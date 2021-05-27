What's on in Devon June 2021

Published: 3:59 PM May 27, 2021

There's so much going on this month across Devon - Credit: Ed Webster, Flickr

We give you a run down of the fun and interesting things happening in Devon in June.

As restrictions lifted even further in May, venues and organisations are continuing to add events to the calendar that you'd be sorry to miss. We've grouped by category so you can plan your month and make the most of the last days of spring. If you are looking for family fun over the half term, then we have a separate article to check out here.

Please practice social distancing where necessary on your visit and we recommend you book ahead as much as possible to avoid disappointment.

Exhibitions

5th June: Poetry Workshop, Paignton

Join acclaimed South West poet Louisa Adjoa Parker for a fantastic opportunity to work more on your creative writing. There will be a mix of activities across the day to really get you thinking about themes of identity, difference, home, and belonging.

Book your ticket here.

5th June: Preview Evening of Contrasting Environments, Torquay

Enjoy the launch of a brand new art collection by local artists Sue Williamson and Sarah Morris. Their work is deeply rooted in their experiences of the county with Sue taking a more Urban outlook, whilst Sarah explores the rural side.

Register for free here.

From 8th June: Land / Sea, Exmouth

Spearheading the new East Devon climate change campaign, Climate Conversations, is an exhibition from Mike Perry. The collection launches on World Ocean Day and encourages visitors to think about their impact on the natural world.

Learn more here.

From 12th June: The Secret Museum, Torquay Museum

To celebrate 175 years of being open, Torquay Museum is putting on an unusual exhibition. It will showcase some of the collections hidden away behind the scenes that never get to be seen and promises a look into fascinating histories.

Learn more here.

All Month: Summer Sculpture Exhibition, Stone Lane Gardens

Internationally acclaimed sculptor Peter Randall-Page has curated a collection of breath taking pieces made by both established and new artists. Enjoy a walk through the works followed by a delightful tea on the lawn.

Learn more here.

Performances

From 8th June: Agatha Christie's Spider's Web, Paignton

Enjoy a night of muder mystery and theatre with an adaptation of the queen of crime's much loved novel. Tension and laughter are promised in equal measures for this production by Bijou Theatre.

Buy tickets here.

From 9th June: Le Navet Bete: A Season of Silliness, Plymouth

Across the month, Plymouth Theatre Royal will be putting on three plays by the hilarious acting troupe Le Navet Bete. They will be performing The Three Musketeers, Treasure Island, and 400: A Comedy.

Book tickets here.

Every Thursday: I Love Music, Torquay

From the 10th June, Babbacombe Theatre will be putting on a weekly extravaganza of pop classics you know and love. The performance promises laughs and fond memories, all hosted by local favourite Andy Oakley.

Book tickets here.

Outdoors

5th - 6th June: Conquer24, Powderham Castle

There's still time to enter alone or as part of a group for this gruelling 24 hour race of five or ten mile laps. On the day, there will also be a free children's fun run and other enjoyable activities.

Find out more here.

11th - 12th June, Toby's Garden Festival, Powderham Castle

Join Toby Buckland and Country Gardner for a weekend of insight into all things natural. Not only does it bring together lots of local nurseries, but there will be opportunities for arts and crafts, local street food, music, and so much more.

Get tickets here.

12th - 13th June: Food and Drink Festival, Crediton

After they had to postpone last year due to lockdown restrictions, Crediton's tasty festival cannot wait to be back and showing off amazing local produce.

Any updates will be posted here.

All Month: Summer Beach Bar, Exeter

Why not wind down after work with a drink in Princesshay Square, courtesy of the pop-up beach bar. Live music will also be on site which makes this a great staycation treat as the weather gets warm.

Find out more here.

Various Dates: Open Gardens, Various

Through the National Garden Scheme, curious onlookers can finally explore beautiful private gardens across the county. There are more than 40 locations in Devon alone that offer many delights and unusual collections.

Learn more here.

Cruises

18th June: Summer BBQ Cruise, Exmouth Marina

Brand new for 2021, this mouth watering event cannot be missed and promises beautiful views, great company, and tasty food. Stuart Line Cruises will also be doing a Fish 'n' Fizz event on the 11th June which looks just as good.

Book tickets here.

29th June: Geology Day Trip, South Devon Coastline

Explore and learn on this exceptional tour, led by expert geologist Doctor Richard Scrivener. Take to the water and see history up close as you traverse the unique geological coast of South Devon.

Book online here.