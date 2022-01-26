From theatre and music to art and crafts, these are some of the best events in Surrey this February...



Hamlet, Holy Trinity Church, Guildford

When: January 29-February 19

How much: £26.50, concession £23.50, child £16.50

The Guildford Shakespeare Company’s first stage production of the year is the thrilling tale of Hamlet, starring Olivier award-nominated actor Freddie Fox (The Crown, White House Farm, The Pursuit of Love). Broken by troubles, Hamlet wants nothing more than to his previous life. But this is no ordinary family, and Hamlet is Prince of Denmark. And then one night, a watchman sees something terrifying. Something impossible. Thriller, mystery and tragedy combine in Shakespeare’s masterpiece.

guildford-shakespeare-company.co.uk

The Stranglers are famed for songs such as Always the Sun and Golden Brown



The Stranglers, G Live, Guildford

When: February 3

How much: £37 (pre-show curry extra £12.50)

Rockers The Stranglers are embarking on their final UK tour, stopping off at G Live along the way. The band promises a roof-raising set featuring all your favourite tracks from their extensive catalogue spanning over 45 years, which includes mega hits Peaches and Golden Brown. Get set to be swept away by their signature sound and pounding rhythms for an exhilarating live music experience.

glive.co.uk



Thinking Drinkers Pub Quiz, Epsom Playhouse

When: February 9

How much: £16

Award-winning drinks experts Ben McFarland and Tom Sandham are hosting this funny and informative pub quiz, with five complimentary drinks for every audience member. You’ll learn and laugh a lot as answers to life’s most important and unusual questions appear at the bottom of your glass.

epsomplayhouse.co.uk



Sheila's Island, The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

When: February 10-19

How much: From £26

Grab your seat the the premiere of this new version of the comedy Neville's Island by top writer Tim Firth. Starring Sara Crowe (Private Lives, Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Fay alongside Rina Fatania, Judy Flynn and Abigail Thaw, it sees the women stranded on an island in the Lake District and is described as cross between The Office, Lord of the Flies and Miranda.

yvonne-arnaud.co.uk



Hundred Watt Club – Valentine’s Evening, The Electric Theatre, Guildford

When: February 12

How much: £18, concessions £15

Spice up your Valentine’s weekend with this risqué show that features the cream of the glittering UK burlesque, comedy and circus scene. Bear in mind it's for adults only, with strong language and partial nudity. Glamorous, vintage attire is encouraged, so get dressed up for an evening of daring entertainment.

electric.theatre



Celine: My Heart Will Go On, Camberley Theatre

When: February 13

How much: £25

If you need to blow off some steam, why not spend the evening warbling along to powerhouse love ballads made famous by the Canadian hitmaker. Starring January Butler as Celine Dion accompanied by a live band, you'll embark a journey through four decades of hits that include: The Power Of Love, My Heart Will Go On and many more.

camberleytheatre.co.uk



Big Art Collaboration, The Lightbox, Woking

When: February 16

How much: From 1.30pm-4.30pm. Free, suggested donation £3

Little ones can express themselves at this fun painting event. Inspired by the gallery’s Bridget Riley exhibition, budding artists can use readymade patterns or invent their own to make their mark on a huge art piece. Materials are provided and all children need to be supervised by an adult.

thelightbox.org.uk



Cluedo, New Victoria Theatre, Woking

When: February 21-26

How much: £13-£52.90

Was it Miss Peacock, with the revolver in the dining room, or was it Professor Plum, with the lead pipe in the library? The classic board game is brought to life in this exciting comedy thriller, based on the 1985 film Clue. Starring soap actress Michelle Collins as Miss Scarlett and directed by The Play That Goes Wrong’s Mark Bell, this brand-new play promises a nostalgic, fun evening of entertainment.

atgtickets.com/woking



The Bluejays: Rave On, The Harlequin Theatre, Redhill

When: February 25

How much: From £20

Transport yourself back to the fabulous 50s and the Swinging 60s, when rock and roll swept the nation. Award-winning band The Bluejays, comprised of stars from West End productions, will be unleashing rousing renditions of hits from the likes of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry and The Beatles as they recreate the golden music era.

harlequintheatre.co.uk



The Surrey Steampunk Convival, The Station, Epsom

When: February 26-27

How much: £15 day, £20 weekend

For a weekend filled with eccentric excitements, join the fun at this steampunk extravaganza. The Surrey Steampunk Convivial is a gathering that includes a full weekend programme of features and entertainment that may include umbrella fencing, snail racing (subject to availability) tea duelling, talks, ostrich racing and all manner of splendidly silly games. This will all be set to the tune of live music, alongside poetry, dancing and more.

eventbrite.co.uk

Janina Klein's Chantries Walk will feature in the Heartlands exhibition at Watts Gallery



Heartlands: Inspired by our Landscapes, Watts Gallery, Compton

When: Until March 13

How much: Free entry

Explore Surrey’s treasured landscapes through unique works by eight local artists. From Boxhill to the River Mole, Newlands Corner to the Devil’s Punchbowl, the exhibition presents work in a variety of media that reveals a love for our landscape and an appreciation for the county's outstanding natural beauty. It highlights a deeper connection with nature that many of us have experienced over the past two years as a result of spending more time closer to home.

wattsgallery.org.uk