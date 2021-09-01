11 amazing events happening in Dorset in September

Published: 2:07 PM September 1, 2021

We've found all the fun and interesting things happening across the county this month for you to enjoy.

As the seasons change and we say goodbye to summer, it's time to start planning how to fill your weekends and days off in September. There is plenty to do in Dorset this month from sport championships to outdoor festivals.

Don't forget to check out our article on 7 unusual Dorset festivals in early September for more great things to do this month.

The Toy Barn's Maize Maze

Until 3rd September

You have just two more days to enjoy the giant maize maze near Sherborne organised by the Toy Barn. Inspired by fairy tales, this is a great place for the kids to run wild, but watch out... There's a dragon about!

Learn more

Contender Fest

10th - 12th September

This brand new event is the perfect day out for everyone with live music, trade stalls, exhibitions, and so much more. Not only that, but you can watch (or even compete) in a series of challenges with plenty of big cash prizes.

Learn more

A Taste of Dorchester

12th - 18th September

Kids and adults alike will love our next event at locations around Dorchester. From a Mad Hatter's Tea Party to beekeeping and wild medicine sessions, this is a great place to learn more about our beloved county town (which could soon be a city)

Learn more

Matchstick Fleet Exhibition

Until 12th September

Head to Nothe Fort to see a true labour of love from master modeller Philip Warren. For over six decades he has been creating an armada of every Royal Navy warship afloat, in service, or setting sail since the Second World War... out of matchsticks! It's a sight you have to see to believe.

Learn more

Upton Country Park Festival

17th - 18th September

With a backdrop as stunning as Upton Country Park, you know you're in a for a treat at this two day festival. Enjoy music from the 90s and Brit Rock on the Friday and Saturday respectively, from some of the best tribute bands in the business.

Learn more

The annual Beach Polo Championships in Sandbanks - Credit: swamibu, Flickr

Sandpolo Championships

17th - 18th September

Get dolled up and head over to Sandbanks for an amazing day of sporting excellence. Not only that, but once the winners have been decided, enjoy a fantastic party at one of the most exclusive spots on the Dorset coast.

Learn more

Foodies Festival

17th - 19th September

Foodies Festival will be in Bournemouth for three days this September with famous chefs, the best tribute bands, and fun for all the family. Check out our full write up of the event here, or try our exclusive recipe from Omar Allibhoy who will be headlining.

Learn more

The Purbeck WALX Festival

17th - 19th September

Previously known as the Purbeck Nordic Walking Festival, WALX is dedicated to enjoying the fresh air and beautiful sights of the Jurassic Coast in Dorset. Join the team on a huge number of walks with varying difficulties or try their new 'Virtual Events' if you can't make it in person.

Learn more

Tankfest 2021

17th - 20th September

After having to delay due to restrictions earlier in the year, The Tank Museum cannot wait to welcome you back for their annual festival. There will be extra exhibitions, living history encampments and demonstrations, trade stands, and plenty of time to explore the museum.

Learn more

Inside Out Dorset

17th - 26th September

Every two years, the county comes alive with amazing performances and exhibitions for this international arts festival. Highlights to watch out for include The Collective Memory Archive and Future Forest. This is an incredible few days showcasing the most innovative minds in the business with a very welcoming atmosphere.

Learn more