New Literary Festival for Tunbridge Wells, 2022

In celebration of the opening of The Amelia Scott - Tunbridge Well's new cultural centre - an exciting new festival for readers and writers hits the town from April 29 to May 2. Headline acts include David Baddiel and Jo Brand (who grew up near Tunbridge Wells), both of whom will be discussing their most recent respective books, Jews Don’t Count and Born Lippy: How to Do Female. One of British Television’s most recognisable faces, wildlife presenter and writer Kate Humble will be talking about her brand new recipe book, Home Cooked: Recipes from the Farm, while Pat Nevin, who's been described as "one of football's greatest mavericks", offers tales from his memoir The Accidental Footballer. He'll be talking about a career that's seen him play for Chelsea, Everton and Scotland and his passion for indie-music - a passion that earned him the title "the first post-punk footballer".

As well as established names, the festival will showcase new talent and local writers across the four-day extravaganza of words, workshops, readings, panel discussions, poetry and much more. Crime, sport, history and personal stories will all feature, alongside plenty of events for younger attendees ranging from early readers to young adults. Other venues will also host events as part of the festival, including the Assembly Hall Theatre, The Forum and The Tunbridge Wells Hotel. At Trinity Theatre, leading novelist Patrick Gale, will be talking about his latest work, Mother's Boy.

