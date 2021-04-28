5 things to do in the Cotswolds this bank holiday weekend

Published: 12:00 AM April 28, 2021 Updated: 1:10 PM April 28, 2021

As the country starts to come back to life, there will be lots of great events and things to do in the Cotswolds. We've gathered some great weekend options



Cheltenham Jazz Festival online (May 1 & 2)



Cheltenham's much loved festival is back for an online extravaganza of free music which will be streamed on YouTube on the weekend of May 1 and 2. Artists will include trio Warmer Than Blood, saxophonist YolanDa Brown and musical duo Cande y Paulo and many more. For full details, see the jazz festival website.





Visit a beautiful pub garden



Nothing beats sitting in a pretty pub garden with the rolling Cotswold countryside surrounding and a drink in your hand. It's especially magnificent after staying at home for nearly a year. We've selected some of the best pretty pub gardens in the area here.





Go for a country walk (also with pub gardens)



We have gathered some rambling country walks that take in some of the Cotswolds' most beautiful views and landmarks, including Broadway Tower, Asthall Manor (childhood home of the Mitford sisters), the ravishing Westonbirt Arboretum and more. They also all have a pretty summer pub garden along the way to enjoy.





Find a bluebell woodland for a magical walk



On the theme of walking, we have identified some of the best woodlands in the Cotswolds that are carpeted in bluebells during April and May. Enjoy the dappled sunlight as it squeezes through the leaves and branches and onto the blue flowers that thrive in woodland environments. Click here for our pick of 10 bluebell woodlands in the Cotswolds.





Pack a picnic and head out



See our selection of pretty picnic spots which includes Robinswood Hill Country Park in Gloucester, along the river in Bourton-on-the-Water and Folly Hill in Faringdon. Pack a picnic (or have an afternoon tea box delivered) and a blanket and find the perfect spot for the afternoon.





