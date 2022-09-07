What's On in Devon, September 2022

We reveal all the amazing things happening in Devon this month and beyond.

Festivals

1. Two Moors Festival

Violinist Tamsin Waley-Cohen has certainly had a rollercoaster ride since taking over the role of Artistic Director of the Two Moors Festival in 2020. Last year’s Arcadia Unlocked themed festival across Exmoor and Dartmoor took place after all the difficulties of performance during lockdown. This year’s theme, appropriately enough, celebrates the theme of friendship in music – exploring the relationships surrounding the Schumanns, Schubert, Beethoven, Haydn, Mendelssohn and Brahms.

The historic country house of Great Fulford, near Exeter, will recreate the famous musical salons of the Schumanns with three events on October 8. Elsewhere Devon - based author Michael Morpurgo marks the 40th anniversary of his bestselling book War Horse with songs by Ben Murray who starred in the original National Theatre production. The programme includes a number of talks from Laura Tunbridge of Oxford University and musicologist Katy Hamilton.

The Two Moors Festival is October 5 - 9 on Dartmoor and October 13 - 16 on Exmoor . To book go to twomoorsfestival.co.uk.

2. International Agatha Christie Festival

Torquay is justifiably proud of its connections with the Queen of Crime, Dame Agatha Christie, who was born in the town. An eight - day festival celebrates her life and work with a programme of over 40 fascinating and entertaining events on the English Riviera.

They include historian and television presenter Lucy Worsley talking about her new biography of the writer, An Elusive Woman ; a new collection of stories reinventing Miss Marple for a contemporary audience by Kate Mosse and other women writers; world Christie expert, Dr John Curran, on how she came to write her first crime novel The Mysterious Affair At Styles and crime fiction author, Ruby Gupta - the festival’s 2022 international writer in residence from Dehradun, India, in conversation with bestselling author of crime novels set in India, Vaseem Khan.

The International Agatha Christie Festival (iacf-uk.org) is September 10 - 17.

The Corvus Consort - Credit: Izzy Romilly

3. Whiddon Autumn Festival

Held for the first time last year, this vocal and chamber music festival returns in and around the historic Whiddon Parishes of North Dartmoor. Young vocal ensemble the Corvus Consort is the festival’s ensemble - in - residence , alongside the Festival String Quart et. A composer - in - residence will be commissioned to write a selection of brand new works to be premiered. Curated by Artistic Director Freddie Crowley, the focus is on talented young musicians. This year’s programme includes work by Schubert, English song and a Jazz evening.

Whiddon Autumn Festival is September 15 - 18. Whiddonautumnfestival.co.uk.

4. The Ocean Film Festival World Tour

This is a cinematic celebration of the planet’s oceans, with inspirational short films from above and beneath the waves. Each screening offers the chance to win ocean - related goodies and helps two charities, the Marine Conservation Society and Surfers Against Sewage. Highlights include Tiger Shark King in which diver Jim Abernethy reveals the “affectionate” side of large predatory sharks after removing a fishing hook from the jaws of a tiger shark.

The Ocean Film Festival is at Exeter Corn Exchange (exetercornexchange.co.uk) on September 21.

Diver Jim Abernethy in Tiger Shark King - Credit: Ocean Film Festival

5. Chagford Film Festival

Comedian and journalist Mark Thomas will give two performances in Chagford in advance of this year’s film festival. One of the highlights of this year’s programme will be a talk by Art Deco expert Barry Corden about the set and costumes in Nightmare Alley, nominated for Production Design and Costume Oscars, followed by a screening of the film. The festival was set up in 2011 in this charming Dartmoor market town and has gone from strength to strength. Mark Thomas has two shows on September 24.

The festival is September 26 - October 1. Details at chagfordfilmfestival.com.

Theatre

1. Fisherman's Friends

St Austell - born Robert Duncan ( Drop the Dead Donkey ) and actress Susan Penhaligon (who grew up in Cornwall) head the cast of Fisherman’s Friends: The Musical when it sets sail on a UK tour, starting at the Theatre Royal Plymouth. James Gaddas ( Casualty, Coronation Street ) will play Jim, with Parisa Shahmir ( Mamma Mia! UK Tour) as his daughter, Alwyn. The musical is inspired by Cornish sea shanty group, Fisherman’s Friends, and the hit 2019 film about their life – from singing for charity to playing Glastonbury.

Fisherman’s Friends is at the Theatre Royal Plymouth (theatreroyal.com) September 1 - 10.

Fisherman’s Friends: The Musical - Credit: Paul Rosser

2. Kinky Boots

This uplifting musical is the true story about a struggling shoe factory on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save the business, Charlie Price finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous drag entertainer. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they ever thought possible.

Kinky Boots is at the Princess Theatre, Torquay (Atgtickets.com) September 7 - 10.

3. Beautiful

This musical tells the story of songwriter Carole King – responsible for some of the greatest pop songs ever including You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman, Take Good Care of my Baby, You’ve Got a Friend, Up on the Roof, Locomotion and You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling. It charts her remarkable rise from singer/songwriter to chart - topping legend and takes audiences back to the heart of her landmark 1971 album Tapestry.

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical is at the Theatre Royal Plymouth (theatreroyal.com) September 20 - 24.

Molly-Grace Cutler as Carole King - Credit: Ellie Kurtz

4. Mum's the Word

This rollercoaster comedy is a series of sketches navigating the trials, tribulations and ultimate joys of motherhood as three mums share stories too embarrassing and too personal to tell even their closest friends. With Coronation Street’s Tracy Shaw , comic actress Sarah Dearlove and Amy Ambrose.

Mum’s the Word is at the Palace Theatre, Paignton (palacetheatrepaignton.co.uk) on September 25, Exmouth Pavilion (ledleisure.co.uk) on September 27and the Queen’s Theatre, Barnstaple (queenstheatre-barnstaple.com) on September 28.

Talks and Exhibitions

1. The Imaginarium of Us

After the success of last year’s promenade performances at Exeter’s Mincinglake, Ludwell and Riverside valley parks, Burn the Curtain return with The Imaginarium of Us - part walk, part per formance, and part exhibition containing strange new artworks about Exeter built by a summer series of community workshops called Wondrous Ramblings. Last year’s artwork included clay nuns, exotic birds and magical talisman. This year four community groups are working with artist s on creating work for the shows.

The Imaginarium of Us is September 16, 17, 23, 24 and October 1. More details at burnthecurtain.co.uk.

Saba Douglas-Hamilton is passionate about elephants - Credit: Saba Douglas-Hamilton

2. In the Footsteps of Elephants

There’s a lovely picture of six - week - old Saba Douglas - Hamilton in her mother’s arms in the Lake Manyara National Park in Tanzania where her father, Iain, was studying the 400 elephants living there. Walking towards them is Virgo, an 18-year-old elephant with only one tusk, curious to meet the infant. It was the beginning of Saba’s fascination with these majestic animals, which she will talk about in an event at the Northcott Theatre, Exeter.

Part of a UK tour, she will take audiences on a wild and precipitous journey, meandering from Kenya to the Congo, Namibia to St Tropez, to share the trials and triumphs of what it takes to save a single species - the African elephant. From warring tribes to ivory poachers, she vividly brings to life our fight for nature with moving insights from her life amongst elephants, her childhood in the wild and work as a wildlife filmmaker.

Saba Douglas-Hamilton is at Exeter Northcott (exeternorthcott.co.uk) on September 21.

3. Brian Cox

Scientist and Broadcaster Professor Brain Cox will take audiences at Plymouth Pavilions on a dazzling cinematic journ ey in Horizons – A 21 st Century Space Odyssey, a story of how we came to be and what we can become. Using state of the art LED screen technology, you can explore far - away galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes and a time before the Big Bang. What is the nature of space and time? Why does the Universe exist? Brian will examine our understanding of quantum theory, black holes, biology, planetary science, astronomy and cosmology.

Buy tickets for the shows on September 25 and 26 at plymouthpavilions.com.

4. Rugby Legends

At 6ft 10in, Martin Bayfield really is a giant of the rugby world. The former policeman and England international started playing the game when he was eight years old and a mere 5ft 4in. Now 55 his passion for the “insanely bonkers” game hasn’t diminished after making the transition from playing to commentating and motivational speaking work.

He will be taking a trip down what he calls “amnesia avenue” with an event billed as Martin Bayfield’s Rugby Legends when he will be join ed on stage by three other former players who fit that bill – former England captain Lawrence Dallaglio, Phil Vickery (a member of England’s winning World Cup squad in 2003) and former England rugby union player turned pundit Brian Moore. Martin hopes that the show will appeal to rugby fans but also people who may have been dragged along.

Martin Bayfield’s Rugby Legends is at Exeter Corn Exchange (exetercornexchange.co.uk) on October 6.

