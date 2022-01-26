What's on in Devon: February 2022
Find all the exciting events happening across the county in February.
February may be one of the colder months, but there is plenty to look forward to. Not only will many be celebrating Valentine's Day, but there is also a wealth of other events and activities taking place. We've highlighted just a few of our favourites, so you can start planning ahead for the month.
Caterpillar- Theatre For Tiny People
February 3rd - 12th
The Soapbox Theatre is very excited to be bring a magical play to life which is sure to amaze your children. Fun loving Caterpillars, Bob and Bob wriggle out to explore the big wide world. Join them on their adventures discovering food, getting up to mischief and escaping from the cheeky chicken before transforming into beautiful butterflies.
The Beat of our Hearts
February 3rd - 5th
This next show is from the South West's very own playwright Natalie McGrath and looks at the experiences of a group of LGBT+ people. Join Valentine, Luca, Dove, and Quill as they each share their own personal experiences of struggle and acceptance, friendship and isolation, despair and irrevocable hope.
Waggy Walk on Woodbury Common
February 10th
Join Julie from Devon Loves Dogs and Kim, Pebblebed Heaths Site Manager for a social, guided dog walk across the heaths. Learn a little about the heaths whilst your dogs enjoy the sights and sniffs!
Comedy at the Park
February 11th
Exeter's biggest comedy night returns! Four Comedians are confirmed, including Danny Posthill and Karen Bayley, and they promise laugh after laugh, along with a bowl of chilli.
The Roaring 20's Party
February 12th
Powderham Castle is putting on quite the extravaganza so get ready to dance the night away. Tickets include welcome drinks and canapes, a live band, entertainment including flapper girls, a fun casino, and so much more.
Games Fest
February 18th - 20th
Join the team at Grosvenor House for their monthly homage to board games. Included in the price of your ticket is access to three days of gaming, food, and the chance to meet likeminded and friendly people.
Dartmoor Whisky Tasting Experience
Every Saturday
Dartmoor Whisky Distillery invites you to come and visit Devon's only whisky distillery and learn how single malt whisky is made, from barley field to nosing glass. This tasting experience is the perfect afternoon activity for any whisky lover, a group of friends, or family visiting the area.
Guided Bird Watching
Various Dates
Hop on a cruise and look out for a whole host of birds that migrate across Devon in the winter months. For those who are just starting out their interest, all cruises have a full commentary throughout from ornithologists Dave Smallshire and Derek Carter.
