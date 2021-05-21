38 Cornish tourist attractions open this summer

Published: 4:10 PM May 21, 2021

With many people looking to enjoy the UK this summer, rather than going abroad, Cornwall Association of Tourist Attractions has put together a list of all the amazing places to go in Cornwall.

Cornwall is set to be the number one staycation destination this summer with a great number of people choosing to stay in the UK rather than stress over a foreign holiday. Since May 17th, much of the tourism industry has begun to reopen and a great deal of events and venues have unlocked their doors once more.

For nearly 50 years, the Cornwall Association of Tourist Attractions has joined a wealth of attractions together to ensure visitors to Cornwall get the best experience possible. 38 of their options are now, or soon will, be able to welcome guests and they are looking forward to a great summer of fun for everyone.

Jon Cummins, Chair of the Board of Directors at Cornwall Association of Tourist Attractions, told us recently:

“We’re delighted that all of our attractions are now able to reopen fully and welcome visitors safely. We are hoping for a strong spring and summer season for the visitor economy. Early signs are that Cornwall will be busy and that there is a strong demand for visitors to get out and about over the coming months. “Our member attractions can’t wait to welcome both locals and visitors alike back to our attractions over the coming months, but we do advise all visitors to plan ahead and book tickets in advance as it will be busy. The majority of Cornish attractions will be requesting everyone to book as to help us maintain safe numbers and to ensure everyone has an enjoyable visit.”

Kim Conchie, CEO at Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, reiterated the excitement of welcoming people from across the UK to Cornwall, stating:

”All the signs indicate Cornwall being the UK’s number 1 staycation destination for 2021. Guests have already started arriving at self-catering houses and you can hardly find a room anywhere from humblest campsite to glitziest hotel until November. We want all our visitors to have a great time, be safe and be litter-free. We hope they will be kind to the thousands of people serving them in restricted conditions and revisit us for many years to come.”

So, with that all in mind, lets take a look at the list of great places you can visit this summer.

Family Fun

Camel Creek Adventure Park (open to members from May 15th, open to everyone from May 22nd) - rides and attractions for all ages, keep an eye out for special events across the summer Cornish Seal Sanctuary - support a local charity and learn more about these beautiful aquatic creatures, as well as many more ocean creatures Dairyland Farm Park (open from May 29th) - outdoor and indoor play areas, as well as a bug zone and tractor rides, make this a great place for the kids to cut loose Flambards - this theme park has something for all ages including smaller children Hangloose - what's even better than a trip to the Eden Project? Ziplining above it! Lands End - there are several different - but no less great - attractions at Land's End for all the family Lappa Valley - take the kids on a magical journey by both steam train and boat Newquay Zoo - home to everything from Lions to Lemurs! Paradise Park - not only a fantastic wildlife park, this place also has a great indoor play area Screech Owl Sanctuary - meet some incredible winged creatures and even attend a handling session!

House and Gardens

National Trust Cotehele - an amazing Tudor House with collections, garden, quay and estate to explore National Trust Lanhydrock - this magnificent Victorian house is surrounded by gardens and woodland National Trust Trelissick - with breath taking maritime views, this makes a great visit on a sunny day National Trust Trerice - not much has changed at this Elizabethan Manor making a visit like stepping back in time Pencarrow House and Gardens - for almost 500 years this has been the home of the Molesworth-St Aubyns and is a peaceful paradise

Historical

The Great Outdoors

Eden Project - one of the most famous attractions in Cornwall, why not connect with nature this summer Jubilee Pool - this amazing outdoor lido is art deco at its finest. You can pick from both a saltwater and a geothermally-heated pool for your swim The Lost Gardens of Heligan - thanks to a restoration programme in the 1990s, these gardens are home to some truly incredible collections Minack Theatre - what better place to take in a play than the atmospheric clifftops of south Cornwall National Trust Glendurgan Garden - expanding across three valleys, there is so much to see at Glendurgan National Trust Trengwainton Garden - bursting with tropical plants and flowers, a visit is like being transported across the globe Pinetum Gardens - set in 30 acres of countryside, this family owned garden is one of the largest collections of plants in the country St Michael’s Mount - few sights are as iconic as this island, just make sure not to get caught at high tide! Trebah Garden - a sub-tropical paradise, there is so much more going on here than just their incredible gardens

Something Different