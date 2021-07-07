Published: 12:41 PM July 7, 2021

Manchester comedian Jason Manford is heading the bill at this weekend’s Tatton Park Pop Up Festival as he brings Manford’s Comedy Club to the outdoor stage, where he will deliver a riotous night of fun, accompanied by Matt Reed, Daliso Chaponda, Kate Lucas and Simon Wozniak, this Friday evening, 9 July. Tickets are still available.

He said: 'It’s going to be a brilliant, brilliant day and night out so make sure you come along. It’s definitely our time to get out and have a bit of fun - I can’t wait to see you!'

Jurassic Earth Live, at Tatton Park Pop-Up Festival 2021, will delights children and adults alike - Credit: Jurassic Earth Live

On Saturday, the Pop-Up Festival brings a fabulous family show to the stage – with dinosaurs... Jurassic Earth, a unique, immersive dinosaur experience for all ages plays in the morning and afternoon, and tickets are still available.

On Saturday evening, you can dance the night away to House Classics with only 90s DJs. Relive those hedonistic days in your favourite nightclubs with DJ sets from Jeremy Healy, Allister Whitehead, K Klass, Alex P, The Dolly Rockers and Master Pasha.

The Greatest Show opens The Tatton Park Pop-up Festival on 25th June - Credit: The Greatest Show

On Sunday 11 July The Greatest Show returns to the Tatton Park stage. This show opened the festival and is so good they're doing it twice. The stunning live performance featuring singalong songs from your favourite movies including Dirty Dancing, Grease, Mamma Mia and, of course, The Greatest Showman.

The Tatton Park Pop Up Festival is Cheshire’s first socially distanced festival, running until August Bank Holiday weekend. Each event will host 166 ‘Squares’ accommodating up to six people each, complete with seating and set against the stunning scenery of Tatton Park lakeside. Gastro-style food and premium brand drinks are on sale, including from partners Laurent-Perrier and Peroni.

tattonparkpopupfestival.co.uk

