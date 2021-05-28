What's on in Cornwall June 2021

Published: 4:43 PM May 28, 2021

We give you a run down of the fun and interesting things happening in Cornwall in June.

As restrictions lifted even further in May, venues and organisations are continuing to add events to the calendar that you'd be sorry to miss. We've grouped by category so you can plan your month and make the most of the last days of spring. If you are looking for family fun over the half term, then we have a separate article to check out here.

Please practice social distancing where necessary on your visit and we recommend you book ahead as much as possible to avoid disappointment.

Festivals

4th - 20th June: Festival of Art, Penzance

PZ21 will collect the works of almost 1000 local artists and put them in the spotlight. Each day will have a host of events such as exhibitions, workshops, pop up galleries, and talks.

Find out more here.

13th June: LostFest, Lostwithiel

This year's festival will be very different to most years where there was a host of different stages and performances all at once. Instead this year, they are going virtual and locals can enjoy a stream from St Bart’s Church. The rest of us will be able to watch from YouTube and other social media link ups.

Details available here.

18th - 27th June: Golowan Festival, Penzance

Whilst they are unable to give the full Golowan experience this year, organisers have worked very hard to bring visitors an array of locally hosted events, videos, and live streamed content. There will also be a pop-up exhibition to commemorate 30 years of the festival in an unusual location.

Find out more here.

18th June: International Virtual Sea Shanty Festival, Falmouth

To keep visitors safe this year, the annual Sea Shanty Festival has gone online and will be available for your enjoyment on Facebook and YouTube. Enjoy a huge number of acts all from the comfort of your own home.

Learn more here.

19th - 20th June: Cornwall Home and Garden Show, Wadebridge

With everything from renewable energy solutions, to interior deign, to garden plants and furniture, there's plenty of interest at this year's show. You'll also be able to chat with experts about all your garden needs and sample amazing local produce from the food and drink market.

Book tickets here.

Performances

From 17th June: The Alverton’s Summer Garden Sessions, Truro

Relax outside with two cocktails for £10 and enjoy some beautiful live music this summer. Starting from 17th June, there will be many different local performers to choose from in the hotel's garden. You will need to book ahead to avoid large crowds.

Tickets available here.

Various Date: Sterts Theatre, Liskeard

Enjoy The Little Mermaid, a pub quiz, or music from The Countrymen this month at a truly unique location. Nestled into Bodmin Moor, this 400 seat amphitheatre can still be enjoyed in bad weather thanks to a huge canopy that makes for an intimate performance.

See their line up here.

Various Dates: Open Air Theatre, Penlee Park

This outdoor theatre has a huge number of shows for your enjoyment in June. From live music to theatre, finishing with Twelfth Night performed by the Jupiter Creatives at the end of the month.

See the full line up here.

Exhibitions

29th May - 26th June: Heavier Than Air, Penzance Gallery

Explore these exceptional and breath taking giant structures created by David Kemp and Tom Leaper, their first collaboration in 30 years. The exhibition is tied closely to their own experiences of living on the Tinners Coast. The gallery also has several other exhibitions this month that are worth a look.

Find out more here.

1st and 29th June: Collective Producers, Tate St Ives

Aimed at young people, this collection of workshops over an evening look to show them the behind-the-scenes of an art gallery. All content will be via Zoom to make it more accessible. The Tate also has a huge number of exhibitions going on throughout the month that are worth exploring.

Learn more here.

Outdoors

6th and 13th June, CHC Open Gardens, Treglyn and Caerhays

Cornwall Hospice Care continue this month with their annual open garden events to raise money for the charity and all the community work they hope to continue doing. Members of the public open up their gardens to locals and visitors alike with refreshments on offer at most locations. They even have a podcast to really get you in the mood for some wonderful flora. Different gardens will be open on different days and there are plenty of spots to choose from.

Download the brochure here.

9th - 13th June: Big Summer Market, Truro

Truro Farmer's Market celebrates their biggest week of the year and hosts a huge array of local producers and craftsmen. Explore stall after stall of incredible food, drink, and items, before enjoying some music, street food, vintage tractors and more.

Find out more here.

11th - 13th June: Classics Regatta, Falmouth

After a cancellation last year and weeks of uncertainty, Falmouth Classics has finally been able to confirm they are back. Enjoy the boat race and see the beautiful ships up close in the harbour before and after.

Learn more here.

19th - 20th June: The Cornwall Shop Small Market, Truro

Across the weekend, you can enjoy a host of covered market stalls with just about any local produce you could think of from crafts to artisan food and drink. The market is free to enter and will be held in the heart of Truro.

More details here.