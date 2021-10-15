Tring Book Festival returns with A-list line-up
- Credit: Archant
For lovers of words, food, politics, history and laughs, Tring Book Festival has something for you.
For it's second outing, Tring Book Festival showcases a line up of some of the most creative, literary and interesting voices across a wide variety of subject areas.
The Great British Bake Off winner and national treasure Nadiya Hussain will talk about her latest cookbook, Nadiya’s Fast Flavours, which accompanies her BBC2 television series.
Poet Laureate Simon Armitage will read a range of his poetry, while master storyteller Michael Morpurgo introduces his new novel, When Fishes Flew: The Story of Elena’s War.
Plus John Barnes discusses the Uncomfortable Truth About Racism with fellow Watford and England footballer Luther Blissett.
There's also a creative writing session for children, Jess Philips will speak about life as an MP while Alexei Sayle looks back on his career, and Sophie Kinsella will launch her new book too.
If you can’t get to the venues, some of the events are being live-streamed.
The festival runs from October 13 to November 30. Events are individually priced 8. tringbookfestival.co.uk
