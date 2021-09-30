What's on in Devon - October 2021

Published: 1:11 PM September 30, 2021 Updated: 1:18 PM September 30, 2021

There's plenty to get excited about in Devon this month - Credit: Israel Palcio, Unsplash

We've found all the fun and interesting things happening across the county this month for you to enjoy.

Now that the nights are getting longer, it's tempting to curl up at home in the warm. However, if you can drag yourself away from the sofa, there are a huge number of events happening in Devon across October. From symphony orchestras to foodie festivals, there's something for everyone this month.

If you're looking for all things Halloween, check out our favourite places to pick pumpkins here. You can also learn more about the most haunted places in Devon here.

The Arts Society

Various dates and locations

This autumn the country’s leading arts education charity is inviting non-members to attend its events to see at first hand the work they do. Talks in Devon include Public Art by Dr David Worthington at The Durrant House, Bideford, (October 12th) which includes a virtual tour of Hampton Court Palace and The Two Faces of Russia: Moscow and St Petersburg by Rosamund Bartlett at Plymouth Postgraduate Medical Centre (October 13th). The Arts Society has been going, in different forms, since 1965.

MUM

Plymouth

September 30th - October 16th

An unflinching portrayal of early motherhood and mental health by Olivier award-winning playwright Morgan Lloyd Malcolm premieres at The Drum Plymouth this month before transferring to London. Mum shines a light on the pressures and complex emotions many women experience when they have a baby, exacerbated by the pandemic.

It stars Sophie Melville (Call the Midwife, The Missing) as new mum Nina with Denise Black (Coronation Street, Emmerdale) and Cat Simmons (The Bill, Killing Eve).

Get Fishing

Exeter

October 5th

Following the success of national fishing month, the Environment Agency are still offering free events for anyone over 6 to learn the skill of fishing from trained volunteer coaches. It is perfect for families, young children, and anyone keen to learn a new skill and discover the beautiful lakes of Devon.

There will also be a second event on the 17th to learn how to sea fish at Brixham Breakwater.

Two Moors Festival

Exmoor

October 8th - 10th

The final weekend of this internationally-renowned festival takes place at venues on Exmoor. Artists appearing include pianist Pavel Kolesnikov who performs Bach’s Goldberg Variations, violist Lawrence Power playing Brahms and a concert by winners of Young Musicians Competition Concert. Artistic Director Tamsin Waley-Cohen will perform on violin with composer-in-residence Huw Watkins on piano a programme of work by Debussy, Beethoven and Watkins.

The weekend’s artists include Mercury Prize nominated folk singer Sam Lee, clarinettist Matthew Hunt and tenor Nicky Spence. There will be the world premiere of Huw Watkins’ Welsh Songs

Science Festival

Sidmouth

October 8th - 17th

Activities range from a visit by a large dinosaur to a world record attempt at the longest tin can telephone. Speakers include Professors David Spiegelhalter, Simon Gilroy, Glenn Patrick and broadcaster Robin Ince.

October 9 is Super Science Saturday when the town is taken over with a schools’ art exhibition, Met Office forecasting, hands-on activities and a marquee dedicated to make and take.

The 7 Fingers - Passagers

Plymouth

October 11th - 12th

Canadian contemporary circus trailblazers The 7 Fingers have included the Theatre Royal Plymouth on their first UK tour in 11 years with new show Passagers. The show plays with our fascination with travel, both nostalgic and symbolic. A colourful and diverse group of strangers meet on board a train and reveal their emotional states through virtuoso acrobatics - vaulting somersaults, breathtaking trapeze, daredevil balances on the highwire - along with contemporary dance, narrative, song and original music by Colin Gagné.

Fringe Festival

Exeter

October 11th - 17th

This year’s festival offers a mixed programme of performances from the pressures and pleasures of working in care to a zombie apocalypse sketch show.

The festival was first held in 2019, launched with a budget of just £1,000. This is only the second Exeter Fringe Festival and venues include the Northcott Theatre, Barnfield Theatre, Exeter Phoenix, Maketank and Exeter Library.

Paloma Faith

Torquay and Plymouth

October 13th and 15th

In the 11 years since the release of her debut album, Do You Want The Truth or Something Beautiful?, Paloma Faith has barely stopped for breath. All that changed with an enforced covid lockdown, becoming a mum of two and turning 40 this summer. She’s now on tour to promote her new album, Infinite Things, with two Devon dates

Louisa

Various locations

October 16th - 30th

Pleasure Dome Theatre tell the incredible true story of how, on one stormy night in January 1899, the communities of Lynton, Lynmouth and Porlock rallied to save the lives of those on a ship foundering in the Bristol Channel by dragging the lifeboat Louisa 13 miles across open moorland to launch it. The show has a soundtrack of sea shanties to get your foot tapping.

The Great Gatsby

Plymouth

October 19th - 23rd

Bristol-based The Wardrobe Ensemble have a unique take on F Scott Fitzgerald’s classic 20th century novel with a two-woman version of The Great Gatsby performed by Tamsin Hurtado Clarke and Jesse Meadows.

The Dresser

Plymouth

October 19th - 23rd

Inspired by memories of working as Donald Wolfit’s dresser as a young man, Ronald Harwood wrote The Dresser, an evocative, affectionate and hilarious portrait of backstage life and regarded as one of the most acclaimed dramas of modern theatre. This new production stars entertainer and author Julian Clary as Norman and Olivier Award winner Matthew Kelly as Sir.

Spotlight on Care

Exeter

October 21st - 22nd

Devon artist Leo Jamelli is shining a spotlight on the nation’s unpaid carers with hand-drawn illuminations projected onto an Exeter building. Spotlight on Care is an emotive contemporary art project inspired by a collaboration between Exeter-based illustrator-animator Leo and University of Exeter academics, Dr Siobhan O’Dwyer and Dr Catriona McKenzie. The work will acknowledge the unpaid role of millions who care for family and friends at home around the clock, a task made even harder by the closure of support services during the covid crisis.

The two-storey-high animations salute the work of an invisible army of nine million unpaid carers - the equivalent of a second NHS. During the pandemic an extra 4.5 million people are also estimated to have become carers.

Learn more









Words by Su Carroll and Martha Griffiths