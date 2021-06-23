What's on in Dorset in July 2021

Published: 4:28 PM June 23, 2021

There's plenty to see and do in Dorset this July - Credit: Peter Marsh, Ashmore Visuals

We give you a run down of the fun and interesting things happening in Dorset in July.

As restrictions lift and summer approaches, venues and organisations are continuing to add events to the calendar that you'd be sorry to miss. We've grouped together plenty of exciting performances and goings on so you can plan your month and make the most of the start of summer.

Please do practice social distancing where necessary on your visit and we recommend you book ahead as much as possible to avoid disappointment.

July 1st - 7th

Rebecca Meltzer's Sea Change

The local landscape artist will be exhibiting a collection of works influenced by the past year and an attempt to connect with her surroundings. The exhibition is located at the Town Mill in Lyme Regis.

July 2nd

Poole Quay For My Car

Every Friday evening until August 27th, enjoy an evening by the sea perusing some amazing vehicles. Each Friday will have a theme and you are more than welcome to park up your own car if it fits the bill.

July 3rd

B Sharp Busking Festival

Stroll along Lyme Regis waterfront and enjoy the talents of local musicians who will be busking in allotted times. There will also be a main stage where the young people who benefit from the B Sharp charity will show off the music they have been working on.

July 3rd - 4th

Bournemouth Pier to Pier Swim

One of Europe's biggest swimming charity events is back and celebrating its 30th birthday. Go and support the contestants whilst raising money for the British Heart Foundation

July 4th

The Original Swanage Triathlon

Enjoy a day out in Swanage and cheer on the teams taking part in this gruelling test of strength and stamina. Alternatively, you can still sign yourself or your team up on their website.

July 6th

Art and Nature Drawing from Swanage Pier

Relax with your sketch book and pick your muse, be it the pier itself, the sea, or the frontage. This event will happen every month and is hosted by Dorset artist Julie Herring. You don't need to be an expert, just enthusiastic. There is also a creative writing version of the event on the 16th.

July 9th

Bond - Live & Let Dine

The name's Bond, James Bond. Licence to fill - your stomach! Enjoy a fully immersive dining show where you will be transported into a slapstick, cartoon style parody of James Bond. Expect laughs, thrills, and good food.

July 10th

The Luck Child - Family Fairytales at Cranborne Earthouse

Popular duo, Daniel Morden & Oli Wilson Dickson, are visiting Cranborne with music and stories abound. The two will be telling a selection of Grimm's fairy tales which are bound to captivate kids and parents alike.

July 10th - 11th

Weymouth Drama Club Presents: Arabian Nights

The drama troupe are bringing a magical performance to Nothe Fort this month. They will perform a selection of the classic folktales surrounded by the beautiful architecture of the Victorian venue.

Christopher Monks formed the Consort 20 years ago - Credit: Peter Marsh, Ashmore Visuals

Featured Event:

On July 11th, the Armonico Consort will be joined by world leading soloists for a performance of Bach's St Matthew Passion. Taking place at Poole Lighthouse, the choir and ensemble will transport you back to 1727 for one of Bach's most emotive and sublime works. Soloists, tenor Ian Bostridge (Evangelist) and bass baritone Sir Willard White (Christus), will help the consort kick off their 20th anniversary celebrations.

July 16th

Starcrazy

This original piece of theatre is brought to you by the award-winning Cornish company Miracle Theatre and will be performed outdoors. So grab a blanket and some snacks, and enjoy a night of entertainment about obsession and the rekindling of love, hope and possibility.

July 16th

Opera Anywhere Presents: HMS Pinafore

Nothe Fort will also house a night of music in the form of everyone's favourite Gilbert and Sullivan comic opera. This is another outdoor performance so wear something comfy, bring a blanket, and prepared to be amazed.

July 16th & 23rd

Circus Around & About

Be amazed by a circus double bill featuring Ripe (Tilly Lee-Kronick) and Pirate Taxi (Pirates of the Carabina), with jaw dropping stunts and captivating storytelling. Performances will be held at Yetminster and Broadmayne.

July 16th - 18th

Wonky Donk'21

Wonky Donk are very excited to be back and continuing their chilled, fun, and intimate vibe with zero hassle. Enjoy rustic music, a garden party atmosphere, and plenty of surprises.

July 16th - 26th

Antigone

Presented by SISATA, this is the classic by Sophocles but not as you know it. Set in the future, this performance examines the present, whilst transporting us back to the roots of all theatre.

July 17th - 18th

Lyme Morris Day

Shake off the blues with this wonderful day out. Watch or participate in traditional dancing along the beach front with the local Morris Dancer team.

July 21st

Keld Ensemble with Guests

This afternoon performance will take place in the atmospheric St Mary's Church in Beaminster. They'll be joined by Neil Carlson (oboe) and Martin Schellenberg (organ), performing works by Bach, Albinoni, Elgar, Grieg, and Rutter.

July 22nd

Piazzolla Centenary Concert

Not happy with just one performance this month, the Keld Ensemble are also teaming up with award winning guitarist Giorgio Serci. They will be playing pieces to celebrate 100 years since the birth of Astor Piazzolla.

July 24th - 25th

Family Fest

Supporting Cherry Tree Nursery and YMCA Bournemouth, Family Fest is back again to create community and fun for all the family. Expect stalls. live music, inflatables, and so much more.

July 24th - 25th

Weymouth Food Festival

There's something for everyone at the annual food festival, with over 60 trade stands selling food, drink, craft and retail goods as well as a hot food court. You can also enjoy a live music stage, the man verses food competition, the 'Great Weymouth Bake Off', companion dog shows, cooking demonstrations, and lots of free children's games.

July 24th - 31st

Lyme Regis Lifeboat Week

Enjoy a fun filled week of activities and events in Lyme Regis from the RNLI team. All money raised will help them to continue doing their important and lifesaving work for another year.

July 30th - August 1st

Reggae Weekender

Bournemouth's Kings Park will come alive with sound for this weekend festival that seeks to celebrate the diverse group of people who live in and around the town. Organised by Afro*Disiac Live Radio, the not-for-profit event hopes to educate and enrich locals and visitors alike. The organisers have also added a Friday to the event schedule this year to exclusively host NHS heroes for NHS Frontline Day. All day proceeds will go to the Hospitals Dorset NHS Charity and The National Care Association.

Various dates

Scratchworks Theatre Presents: The Grimm Sisters

Another Grimm related performance now but with a twist. The group is made of three women who create highly visual, playful theatre from scratch. Expect a mix of physical comedy, puppetry, and live music for all ages.

Coastal Comedy

Enjoy laughs from the likes of Rob Deering and Mark Simmons at either Bournemouth or Poole. Coastal Comedy always has a great line-up and never disappoints.

Ibiza Chill House

A huge number of dates are available for this mini festival that brings the party scene to you this year. Kids are also very welcome and picnics are encouraged to make this a great day out.

Talking Tents

Dorset AONB is hosting a series of events where visitors can join ongoing conversations about how people and place interact through seasons, folklore, and wildlife. Small groups will have the chance to hear folktales, traditional songs, and poetry linked to natural landscapes, led by Talking Tent hosts Sarah Acton and Martin Maudsley.

