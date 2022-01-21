From cooking classes to ice skating, there's plenty of things to do in Sussex this half term...



Shlomo’s Beatbox Adventures for Kids, Komedia, Brighton, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, BN1 1UN

When: February 12

How much: £10, child £8

Do you have little ones or grandkids who’d love to beatbox or learn a new musical skill? Shlomo, who makes mad music with his mouth, is setting out to create the next generation of superstar beatboxers. Anyone can be one of this sonic superhero’s sidekicks in a world of funny sounds, brilliant noises, and cool music, whether they’re aged one or 10. Past students include Ed Sheeran. No biggie.

komedia.co.uk



Why We Say the Things We Say, Weald and Downland Museum, Town Lane, Chichester, PO18 0EU

When: February 12-13

How much: Included in admission, £14, child £6.50

Do you take snap, bait, tommy or a packed lunch with you to work? Is it a spell, a spelk or a splinter that you get in your finger? Between 1946 and 1978 fieldworkers from the University of Leeds travelled across the country to record language often associated with rural communities. Learn about this through activities, word maps and other display, to find out more about dialect and our regional and national heritage.

wealddown.co.uk

Battle Abbey is hosting a fun quest for knights and princesses to enjoy - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Chris Dorney



Half Term Explorer Quest, Battle Abbey, Butter Cross, High Street, Battle, TN33 0AE

When: February 12-20

How much: £13.90, child £8.40

Looking for a fun way to get the kids out and about while making sure their little noggins aren’t going to mush? Your knights and princesses can get stuck into this exciting quest at Battle Abbey. Help them track down the fun-filled challenges around the remarkable historical site, where King Harold and William the Conqueror clashed during the Battle of Hastings.

english-heritage.org.uk



Our Toy Story, Theatre Royal Brighton, New Road, Brighton, BN1 1SD

When: February 12-June 19

How much: Free, donations welcome

Take the little ones away from their screens and show them how you entertained yourself growing up at this new exhibition. From 18th century board games and Victorian clock-work insects, to Playmobil knights and castles, this display will chart the development of toys over the last two centuries. Look out for rare Hornby train engines, classic Airfix soldiers, traditional farm models and even some Teletubbies.

wtm.uk

Children can learn how to cook at Gordon Ramsay's Academy - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/evgenyatamanenko



Children’s Cooking Class, Gordon Ramsay Academy, 57-61 Commercial Way, Woking, Surrey, GU21 6HN

When: February 15-19

How much: £40

Learning how to master dishes is a great way for children to gain independence and learn new skills – and what better place for them to do just that at Gordon Ramsay’s Academy? From Mexican food and fancy fish to baking and movie night treats, no matter what occasion or what speciality they’d like to pick up, they’ll be catered to. There’s different classes to suit different ages, so be sure to choose the right one for your youngster.

gordonramsayacademy.com



Shrek the Musical, Theatre Royal Brighton, New Road, Brighton, BN1 1SD

When: February 16-19

How much: £13-£29.90

Hey now, be an all-star and head to the Brighton for a show that glitters more than gold. The fairy tale sees the unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey along with a wise cracking donkey and a feisty Princess who has no need of rescue. For those looking for a fun activity that will put smiles on the faces of adults and children alike, this show has all the comedy and story layers (…like an onion).

atgtickets.com/brighton



Ice Skating, Worthing Ice Rink, Steyne Gardens, Worthing, West Sussex, BN11 3DT

When: Until February 27

How much: £5.72-£11.69, depending on time

If the weather outside is any indicator, it isn’t too late to enjoy all the thrills and chills of winter. You can get your skates on over to Worthing to do just that. Skates are provided, as are penguins for little ones to balance on. The coffee shop will also be open for hot drinks and snacks, so skaters can refuel afterwards (and Bambi skaters can relax – you know who you are).

worthingicerink.com



Brick Wonders, The Novium, 1 Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1QH

When: Until June 5

How much: Adult £4, child £2.50

LEGO is such an iconic activity to enjoy with the family, and at The Novium you can see just how amazing it can be. Brick Wonders will transport you around the world to wonders old and new, recreated from 500,000 LEGO bricks by Warren Elsmore and his team. Beginning with the seven wonders of the ancient world, the exhibition also takes in modern, natural, and historic wonders from all seven continents. After your trip, why not get the bricks out at home and see if you can replicate the masterpieces?

thenovium.org/home