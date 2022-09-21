What's on in Devon, October 2022

We reveal all the amazing things happening in Devon this month and beyond.

Music

1. Musica Viva Concerts

Plymouth has a new classical music venue - Levinsky Hall - situated in the ground floor atrium of the University of Plymouth’s Roland Levinsky Building, named after the late Vice - Chancellor. It will be christened in fine style with a Musica Viva Concert Series which brings internationally acclaimed performers for concert performances, open rehearsals, and in formal talks.

The season opens with Dr Robert Taub playing Beethoven ’s Piano Sonata in C minor, Op.13 Pathétique - a proto - Romantic work that was an immediate hit . November’s soloist is London - based violinist Mathilde Milwidsky .

For a full programme, search for Musica Viva at Plymouth.ac.uk.

Robert Taub in Levinsky Hall - Credit: Dom Moore

2. Suggs

From the tough streets of North London to the roof of Buckingham Palace – Madness front man Suggs has been there and has a story to share. He will recount some of his experiences in Suggs: A Life In The Realm Of Madness. Joined by pianist Deano, Suggs tell s his story in words and music, with some Madness classics and his own tracks.

Suggs is at Plymouth’s Quad Theatre on October 1. Book at comicalentertainment.com.

3. Salcombe Live

This friendly festival re turns for the third time offering a weekend of music, comedy and entertainment with 50 events in a variety of venues around the town. Acts range from the Devon - based family trio Wildwood Kin, epic soul performer Jack Tyson - Charles and folk duo Katriona Gil more and Jamie Roberts to the sublime harmonies of the Plymouth Military Wives Choir.

Book for Salcombe Live (October 7 - 9) online at Salcombe-live.co.uk

4. Remi Harris and Tom Moore

One of the UK’s most exciting Jazz and Blues guitarists, Remi Harris has a growing international reputation for blending all of his influences into his own individual style of playing. Using a variety of acoustic and electric guitars, and he will be joined on stage by long term collaborator Tom Moore on double bass. Remi is influenced artists such as Django Reinhardt, Jimi Hendrix, Wes Montgomery and Led Zeppelin.

Remi Harris and Tom Moore are at the Plough Arts Centre, Great Torrington (theploughartscentre.co.uk) on October 23.

Maisie Adam is Buzzed - Credit: Matt Crockett

Comedy

1. Maisie Adam

Fresh from Live at The Apollo , Mock The Week and The Last Leg , Maisie Adam is back with a brand - new show for 2022: Buzzed. Maisie’s comedy career kicked off in 2017, when she entered the nationwide So You Think You're Funny? competition (previously won by many of her comedy heroes, including Peter Kay, Aisling Bea and Tom Allen). She won the final at Edinburgh Fringe Festival – only the fourth woman to have done so in its 30 - year history.

Maisie Adam is at Exeter Northcott (exeternorthcott.co.uk) on October 2.

2. Hal Cruttenden

According to the reviews at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, Hal Cruttenden’s new show is a five - star winner. Familiar from appearances on Live at the Apollo , Mock the Week, Have I Got News For You and Would I Lie To You , Hal’s new show – It’s Best You Hear It From Me - takes its cue from real life. After more than 21 years of marriage, Hal and wife Dawn decided to separate and instead of getting the therapy he clearly needs, he's made a cracking show about it.

Hal Cruttenden is at The Corn Exchange, Exeter (exetercornexchange.co.uk) on October 5.

Comedian Chris McCausland - Credit: Matt Crockett

3. Chris McCausland

Rapidly rising comedy star Chris McCausland brings his stand - up show Speaky Blinder - a show about life and family, with loads of other nonsense thrown in for good measure – to three Devon venues. Does life ever become overwhelming? Do you bemoan the stresses and strains of parenthood, a busy career, the rat race or everyday existence? W ell, imagine having all that but being blind too. Chris is that man.

Chris McCausland is at the Queen's Theatre, Barnstaple (queenstheatre-barnstaple.com) October 13, The Babbacombe Theatre, Torquay (babbacombe-theatre.com) October 14 and Exeter Corn Exchange (exetercornexchange.co.uk) October 15 .

4. Arthur Smith

The voice is instantly recognisable. Comedian, writer and broadcaster Arthur Smith can be heard narrating shows such as A Life of Grime , appearing on Grumpy Old Men , Loose Ends and QI and, for younger audiences, is Arthur Dustcart on the animated series Rex the Runt.

Arthur brings his show Laughs, Stories, A Song and A Poem to the Palace Theatre, Paignton, and it does exactly what it says on the tin. Expect an evening of sublime playfulness, crammed with jokes, anecdotes, short stories, poems, songs (including his musical hero Leonard Cohen) and readings from his recently published memoir My Name Is Daphne Fairfax.

Arthur Smith is at the Palace Theatre, Paignton, (palacetheatrepaignton.co.uk) on October 29.

Tour de France commentator Ned Boulting - Credit: Ned Boulting

Talks and Film

1. Ned Boulting

ITV’s lead Tour de France commentator gets on his bike for a one - man stage show to provide a fresh assault on your cycling senses. Fresh from working on the TV coverage, Ned’s cunningly entitled Retour de Ned is an indispensable theatrical road map for any one aspiring to wear the yellow jersey on the Champs Elysées: a really very rough guide to the tactics (pedal faster) and challenges (not pedalling fast enough) which will need to be deployed to win the biggest bike race in the world.

Ned Boulting is at The Quad Theatre Plymouth (comicalentertainment.com) on October 9 and Exeter Corn Exchange (exetercornexchange.co.uk) on October 14.

2. Tim Peake

British astronaut Tim Peake will share his out of this world experiences with Devon audiences in his one - man show My Journey To Space . After five years of training he made history in 2015 as the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station. He will share a fascinating insight into life as an astronaut, with breathtaking photographs and never - before - seen footage.

“The show aims to answer all your questions about living and working in space,” says Tim. “There’s a very beautiful section which takes the audience on an orbit round earth, looking down on the planet and then a high - adrenaline insight into spacewalking. It’s the closest we can get to actually taking people into space.”

Tim Peake is at Torquay’s Princess Theatre (atgtickets.com) on September 18 and at Plymouth Pavilions (plymouthpavilions.com) the following night.

Wildlife film presenter Dan O’Neill - Credit: Chris Beard

3. Wilderland

The UK’s first touring wildlife film festival is back with the very best natural history films by world class filmmakers across the globe. They offer an unparalleled insight into some of the world’s most incredible stories from our natural world. A must - se e for lovers of wildlife, film, travel, conservation, and adventure. It is hosted by wildlife television presenter, filmmaker, and field biologist Dan O’Neill who presented the BBC Earth documentary series Snow Leopards: Ghosts in the Snow and After We’ve Gone.

Wilderland is at Exeter Northcott (exeternorthcott.co.uk) on October 19.

Theatre

1. The Color Purple

Based on the Pulitzer prize - winning novel by Alice Walker and adapted for the stage by Pulitzer Prize and Tony award - winner Marsha Norman, The Color Purple tells the story of courageous heroine Celie, as she journeys through joy, despair, anguish and hope in her own personal awakening to discover her unique voice in a racially divided southern America in the 1900s.

The Color Purple is at the Theatre Royal Plymouth (theatreroyal.com) September 27 - October 1

The young cast of Bugsy Malone - Credit: Tristram Kenton

2. Bugsy Malone

The popular 1976 Alan Parker movie has been transformed into a stage musical with the same twist – the entire show is pe rformed by a cast of youngsters. Packed with instantly recognisable songs from Oscar - winner Paul Williams including My Name is Tallulah , You Give A Little Love and Fat Sam’s Grand Slam and a custard pie packed finale. The lead roles will be performed by th ree young casts of seven in rotation with Bugsy played by Shaun Sharma, Gabriel Payne and Amar Blackman.

Bugsy Malone is at Theatre Royal Plymouth (theatreroyal.com) October 18 - 22.

3. Black is the Colour of My Voice

Apphia Campbell writes, directs and performs this one - woman play inspired by the life of Nina Simone and featuring many of her most iconic songs performed live. It explores the life of the jazz singer and civil rights activist as she seeks redemption after the untimely death of her father. She reflects on the journey that took her from a young piano prodigy destined for a life in the service of the church, to a renowned jazz vocalist at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement.

Black is the Colour of My Voice is at Exeter Northcott (exeternorthcott.co.uk) on October 23.

A retelling of Shakespeare’s Richard II - Credit: Adiam Yemane

4. Richard the Second

Tangle , a touring company championing African and Caribbean artistic excellence, is bringing a radical and electrifying new adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play to Devon presented in Southern African Township theatre style. Tangle’s unique interpretation of one of the most compelling of Shakespeare’s history plays, exploring the politics of power and family alliances, will be performed by a multi - skilled ensemble of five with an original score of Zimbabwean music and song.

Richard the Second is at the Barnfield Theatre, Exeter (exeternorthcott.co.uk) on October 28 and Beaford Arts South Molton (beaford.org) on November 1.

Want more from Devon Life?

Check out:

You can also subscribe to Devon Life Magazine for more amazing and exclusive content here, or sign up for our free newsletter here.