Family fun in Dorset this half term

We have found all the great activities taking place this half term to entertain both kids and parents.

Half term is just round the corner and, with the weather picking up, it's a great chance for children to let off some steam and spend time with their families. Dorset has a fantastic range of events happening across the county that are family friendly and will definitely keep even the grown ups occupied.

Please do practice social distancing where necessary on your visit and we recommend you book ahead as much as possible to avoid disappointment.

June 1st: Little Explorer's Secret Garden

The Museum of East Dorset is putting on a great event for small kids that includes helping to build a butterfly garden, a Fairy Door trail, arts and crafts, and so much more.

June 3rd: Bushcraft and Foraging Family Course

Bond in the wilderness whilst learning some new skills in Studland this half term. This is a great starter if you want to be able to explore more as a family in the countryside in years to come.

May 30th - June 3rd: Codebreaker and I-Spy Family Garden Trail

Mapperton Gardens is putting on a fun family mystery where kids can learn and win a prize whilst exploring the gardens. Dress up is encouraged.

29th May - 5th June: Secret Carnival Trail

Walk through Weymouth and be on the lookout for different carnival characters who are hiding in plain sight. Scan the QR code and learn more about their job and take photos to create your own digital storybook.

All Week: Mission to Save Nothe Fort

Following its cancellation back in January, Nothe Fort are very excited to finally put on their latest family event. Celebrating the history of espionage in Weymouth and Portland, you'll be able to find clues, break codes, and disarm the bomb to save the Fort.

All Week: Pirate Fun!

Shire Hall are putting on a whole week of swashbuckling fun with a treasure hunt as well as other exciting activities. Kids dressed as a pirate go free too.

All Week: The Tank Museum

A visit to The Tank Museum is fun any day of the year, but for half term they are going all out. There will be all the usual options as well as extra shows displaying the vehicles in action, a Top Trumps Trail, and a brand new exhibition. Not only that, but there will be a pop-up food market on the 5th which the adults can enjoy just as much.

From Home: 50 Things to Do Before You're 11 ¾

This last option is less of an event but a great option to encourage your kids to try new things this half term. The National Trust have put together a list of activities all children should have tried before they reach 11 ¾. It involves everything from rolling down a steep hill, to camping in the garden so is great for some inspiration for entertaining the little ones over the holiday. They have also produced a list of things to try in your own garden if you're unable to travel this half term.

