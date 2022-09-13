Popular food festival returns to Somerset

Enjoy a delicious day out at the 10th Wells Food Festival in October.

This October marks the annual return of Wells Food Festival, with headline sponsor Charlie Bigham’s as it celebrates its 10thanniversary. On Sunday 9th October, guests are invited to come and celebrate the best of Somerset’s artisanal food and drink producers in the glorious city of Wells, affectionately known to some as the food capital of the South West. With nearly 200 local traders this year, the festival, which is free to enter, will offer attendees a diverse program featuring a range of tasting sessions and cooking workshops packed with food adventures for the whole family to enjoy.

With a passion for good food at its core, Charlie Bigham’s is back as the festivals headline sponsor for the third year running, with Chefs in Schools as the supporting charity. Chefs in Schools is a charity initiative founded by Henry Dimbleby and Nicole Pisani who fuel the future by transforming school food and food education, training kitchen teams to serve great school lunches. Predominantly based in the South East of England, Bigham’s is working closely with Chefs in Schools as one of the charity’s in its Bigham’s Foundation to aid their expansion across the South West region and help them to reach more schools, and children.

This year activities at the festival include a take on the much-loved tv show Ready Steady Cook which will be hosted by Charlie Bigham himself. Joined by Wahaca Founder and Chef, Thomasina Miers, and Chef turned charity founder, Nicole Pisani, all ingredients will be provided by local producers and artisans at the festival and contestants will be challenged to create a winning recipe to showcase them.

Charlie Bigham says: “We are delighted to be supporting Wells Food Festival for the fifth year in succession, as their headline sponsor, and celebrating the very special 10-year anniversary to raise funds for Chef in Schools. We believe in the power of good food and are passionate about investing in the future of the next generation, something that Chef in Schools supports. Wells Food Festival is one of the UK’s top food festivals that supports food producers from Somerset, South West and beyond, so come and join us this October, and support a good cause, all whilst immersing yourself in all thing’s foodie!”

Wells Food Festival is back with a twist! - Credit: NONE NEEDED

In addition to Charlie’s ‘Ready Steady Cook’ show, visitors will be able to sample and purchase a range of the Bigham’s dishes. And receive career advice at a dedicated careers stand where people can discuss working opportunities at the Charlie Bigham’s Quarry Kitchen in the Wells area.

This year, all proceeds from the sale of Charlie Bigham’s dishes and Eating Wells with Charlie Bigham’s brochure will go towards Chefs in Schools.

With the support from Charlie Bigham’s Wells Festival 10th anniversary is bigger and better than ever, giving visitors a fulfilling day packed with fun, flavour, and learning.

Wells Food Festival is being held Sunday 9th October. The festival is free to enter and family friendly. Lear more at wellsfoodfestival.co.uk

Want more from Somerset Life?

Check out:

You can also subscribe to Somerset Life Magazine for more amazing and exclusive content here, or sign up for our free newsletter here.