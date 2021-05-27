What's on in Devon June 2021
- Credit: Ed Webster, Flickr
We give you a run down of the fun and interesting things happening in Devon in June.
As restrictions lifted even further in May, venues and organisations are continuing to add events to the calendar that you'd be sorry to miss. We've grouped by category so you can plan your month and make the most of the last days of spring. If you are looking for family fun over the half term, then we have a separate article to check out here.
Please practice social distancing where necessary on your visit and we recommend you book ahead as much as possible to avoid disappointment.
Exhibitions
5th June: Poetry Workshop, Paignton
Join acclaimed South West poet Louisa Adjoa Parker for a fantastic opportunity to work more on your creative writing. There will be a mix of activities across the day to really get you thinking about themes of identity, difference, home, and belonging.
5th June: Preview Evening of Contrasting Environments, Torquay
Enjoy the launch of a brand new art collection by local artists Sue Williamson and Sarah Morris. Their work is deeply rooted in their experiences of the county with Sue taking a more Urban outlook, whilst Sarah explores the rural side.
From 8th June: Land / Sea, Exmouth
Spearheading the new East Devon climate change campaign, Climate Conversations, is an exhibition from Mike Perry. The collection launches on World Ocean Day and encourages visitors to think about their impact on the natural world.
From 12th June: The Secret Museum, Torquay Museum
To celebrate 175 years of being open, Torquay Museum is putting on an unusual exhibition. It will showcase some of the collections hidden away behind the scenes that never get to be seen and promises a look into fascinating histories.
All Month: Summer Sculpture Exhibition, Stone Lane Gardens
Internationally acclaimed sculptor Peter Randall-Page has curated a collection of breath taking pieces made by both established and new artists. Enjoy a walk through the works followed by a delightful tea on the lawn.
Performances
From 8th June: Agatha Christie's Spider's Web, Paignton
Enjoy a night of muder mystery and theatre with an adaptation of the queen of crime's much loved novel. Tension and laughter are promised in equal measures for this production by Bijou Theatre.
From 9th June: Le Navet Bete: A Season of Silliness, Plymouth
Across the month, Plymouth Theatre Royal will be putting on three plays by the hilarious acting troupe Le Navet Bete. They will be performing The Three Musketeers, Treasure Island, and 400: A Comedy.
Every Thursday: I Love Music, Torquay
From the 10th June, Babbacombe Theatre will be putting on a weekly extravaganza of pop classics you know and love. The performance promises laughs and fond memories, all hosted by local favourite Andy Oakley.
Outdoors
5th - 6th June: Conquer24, Powderham Castle
There's still time to enter alone or as part of a group for this gruelling 24 hour race of five or ten mile laps. On the day, there will also be a free children's fun run and other enjoyable activities.
11th - 12th June, Toby's Garden Festival, Powderham Castle
Join Toby Buckland and Country Gardner for a weekend of insight into all things natural. Not only does it bring together lots of local nurseries, but there will be opportunities for arts and crafts, local street food, music, and so much more.
12th - 13th June: Food and Drink Festival, Crediton
After they had to postpone last year due to lockdown restrictions, Crediton's tasty festival cannot wait to be back and showing off amazing local produce.
Any updates will be posted here.
All Month: Summer Beach Bar, Exeter
Why not wind down after work with a drink in Princesshay Square, courtesy of the pop-up beach bar. Live music will also be on site which makes this a great staycation treat as the weather gets warm.
Various Dates: Open Gardens, Various
Through the National Garden Scheme, curious onlookers can finally explore beautiful private gardens across the county. There are more than 40 locations in Devon alone that offer many delights and unusual collections.
Cruises
18th June: Summer BBQ Cruise, Exmouth Marina
Brand new for 2021, this mouth watering event cannot be missed and promises beautiful views, great company, and tasty food. Stuart Line Cruises will also be doing a Fish 'n' Fizz event on the 11th June which looks just as good.
29th June: Geology Day Trip, South Devon Coastline
Explore and learn on this exceptional tour, led by expert geologist Doctor Richard Scrivener. Take to the water and see history up close as you traverse the unique geological coast of South Devon.