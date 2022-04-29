A giant puppet with an epic story to tell is making her way along the Yorkshire coast this weekend.

Part of a huge-scale story, 'The Odyssey - An Epic Adventure on the Yorkshire Coast’, she will visit Hornsea, Whitby and Filey this weekend.

‘The Survivor’ arrived on Withernsea Beach standing at a towering five metres tall. Bringing to life the story of a survivor of conflict in the Trojan Wars, The Survivor is a young girl who started her journey washed up on a shore unfamiliar to her. She is lost, frightened and alone. It is an old story but with much meaning today.

Telling a tale of abandonment and hope, The Survivor starts her journey washed up on the beach at Withernsea - Credit: yorkshirecoastbid

The Odyssey project has been brought to life on film and as an audio app, featuring over 500 members of the resident and business community. It showcases the people and voices of the Yorkshire Coast which positions The Odyssey as one of the biggest event series taking place in a coastal area. The Odyssey may have started in Greece, but it’s found its home on the Yorkshire Coast.

An epic journey through Yorkshire's coastal towns for the giant puppet this weekend - Credit: yorkshirecoastbid

Animated Objects, known for large-scale events with larger-than-life puppets and lantern parades, unveiled the true scale of the next instalment on Withernsea Beach with artworks, music and spoken word performances, as she was greeted with a large warm welcome from locals and visitors.

She she is set to tour through coastal towns, exploring her new surroundings. What’s her name you may wonder? This remains a mystery but will be discovered along the way.

The Survivor is set to continue her journey along the coast, with her next destination being Hornsea on Saturday 30th April.

The Survivor will be visiting the Yorkshire coast this weekend - Credit: yorkshirecoastbid

This incredible visual performance tells the tale of a ‘The Survivor’, a teenage girl displaced by war and conflict. From the moment she washes up on the shore; is rescued; and treated with kindness; to her being parade along the coast, and receiving a warm welcome from residents, the performance tells every inch of her story.

The Survivor will continue her journey, visiting the coast in April and May

• Sat 30th April - Hornsea

• Sunday 1st May - Whitby

• Monday 2nd May - Filey (Bank Holiday)

• Friday 6th May - Bridlington, South Bay

• Saturday 7th May - Scarborough South Bay







