11 amazing events happening in Dorset in September
- Credit: Foodie Festival
We've found all the fun and interesting things happening across the county this month for you to enjoy.
As the seasons change and we say goodbye to summer, it's time to start planning how to fill your weekends and days off in September. There is plenty to do in Dorset this month from sport championships to outdoor festivals.
Don't forget to check out our article on 7 unusual Dorset festivals in early September for more great things to do this month.
The Toy Barn's Maize Maze
Until 3rd September
You have just two more days to enjoy the giant maize maze near Sherborne organised by the Toy Barn. Inspired by fairy tales, this is a great place for the kids to run wild, but watch out... There's a dragon about!
Contender Fest
10th - 12th September
This brand new event is the perfect day out for everyone with live music, trade stalls, exhibitions, and so much more. Not only that, but you can watch (or even compete) in a series of challenges with plenty of big cash prizes.
A Taste of Dorchester
12th - 18th September
Kids and adults alike will love our next event at locations around Dorchester. From a Mad Hatter's Tea Party to beekeeping and wild medicine sessions, this is a great place to learn more about our beloved county town (which could soon be a city)
Matchstick Fleet Exhibition
Until 12th September
Head to Nothe Fort to see a true labour of love from master modeller Philip Warren. For over six decades he has been creating an armada of every Royal Navy warship afloat, in service, or setting sail since the Second World War... out of matchsticks! It's a sight you have to see to believe.
Upton Country Park Festival
17th - 18th September
With a backdrop as stunning as Upton Country Park, you know you're in a for a treat at this two day festival. Enjoy music from the 90s and Brit Rock on the Friday and Saturday respectively, from some of the best tribute bands in the business.
Sandpolo Championships
17th - 18th September
Get dolled up and head over to Sandbanks for an amazing day of sporting excellence. Not only that, but once the winners have been decided, enjoy a fantastic party at one of the most exclusive spots on the Dorset coast.
Foodies Festival
17th - 19th September
Foodies Festival will be in Bournemouth for three days this September with famous chefs, the best tribute bands, and fun for all the family. Check out our full write up of the event here, or try our exclusive recipe from Omar Allibhoy who will be headlining.
The Purbeck WALX Festival
17th - 19th September
Previously known as the Purbeck Nordic Walking Festival, WALX is dedicated to enjoying the fresh air and beautiful sights of the Jurassic Coast in Dorset. Join the team on a huge number of walks with varying difficulties or try their new 'Virtual Events' if you can't make it in person.
Tankfest 2021
17th - 20th September
After having to delay due to restrictions earlier in the year, The Tank Museum cannot wait to welcome you back for their annual festival. There will be extra exhibitions, living history encampments and demonstrations, trade stands, and plenty of time to explore the museum.
Inside Out Dorset
17th - 26th September
Every two years, the county comes alive with amazing performances and exhibitions for this international arts festival. Highlights to watch out for include The Collective Memory Archive and Future Forest. This is an incredible few days showcasing the most innovative minds in the business with a very welcoming atmosphere.