10 things to do in Sussex this March

From terrific theatre shows to Mother's Day treats, there's plenty to see and do in Sussex this March...



Theatre and stage events in Sussex March 2022



Mamma Mia!, Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

When: March 1-12

How much: £32-£35, concessions £3 off

Enjoy the ultimate feel-good factor at the world’s sunniest and most exhilarating smash hit musical on stage in Eastbourne. Set on a Greek island paradise, a story of love, friendship and identity is cleverly told through the timeless songs of ABBA. Follow Sophie’s quest to discover the father she’s never known which brings her mother face to face with three men from her distant romantic past on the eve of a wedding they’ll never forget.

eastbournetheatres.co.uk



Private Peaceful, Chichester Festival Theatre

When: March 10

How much: From £10

The Peaceful brothers, Tommo and Charlie, have a tough rural childhood facing the loss of their father, financial hardship and a cruel landlord. Their fierce loyalty to each other pulls them through, until one day they both fall for the same girl. And then the Great War comes. Set against the epic backdrop of WW1, join 18-year-old Private Tommo Peaceful in the trenches as he takes you on a journey through his most cherished memories and tells his story of courage, devotion, family and friendship.

cft.org.uk



Firedance, Theatre Royal Brighton

When: March 12

How much: £44.90-£49.90

With live Latin musicians and a dynamic dance ensemble, get ready for a captivating dance experience you strictly won’t want to miss. The pulsing beats, seductive choreography and passion will take your breath away. Featuring iconic songs including In the Air Tonight, Sway, Bad Romance, Sweet Dreams, Relight My Fire, Bamboleo and many more, Firedance is one of the spiciest tickets in town.

atgtickets.com/brighton



The Rise & Fall of Little Voice, The Capitol, Horsham

When: March 28-April 2

How much: £18-£30

One of Britain’s greatest modern plays, The Rise & Fall of Little Voice, is heading to Horsham. Meet Little Voice and Mari Hoff – a mother and daughter central to the heart of this Northern fairy-tale, but as far apart in character as can be. When Little Voice hits the big time with her astonishing impersonations, what will the consequences be for mother and daughter? Cartwright’s timeless tale explores small-town dreams, family rivalry and finding your voice in a noisy world.

thecapitolhorsham.com



Music events in Sussex March 2022

Experience the electric magic of The ELO Experience at Theatre Royal Brighton - Credit: Paul David Drabble



The ELO Experience, Theatre Royal Brighton

When: March 3

How much: £26.50

Everybody all around the world, we’ve got to tell you that The ELO Experience are coming to Brighton. The band pay tribute to Electric Light Orchestra, known for tunes such as Mr. Blue Sky and Telephone Line. With a sensational string section, a stunning light show and large screen projection, this incredible show accurately reproduces the songs and sounds and promises to take you on a magical musical journey through time.

atgtickets.com/brighton



Hannah and Toby, Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham

When: March 30

How much: £14

Award-winning folk musician, dancer and composer Hannah James will be playing with celloist at Ropetackle Arts Centre. James’ charismatic blend of accordion, vocal and clog dancing forged an instant artistic chemistry with impressive French cellist Toby Kuhn. The combination of accordion and cello allows for a huge palette of sounds and textures which lift James’s pure voice and deeply honest song writing. Together, their music is soulful, original and conversational.

ropetacklecentre.co.uk



Marc Almond, De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

When: March 31

How much: £28.50-£61.50

Renowned pop artist Marc Almond will be singing songs from his last top 20 album, Chaos and a Dancing Star, plus many favourites from his extensive catalogue and his biggest hits at Bexhill’s iconic venue. Marc Almond’s career, spanning over four decades, has seen him receive an Ivor Novello Inspiration Award in 2013, as well as an OBE in the 2018 New Year Honours for his services to arts and culture.

dlwp.com



Out and about events in Sussex March 2022

Treat mum to afternoon tea on a beautiful steam train - Credit: Bluebell Railway



Gin Tasting Flight, British Airways i360 Tower, Brighton

When: March 4

How much: £35

Just the gin and tonic you need this March! This ultimate gin tasting will be hosted by Brighton Gin, 450ft high in the BA i360 Pod. Over an extended flight of 45 minutes, surrounded by views of Brighton and the South Coast as the sun goes down, Brighton Gin will chat about the history of craft gin and the process and botanicals required to create Brighton's favourite tipple. Plus, you'll get to sample four Brighton Gin products, including cocktails.

britishairwaysi360.com



Guided Tree Walk, Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens, Horsham

When: March 16

How much: £25 per person, £15 for Leonardslee members

Immerse yourself into the wonderful world of trees with a guided tour of Leonardslee’s finest, oldest, rarest, largest and more interesting specimen trees in the Grade I listed estate. Led by its avid naturalist and gardener Elliot Chandler, explore the unique ecosystem where both native and naturalised trees thrive. You’ll find the world’s largest Algerian Oak, giant cedars, magnolias and more. Garden entry and a welcome cup of tea or coffee is included.

leonardsleegardens.co.uk



Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea, Bluebell Railway, Sheffield Park

When: March 26

How much: Table for 2 £120, 3 £180 and 4 £240

Treat mum this Mother’s Day with a traditional afternoon tea, served as you steam through the beautiful Sussex countryside. You will be travelling in a comfortable 1950/660s carriages on its dedicated Afternoon Tea train, the Wealden Rambler. Your traditional afternoon tea includes a choice of luxury teas (coffee is also available), along with a selection of delicious sandwiches followed by mouth-watering cakes, tarts, scones and shortbread.

bluebell-railway.com