13 amazing events happening in Devon in September

Published: 4:57 PM September 2, 2021

We've found all the fun and interesting things happening across the county this month for you to enjoy.

As the seasons change and we say goodbye to summer, it's time to start planning how to fill your weekends and days off in September. There is plenty to do in Devon this month from music festivals to live music, theatre and sporting events.

Seaton Eats Boutique

3rd September

This is the last event of the season so go along and say goodbye to the team until next summer. As always, there will be a range of sellers of everything from delicious food to locally crafted items.

Marldon Apple Pie Fair

4th September

What more could you want from a Saturday afternoon than sampling some of the most delicious pies in the county. There will also be other fun activities for all the family.

Teign Maritime and Shanty Festival

4th - 5th September

Enjoy a great day out full of quirky and emotional music from some of the best in the business. This year, all donations will be divided between the RNLI, Rowcroft Hospice, Teign Heritage Centre, and the Alice Cross Centre.

Sea Ilfracombe Maritime Festival

4th - 5th September

For more than a decade, a group of volunteers have been organising a fantastic local festival where most of the events are free. Pirates, mermaids, sandcastle competitions, and so much more make this a great day out for all the family.

Tour of Britain

6th September

After a years absence, the Tour of Britain will be racing through the streets of Devon for their second stage. This will be a gruelling 114 mile ride from Sherford to Exeter so be sure to go and cheer on the riders as the whizz past.

Ilfracombe Country Music Festival

10th - 12th September

Enjoy tributes and music featuring all your favourite British and American country music. Set amongst the beautiful landscape of Ilfracombe Holiday Park, don't forget your dancing shoes.

Chudleigh Arts Festival

10th - 20th September

A favourite for both locals and visitors alike, from cabarets to string quartets there's something to everyone's taste in Chudleigh.

International Agatha Christie Festival

11th - 18th September

Enjoy a week dedicated to one of the most famous residents of our talented county. As well as plenty of events and talks, the organisation create and fund various projects aimed at helping diverse groups to engage with the arts, and perform or display their work at the festival.

Heritage Food Festival

12th September

Head over to Tavistock for a celebration of the past, present, and future of Devon's culinary heritage and culture. This is being held in association with Heritage Open Days and is sure to be a delicious day out.

Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival

15th - 19th September

This is a must for any budding author or literature lover. With big names such as Jacqueline Wilson, Kate Mosse, Celia Imrie, and Richard Dawkins in attendance, it's sure to be a rare treat.

NHS The Musical

17th - 25th September

An all new production created in the wake of the pandemic, NHS The Musical is sure to have you laughing and dancing in your seat. Not only that, but NHS Staff will be able to claim a discount when booking.

The Creative Craft Show

23rd - 26th September

Stock up on supplies or find a new hobby with this great event at the Westpoint Centre in Exeter. There will be plenty of workshops and exhibitions alongside trade stalls dedicated to just about every craft style you can think of.

Ocean Film Fest

29th-30th

Last, but by no mean least, we have a touring film festival with a watery theme. The Corn Exchange in Exeter will be screening some of 2021's best features and documentaries about our oceans.

