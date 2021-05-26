What's on in Dorset June 2021

Published: 5:08 PM May 26, 2021

There is much to see and do this month across the county - Credit: Daryl DeHart, Flickr

We give you a run down of the fun and interesting things happening in Dorset in June.

As restrictions lifted even further in May, venues and organisations are continuing to add events to the calendar that you'd be sorry to miss. We've grouped by category so you can plan your month and make the most of the last days of spring. If you are looking for family fun over the half term, then we have a separate article to check out here.

Please practice social distancing where necessary on your visit and we recommend you book ahead as much as possible to avoid disappointment.

Performances

2nd - 3rd June: Treasure Island, Nothe Fort

This Is My Theatre are back and this time with performances of everyone's favourite swashbuckling adventure. Enjoy some family fun theatre at an atmospheric location this month.

Tickets and info here.

12th - 13th June: Ondine, Abbotsbury

Enjoy a night of interactive and outdoor performance with the Teatro Vivo theatre company. Expect dazzling sights and circus dramatics like no other.

Book your tickets here.

18th - 20th June: Raising Spirit Festival, Came House

This brand new music festival promises an amazing line up of local artists and performers. Included in the price of your ticket is all alcoholic and soft drinks, as well as tea and coffee.

Learn more here.

24th June: Tess of the D'Urbervilles, Maumbury Rings

Dorchester Arts Centre is kicking off their Summer series with a performance of Thomas Hardy's tragic tale. The show is brought to you by Hotbuckle who were well loved for their 2017 performance of Far From the Madding Crowd. This is sure to be an atmospheric and breath taking evening.

Book tickets here.

26th June: Folk on the Quay, Poole

This is a free festival in the heart of Poole. Enjoy a mix of music and dance at several locations with audience participation encouraged.

Learn more here.

27th June: Macbeth, Durlston Country Park

Enjoy an outdoor production of Shakespeare's infamous Scottish Play. This will be performed by The Lord Chamberlain’s Men, the UK’s premier all male theatre company.

Learn more here.

Various Dates: Coastal Comedy, Poole and Bournemouth

Enjoy a night of hilarity with the Coastal Comedy line up this month. Including big names like Paul McCaffrey, Mark Simmons, and Angela Barnes, there's something for everyone and some can even be enjoyed outside.

Book tickets here.

Exhibitions

22nd May - 6th June: Dorset Art Weeks

By now you'll probably have noticed signs or exhibitions that are part of this festival. It celebrates and helps visitors find all of the amazing local art that is being created in the county. There's even an app to help you find just what you're looking for.

Find the full list of partnered venues here.

4th - 8th June: Bees Through the Seasons, Lyme Regis

Explore the wonders of everyone's favourite pollinator with this delightful exhibition at The Town Mill. Experts will be on hand to discuss bee keeping and offer advice, plus you will be able to purchase local produce.

More details here.

5th - 20th June: Saltwater Series Two, Bridport

Sou' Sou' West Gallery are delighted to be sharing the works of local artist Kim Pragnell. As the title suggests, the works will be focused on the ocean and the coasts of Dorset.

Learn more here.

6th June: RC Tanks, Nothe Fort

Southern Armour Group are returning to the fort and this time they are bring with them a collection of remote controlled tanks. The day will include plenty of displays and opportunities to discuss the vehicles with experts.

More details here.

9th - 22nd June: Layers and Light, Lyme Regis

Taking place at The Town Mill, this exhibition celebrates the work of Lisa Parkyn and her intuitive eye for the natural world. The venue will also have several other exhibitions to enjoy at the same time, such as Dorset Hues by John Dimech and Ruth Paris.

Find out more here.

Outdoors

5th June: Open Gardens and Studio, Chedington

Explore 14 incredible gardens across the village and learn more about the artistic talents of those who live there. Plants and produce will be available for sale, as will refreshments.

Find out more here.

5th June: Summer Pop-Up Market, The Tank Museum

Enjoy some local delicacies and support local businesses at this popular market that is held once a month. It is located outside The Tank Museum entrance and has free parking.

Get directions here.

6th June: The Thomas Hardy Victorian Fair, Dorchester

Step back in time and appreciate how Dorchester would have been during the time of the great poet and writer. This fair is a mixture of online talks and activities, alongside outdoor events such as a market, live music, and guided walks.

Learn more here.

6th June: Life in the Meadows Guided Walk, Durlston Country Park

Join a ranger and learn more about the local flora and fauna of the amazing Dorset countryside.

More details here.

19th - 20th June: Mid-Summer Market, Shire Hall

Enjoy more than 20 stalls of local produce and crafts at this highly popular market in Dorchester.

Learn more here.

Various Dates: Open Gardens, Various

Through the National Garden Scheme, curious onlookers can finally explore beautiful private gardens across the county. There are more than 40 locations in Dorset alone that offer many delights and unusual collections.

Learn more here.

Every Friday: Seabird Boat Trip, Swanage

Enjoy a cruise along the Jurassic Coast and look for the birds that live there. Expect to see Puffins, Guillemots, Kittiwakes, Peregrine Falcons and more.

Learn more here.