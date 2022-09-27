Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Europe's largest Christmas show returns for 45th anniversary

Martha Griffiths

Published: 4:33 PM September 27, 2022
A group of female dancers dressed in silver pose for the camera

Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2021 - Credit: Thursford Christmas Spectacular

The Thursford Christmas Spectacular returns in November 2022.

Since opening its doors in 1977, it has entertained over 6 million visitors of all ages from across the globe and become one of Europe’s biggest and most lavish Christmas shows.

With a cast of 120 dancers, singers, musicians and speciality acts and hosted by comedian, Kev Orkian, the Christmas Spectacular is an extravaganza of non-stop singing, dancing, music and variety – a fast-moving celebration of the festive season featuring an eclectic mix of both seasonal and year-round favourites including show-tunes, Christmas songs, classic Christmas Carols, Irish-dancing and the Can Can.

Bolero dancers in colourful costumes dance with silks

Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2021 - Credit: Thursford Christmas Spectacular

Speciality acts for 2022 include:  Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Billy George on the Cyr Wheel, extraordinary hula-hoop artist Sylvia Pavone with her spinning hoops, bounce-juggling artist, Kelly Huesca and Ukrainian Hand Balancing act Vladislav Khvostik.

Nestled in the beautiful Norfolk countryside, the Thursford Christmas Spectacular is part of  the Thursford Collection.  Set amongst the world’s largest collection of steam engines, organs, wurlitzers and fairground rides, the Christmas spirit continues with Santa’s Magical Journey, an enchanted trip for kids and big kids through a festive fantasy land to meet Father Christmas and The Enchanted Journey of Light, a lantern light extravaganza with a breath-taking festival of luminous sculptures from a fantasy underwater world to the wilds of the North Pole.

A man dances balanced on a large metal ring

Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2021 - Credit: Thursford Christmas Spectacular

Visitors to Thursford can also stop by the shopping village, home to the famous Christmas Shop and pantry; Thursford’s Garden Pavilion which transforms into a festive celebration of cafés, restaurant and bar serving up 35,000 mince pies, almost 19,000 mulled wines, and 24,000 tubs of ice cream each year. The luxurious, award-winning bed and breakfast Holly Lodge is just a 3 minute walk away.

Learn more about the Spectacular and book tickets here.

The cast of the 2021 Thursford Christmas Spectacular smile for the camera

Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2021 - Credit: Thursford Christmas Spectacular

Norfolk Magazine
Christmas
Music
Norfolk

