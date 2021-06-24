What's on in Devon July 2021

Published: 4:08 PM June 24, 2021

There's much to see and do in Devon this July - Credit: Mark Williams, Unsplash

We give you a run down of the fun and interesting things happening in Devon in July.

As restrictions lift and summer approaches, venues and organisations are continuing to add events to the calendar that you'd be sorry to miss. We've grouped together plenty of exciting performances and goings on so you can plan your month and make the most of the start of summer.

Please do practice social distancing where necessary on your visit and we recommend you book ahead as much as possible to avoid disappointment.

July 1st - 7th

Circus Funtasia

At the core of this troupe's work is the belief that the circus can be fun for adults as much as kids. Watch gravity defying tricks, laugh out loud at the modern clowns, and dance along with the performers. It's sure to be a great evening out.

Learn more

July 1st - 6th

Lunch with Artemis

Want to liven up your lunch break? Then hop over to one of the three locations for Lunch with Artemis. Who knows what you'll witness. Don't forget your blanket or chair - this is an outdoor event.

Learn more

July 2nd

Alexandra Flood: Grange Festival Song Prize Winner

Enjoy a night of stunning music with the award winning Australian coloratura soprano. She will be accompanied by German-Italian pianist Giulio Ferré. Wellhayes Vineyard is an atmospheric and intimate location for a concert and is definitely not to be missed. They will also be hosting opera singer Graham Hayes later in the month.

Learn more

July 2nd

Seaton Eats Boutique

An evening market of street food, all with the dramatic backdrop of the Jurassic Coast. This event happens once a month throughout the summer.

Learn more

July 3rd - 4th

Squib Southern Championship

Go and cheer on the 70 plus boats which will be taking part in the competition in Torquay.

Learn more

July 3rd - August 30th

Journey: Mayflower 400

After they had to cancel last year's exhibition, Torre Abbey are very excited to finally share this collection with the world. A group of artists have created a new body of work inspired by the journey taken by the Mayflower 400 years ago.

Learn more

July 4th

Croyde Ocean Triathlon

This Olympic-style triathlon takes place along the beautiful Putsborough Sands which is some of the South West's most breath taking scenery. All proceeds will go to Children's Hospice South West.

Learn more

July 4th

Folk with Soul & Blues

This open-air concert in support of the Plough Arts Centre charity is taking place at The Big Sheep in Abbotsham. The line-up includes 10-piece big-sound soul band called Soul Intention, the Medicament's Soul and Party Band, and a Johnny and June tribute act. It promises to be a lively night.

Learn more

July 7th - September 5th

Plymouth Contemporary 2021

It's time for the third exhibition organised by The Arts Institute, The Box, and KARST, who seek to introduce the world to both emerging and established artists working nationally and internationally. No booking is required, just go and enjoy the amazing work.

Learn more

July 8th

Robin Hood

The Three Inch Fools will be performing a rendition of the classic legend at Stone Lane Gardens. This is an outdoor performance so grab you blankets and coats, fill a picnic basket, and enjoy a raucous evening out.

Learn more

July 9th - 17th

Budleigh Music Festival

There is a packed schedule for this year's festival which will include lunchtime and evening performances, as well as special events. Highlights include internationally acclaimed saxophonist Jess Gillam with her ensemble, and the family friendly interactive music, light, and colour experience: Colourscape.

Learn more

July 9th

Ivybridge Lions Present The Wurzels

Enjoy a fun and family friendly performance outdoors. This occurs the evening before The Lions Club of Ivybridge's Fun Day (10th) which includes activities, entertainment, and displays throughout the day. Your ticket for The Wurzles will also give you free entry for the fun day.

Learn more

July 17th - 18th

Sail GP

Plymouth has been selected to host SailGP’s Great Britain Sail Grand Prix when the global league restarts in July. Watching the boats from the shore is truly a sight to behold

Learn more

July 18th

Horrible Histories: Gorgeous Georgians & Vile Victorians

Enjoy history in a very different way with the beloved Terry Deary books brought to life. Using actors and amazing 3D special effects, the astounding Horrible History shows are guaranteed to thrill as well-known figures and events come alive on stage.

Learn more

July 23rd - 24th

Chagstock

The open air festival is returning for its 14th year in the stunning location of north Dartmoor. This is a family friendly event with kids' entertainment, caterers and traders, a bar tent, camping and Glamping options, as well as 3 stages of live music.

Learn more

July 24th

Mid Devon Show

Finally, we have the award winning Mid Devon Show which provides a day of fun-packed entertainment. Celebrate everything local with produce and hand-crafted items for sale, as well as an opportunity to learn more about the area and its history.

Learn more