kitchen in Woking - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Rawpixel



Parent and Child Cupcake Class, Victoria’s Kitchen, The Mayford Centre, Mayford, Woking GU22 0PP

When: February 15

How much: £70

Sweeten up your half term by teaming up with your budding baker to create a batch of delicious flossy charm cupcakes. You will bake a batch of cupcakes, make some buttercream from scratch and decorate them with beautiful piping, Lucky Charms and candy floss. Each pair will leave with 12 cupcakes and recipe and tips sheet. Aimed at children aged between six and 14. Suitable for beginners. Aprons are provided and light refreshments will be served.

victorias-kitchen.com



Trails and Tales: Superworm, Gatton Park, Portsmouth Road, Cobham, KT11 1BE

When: February 16

How much: £8 per child

Have you got children or grandchildren that can’t get enough of Julia Donaldson tales? This interactive experience outdoors will let them be immersed in the story of Superworm, which sees a superhero worm (hence the name) help his friends and be helped himself. After hearing the story, little ones can create art around it. This is a great activity for especially little ones aged 2-4 to help them develop their imaginations and sensory skills.

gattonpark.co.uk



Big Art Collaboration, The Lightbox, Chobham Road, Woking, GU21 4AA

When: February 16

How much: Free, suggested donation £3

Youngsters can express themselves at this fun painting event. Inspired by the gallery’s Bridget Riley exhibition, budding artists can use readymade patterns or invent their own to make their mark on a huge art piece. Materials are provided and all children need to be supervised by an adult.

thelightbox.org.uk