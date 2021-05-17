Published: 12:30 PM May 17, 2021

You will have to stay in your private space, but you can dance the night away to Symphonic Ibiza in Tatton Park this summer - Credit: Roberto Riciuti

A whole summer of events has been announced at the Tatton Park Pop Up Festival

If your family holiday has been blown to 2022, and you can’t find a staycation cottage for love nor money and have been wondering what to do now you’re actually allowed to socialise again – Tatton Park Pop-Up Festival could be the answer.

Over 10 weeks this summer, Tatton Park will play host to more than 50 socially-distanced events, from family days to live music, and the organiser say they are prepared for all Covid-related eventualities.

Killer Queen will perform at The Tatton Park Pop-Up Festival this summer - Credit: Killer Queen

The festival, which will be located next to the mere in Tatton Park has been carefully curated to appeal to everyone, whether you love a bit of Abba or its dinosaurs that float your boat.

Family events The Princess Tea Party, Milkshake Live!, Jurassic Earth and Brainiac Live. Music lovers can enjoy a DJ night with Judge Jules Live, Ibiza Symphonic, the Brand New Heavies and the Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show, supported by The Real Thing. And if tribute acts make you smile, how about ABBA MANIA? Just announced are Lost in Music, a disco tribute night on Saturday 26 June, and One Night of Tina featuring Zoe Birkett and the New York Brass Band, on Friday 20 August.

Experience shows include The Greatest Show, Kidchella Festival, The Family Show and Kids Pop and it all draws to a magnificent close with Brutus Gold’s Love Train on August bank holiday Sunday. Fronted by disco legend Brutus Gold, The Love Train has gained a reputation internationally for its interactive, vibrant, and utterly unique disco show that has become renowned for beaming its audiences back to the nightclubs of the 1970s.

Each event can accommodate up to 1,000 ticket holders, who will each enjoy a socially distanced pitch for up to six people, with seating and a table, with a food and drink purchasing app, with or can order luxury hampers to be delivered to their pitches.

If you’re feeling particularly in need of some special treatment, grab yourself a VIP package, which brings premium outdoor furniture, table service and a private VIP washroom, along with a private bar operated by the famous Menagerie restaurant and bar.

Rebecca Hartley, founder of Saving Grace Events, the company behind the festival, says: ‘This summer we’re bringing music, fun and excitement to Tatton Park with a 10-week-long pop-up festival that really does deliver something for everyone.'

From Friday 25 June until Sunday 29 August, 2021, tattonparkpopupfestival.co.uk