What's on in Cornwall July 2021

We give you a run down of the fun and interesting things happening in Cornwall in July.

As restrictions lift and summer approaches, venues and organisations are continuing to add events to the calendar that you'd be sorry to miss. We've grouped together plenty of exciting performances and goings on so you can plan your month and make the most of the start of summer.

Please do practice social distancing where necessary on your visit and we recommend you book ahead as much as possible to avoid disappointment.

July 2nd

Ma Polaine

Enjoy an evening of unusual music that blends pop, blues, and folk. The Somerset duo have just released a new album which continues their fascination with the curious and people who live their life to an alternative beat.

July 2nd

Bruce Adams & the Craig Milverton Trio

Bruce has previously played alongside the likes of the Scottish Radio Orchestra and the BBC Big Band so this promises to be a masterclass in jazz. Not only that, but he'll be performing with an award winning trio.

July 2nd

Bec Applebee – Oh Mary

This one-woman show is based on the incredible life story of Mary Bryant; Cornish Highway Woman, Convict, Mother, and Maritime Adventurer. It promises to be a thrilling ride.

July 3rd

The Tale of Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny

The Quantum Theatre Company will be recreating everyone's favourite childhood story in the stunning location of Bedruthan. There will be two performances in the afternoon to choose from.

July 3rd

Great British Summer Fete

Miss Ivy Events are hosting a family friendly fete with an extensive assortment of stalls selling artisan products. For the kids, there's also a bouncy castle, circus workshops, Punch & Judy Show, rolling bubbles, traditional games, and much more.

July 3rd - 4th

BERT

Pokya Entertainment are thrilled to introduce their incredible new circus extravaganza ‘BERT', a show which "knows no bounds". Immerse yourself in a world filled with breath taking acrobatics, innovatively used to tell a comical story of trouble, triumph and maybe true love.

July 3rd - 4th

Music at Jopes Mill 2021

A weekend of relaxing and emotive music, set in the peaceful riverside garden of Jopes Mill. Enjoy a mix of folk and classical, culminating in Handel's Water Music by the waterlily lake on Sunday.

July 4th

The Doggy Summer Fete

Enjoy an energetic and fun-packed day out with your pooch this July. Highlights include a scent trail, talent show, and a photobooth.

July 6th - 10th

Poltroon at Sterts

Continuing their summer season, Sterts' unique tented amphitheatre will be welcoming The Arc with their performance of Simon Parker's play. Poltroon is a bittersweet story of lasting male friendship in a fictional Cornish community.

July 10th & 18th

St Endellion Church Summer Concerts

The parish are offering a handful of concerts across the summer in their intimate and highly atmospheric church. Resonance will be a recital of chamber works by familiar friends such as Frank Bridge, Gerald Finzi and Vaughan Williams. Later in the month, Reach for the Stars is a special concert featuring the young singers who have applied for the 2021 Chris Treglown Award.

July 10th

The English Music Festival

This is a packed day of classical performances ranging from a violin-and-piano recital including sonatas by Elgar and Parry, to a concert to celebrate the 80th birthday of local Cornish composer Judith Bailey. The full line up can be found on the website for Truro Cathedral, where all performances will take place.

July 10th - 11th

Cornwall Air Ambulance Bungee Jump

Take on your fears and raise money for the Cornwall Air Ambulance this month by signing up for a bungee jump. This challenge offers the opportunity to take the plunge from a 120ft crane overlooking the North Cornwall coastline. All for a good cause.

July 13th & 23rd

Outdoor Theatre at Pentillie Castle

In the stunning grounds of the 17th century castle, enjoy one of two plays visiting the area this July. The award-winning outdoor theatre company, Illyria, will be performing their fun rendition of HMS Pinafore first, then The famous Chamberlain's Men (an all-male acting troupe) will be taking you back to Shakespeare's most infamous tragedy: Macbeth.

July 17th - 18th

The Cornwall Shop Small Market

Across the weekend, you can enjoy a host of covered market stalls with just about any local produce you could think of from crafts to artisan food and drink. The market is free to enter and will be held in the heart of Truro.

July 23rd & 25th

Bash Street Theatre: The Cameraman

Being performed at The Buttermarket in Redruth and the Community Hall Garden in Kingsand, The Cameraman is a futuristic new play about a jaded detective looks back on his early career as a young crime-fighter in the ‘Roaring 20s' (as in now). A mash up of Buster Keaton, Rodger Rabbit, and Tintin, this is sure to be a night you won't forget anytime soon.

July 28th

Middle Eastern Cornwall Feast Night

Enjoy a warm summer night at Philleigh with delicious food all cooked over an open fire. Relax and enjoy your gorgeous surroundings with the other guests at big wooden tables decorated with flowers and candles.

July 29th - August 6th

Dandy Lion

Dandy Lion is a brand-new, intimate storytelling experience for children and families this summer. Follow Tevi, a uniquely special lion cub, in this heart-warming, coming-of-age story as he discovers what it is to be the leader of a pride.

July 30th - August 1st

Rock Oyster Festival

Rock Oyster Festival is celebrating its 10th birthday in style with a great collection of live music, food, cooking demonstrations, and fun activities to make this a great family day out. This is their biggest year yet with a range of recognisable faces including singer/songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor and previous Masterchef winner Ping Coombes.

July 31st

SaltFest 2021

After the cancellation of Saltash May Fair, the committee have organised a new one-day event to support local businesses and give visitors a fun day out. There'll be community stalls and retail vendors lining the street along with a community stage, whereas Longstone Park will turn into a festival style event, with a large stage, unique drink offerings, and some fantastic festival entertainment.

July 31st - 1st August

Cornwall Comic Con and Gaming Festival

UKCGF return to Truro for their 4th event with cosplay, gaming, traders, props, and more across the two days. Street food will be available on site, and watch out for some giant dinosaurs...

Various Dates

Carn to Cove

Carn to Cove is Cornwall’s performing arts scheme for rural communities. They fill the varied community halls of the county with poetry, laughter, music, drama, stories, and dancing. Here's their July line-up:

Starcrazy

Bec Applebee

IMS Prussia Cove

Greetings from Vienna

Doorway Into Music

The power Pickle

Shodyssey

The Grimm Sisters

William Howard

The Cameraman

Penlee Park Theatre

For more than half a century, this unique outdoor theatre has been wowing audiences with a huge range of plays and live music. They have an amazing array of talent stopping by in July for you to choose from.

True Foxes & the Boundless Brothers

A Midsummers Night's Dream

Skillywidden

Murder on the Night

HMS Pinafore

Macbeth & Midsummer Night’s Dream Double Bill

Little Trebiggan Diggory’s Pirate Party

The Odd Folk

Penzance Lullaby

The Ritzy Belles

The Sea Show

Jolly Rodger plus Dan Tolch

Romeo and Juliet

Brother Sea

The Importance of Being Earnest

The Fishermen's Friends

Haarts Ever After Mad Hatter Tea Party

Intimate Opera

Alice in Wonderland

Tales from the Trees

Suzie Mac

The Power Pickle

