What's on in Dorset: February 2022

Find all the exciting events happening across the county in February.

February may be one of the colder months, but there is plenty to look forward to. Not only will many be celebrating Valentine's Day, but there is also a wealth of other events and activities taking place. We've highlighted just a few of our favourites, so you can start planning ahead for the month.

You can see all of the amazing festivals happening in Dorset throughout 2022 here.

Exhibitions

Radiance

Until March 5th

Sladers Yard in West Bay brings together prints and paintings from Rachel Fenner, Alfred Stockham, Martyn Brewster, Sally McLaren, and furniture by Petter Southall to brighten the darker months.

Learn more

Cross Pollination,

February 1st - 26th

This new exhibition at Bridport Arts Centre will feature works by Angelica Pownall, Theadora Brazier, Grace Crabtree and Jessie Wybrew.

Learn more

Light

February 1st - 26th

Light, at Gallery by the Lakes, is an uplifting exhibition around the use of light in landscape featuring works by Nick Andrew, Stephen Bithell, Simon Gudgeon, Michael Hemming, Laura Rich, Michael Sole, Kathryn Thomas and Jane Tricker.

Learn more

Learn more about the best places in Dorset to see snowdrops here.

Music

James Wilton Dance: The Four Seasons

February 8th

One of Europe’s most in demand dance companies presents The Four Seasons. Using Max Richter’s recomposed version of Vivaldi’s seminal work James Wilton Dance has created a work of immense physicality, energy and sweeping beauty. Fusing break dance, acrobatics, martial arts and classical dance, alongside the stunning stage and costume designs dynamic lighting design and video by critically acclaimed film maker Daniel Martin.

Learn more

Police Dog Hogan

February 12th

A favourite with Dorset magazine columnist Tiggy Walker and her husband BBC Radio 2 DJ Johnnie Walker, this seven-piece band return to Dorchester's Corn Exchange with a spring in their step to promote their brand-new album Overground. Their trademark brand of Country, Americana-tinged rock incorporating raucous cacophonies and melancholic tributes will lift your spirits.

Learn more

Theatre

The Time Machine

February 11th (Sixpenny Handley Village Hall) and 12th (Pamela Hambro Hall)

An eccentric Victorian inventor travels into the planet’s distant future, where he discovers an idyllic garden-earth with peaceful inhabitants. But when his Time Machine disappears the traveller must overcome a subterranean horror in a desperate escape back to his own time. Utilising spoken word, puppetry and a fully working Time Machine, H.G Wells’ classic Victorian sci-fi is transformed into a neon-electro adventure for the entire family.

Learn more

Groan Ups

February 14th -19th

Following their phenomenal rise to global success with smash hit comedies Peter Pan Goes Wrong and The Goes Wrong Shows on BBC One, multi award-winning Mischief return to the stage with their brand-new comedy all about growing up. Groan Ups follows an unruly classroom of six-year-olds on their journey through the anarchic high school teenage years to the challenges of adulthood. This is a lesson not to be skipped.

Learn more

Done to Death, By Jove!

February 17th (Wootton Fitzpaine Village Hall), 18th (Marnhull Village Hall), and 19th (Corfe Castle Village Hall)

Holmes and Watson meet Poirot and Miss Marple in a spoof homage - who murdered Lady Fanshawe? A cast of six set about bringing a group of suspects and sleuths together to discover whodunnit. Expect a whirlwind of fast costume changes and misdirected acting hiccups in a show where even the set’s gone missing!

Learn more

Pinocchio

February 27th

Join Pinocchio on a journey packed with hints of danger, slapstick humour and a playful exploration of identity, suitable for young audiences. A highly visual production featuring puppetry, illusion, and object theatre plus a lively soundtrack... and a very big fish! A hub for leading international puppeteers and theatre makers, Norwich Puppet Theatre bring a fresh twist to this classic Italian fairy-tale.

Learn more