What's on in Cornwall July 2021
- Credit: Aranxa Esteve, Unsplash
We give you a run down of the fun and interesting things happening in Cornwall in July.
As restrictions lift and summer approaches, venues and organisations are continuing to add events to the calendar that you'd be sorry to miss. We've grouped together plenty of exciting performances and goings on so you can plan your month and make the most of the start of summer.
Please do practice social distancing where necessary on your visit and we recommend you book ahead as much as possible to avoid disappointment.
July 2nd
Ma Polaine
Enjoy an evening of unusual music that blends pop, blues, and folk. The Somerset duo have just released a new album which continues their fascination with the curious and people who live their life to an alternative beat.
July 2nd
Most Read
- 1 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
- 2 WIN a holiday to the Isles of Scilly worth £1000
- 3 For sale: Yorkshire's dreamiest coastal view
- 4 5 up-and-coming Sussex artists to watch in 2021
- 5 5 of the best day trips in Yorkshire
- 6 WIN a stay at Hornington Manor's new shepherd huts
- 7 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
- 8 20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire
- 9 Win a luxury break at The Draycott Hotel in Chelsea
- 10 Win a 2 night beach stay at The Beachcroft Hotel in Sussex
Bruce Adams & the Craig Milverton Trio
Bruce has previously played alongside the likes of the Scottish Radio Orchestra and the BBC Big Band so this promises to be a masterclass in jazz. Not only that, but he'll be performing with an award winning trio.
July 2nd
Bec Applebee – Oh Mary
This one-woman show is based on the incredible life story of Mary Bryant; Cornish Highway Woman, Convict, Mother, and Maritime Adventurer. It promises to be a thrilling ride.
July 3rd
The Tale of Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny
The Quantum Theatre Company will be recreating everyone's favourite childhood story in the stunning location of Bedruthan. There will be two performances in the afternoon to choose from.
July 3rd
Great British Summer Fete
Miss Ivy Events are hosting a family friendly fete with an extensive assortment of stalls selling artisan products. For the kids, there's also a bouncy castle, circus workshops, Punch & Judy Show, rolling bubbles, traditional games, and much more.
July 3rd - 4th
BERT
Pokya Entertainment are thrilled to introduce their incredible new circus extravaganza ‘BERT', a show which "knows no bounds". Immerse yourself in a world filled with breath taking acrobatics, innovatively used to tell a comical story of trouble, triumph and maybe true love.
July 3rd - 4th
Music at Jopes Mill 2021
A weekend of relaxing and emotive music, set in the peaceful riverside garden of Jopes Mill. Enjoy a mix of folk and classical, culminating in Handel's Water Music by the waterlily lake on Sunday.
July 4th
The Doggy Summer Fete
Enjoy an energetic and fun-packed day out with your pooch this July. Highlights include a scent trail, talent show, and a photobooth.
July 6th - 10th
Poltroon at Sterts
Continuing their summer season, Sterts' unique tented amphitheatre will be welcoming The Arc with their performance of Simon Parker's play. Poltroon is a bittersweet story of lasting male friendship in a fictional Cornish community.
July 10th & 18th
St Endellion Church Summer Concerts
The parish are offering a handful of concerts across the summer in their intimate and highly atmospheric church. Resonance will be a recital of chamber works by familiar friends such as Frank Bridge, Gerald Finzi and Vaughan Williams. Later in the month, Reach for the Stars is a special concert featuring the young singers who have applied for the 2021 Chris Treglown Award.
July 10th
The English Music Festival
This is a packed day of classical performances ranging from a violin-and-piano recital including sonatas by Elgar and Parry, to a concert to celebrate the 80th birthday of local Cornish composer Judith Bailey. The full line up can be found on the website for Truro Cathedral, where all performances will take place.
July 10th - 11th
Cornwall Air Ambulance Bungee Jump
Take on your fears and raise money for the Cornwall Air Ambulance this month by signing up for a bungee jump. This challenge offers the opportunity to take the plunge from a 120ft crane overlooking the North Cornwall coastline. All for a good cause.
July 13th & 23rd
Outdoor Theatre at Pentillie Castle
In the stunning grounds of the 17th century castle, enjoy one of two plays visiting the area this July. The award-winning outdoor theatre company, Illyria, will be performing their fun rendition of HMS Pinafore first, then The famous Chamberlain's Men (an all-male acting troupe) will be taking you back to Shakespeare's most infamous tragedy: Macbeth.
July 17th - 18th
The Cornwall Shop Small Market
Across the weekend, you can enjoy a host of covered market stalls with just about any local produce you could think of from crafts to artisan food and drink. The market is free to enter and will be held in the heart of Truro.
July 23rd & 25th
Bash Street Theatre: The Cameraman
Being performed at The Buttermarket in Redruth and the Community Hall Garden in Kingsand, The Cameraman is a futuristic new play about a jaded detective looks back on his early career as a young crime-fighter in the ‘Roaring 20s' (as in now). A mash up of Buster Keaton, Rodger Rabbit, and Tintin, this is sure to be a night you won't forget anytime soon.
July 28th
Middle Eastern Cornwall Feast Night
Enjoy a warm summer night at Philleigh with delicious food all cooked over an open fire. Relax and enjoy your gorgeous surroundings with the other guests at big wooden tables decorated with flowers and candles.
July 29th - August 6th
Dandy Lion
Dandy Lion is a brand-new, intimate storytelling experience for children and families this summer. Follow Tevi, a uniquely special lion cub, in this heart-warming, coming-of-age story as he discovers what it is to be the leader of a pride.
July 30th - August 1st
Rock Oyster Festival
Rock Oyster Festival is celebrating its 10th birthday in style with a great collection of live music, food, cooking demonstrations, and fun activities to make this a great family day out. This is their biggest year yet with a range of recognisable faces including singer/songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor and previous Masterchef winner Ping Coombes.
July 31st
SaltFest 2021
After the cancellation of Saltash May Fair, the committee have organised a new one-day event to support local businesses and give visitors a fun day out. There'll be community stalls and retail vendors lining the street along with a community stage, whereas Longstone Park will turn into a festival style event, with a large stage, unique drink offerings, and some fantastic festival entertainment.
July 31st - 1st August
Cornwall Comic Con and Gaming Festival
UKCGF return to Truro for their 4th event with cosplay, gaming, traders, props, and more across the two days. Street food will be available on site, and watch out for some giant dinosaurs...
Various Dates
Carn to Cove
Carn to Cove is Cornwall’s performing arts scheme for rural communities. They fill the varied community halls of the county with poetry, laughter, music, drama, stories, and dancing. Here's their July line-up:
- Starcrazy
- Bec Applebee
- IMS Prussia Cove
- Greetings from Vienna
- Doorway Into Music
- The power Pickle
- Shodyssey
- The Grimm Sisters
- William Howard
- The Cameraman
Penlee Park Theatre
For more than half a century, this unique outdoor theatre has been wowing audiences with a huge range of plays and live music. They have an amazing array of talent stopping by in July for you to choose from.
- True Foxes & the Boundless Brothers
- A Midsummers Night's Dream
- Skillywidden
- Murder on the Night
- HMS Pinafore
- Macbeth & Midsummer Night’s Dream Double Bill
- Little Trebiggan Diggory’s Pirate Party
- The Odd Folk
- Penzance Lullaby
- The Ritzy Belles
- The Sea Show
- Jolly Rodger plus Dan Tolch
- Romeo and Juliet
- Brother Sea
- The Importance of Being Earnest
- The Fishermen's Friends
- Haarts Ever After Mad Hatter Tea Party
- Intimate Opera
- Alice in Wonderland
- Tales from the Trees
- Suzie Mac
- The Power Pickle