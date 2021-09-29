What's on in Dorset - October 2021

Published: 3:27 PM September 29, 2021

We've found all the fun and interesting things happening across the county this month for you to enjoy.

Now that the nights are getting longer, it's tempting to curl up at home in the warm. However, if you can drag yourself away from the sofa, there are a huge number of events happening in Dorset across October. From nature lectures to literary festivals, there's something for everyone this month.

If you're looking for all things Halloween, check out our favourite places to pick pumpkins here.

Home Start Short Story Competition

Virtual

Closes Nov 8th

Charity Home-Start South East Dorset have recently launched a writing competition for local families. It’s free to enter and there are some great prizes up for grabs. There are several categories to choose from and all will be judged anonymously by a panel of readers and bestselling children’s author Sarah Lean, who wrote A Dog Called Homeless.

The Blue Boar: Merchant’s Cellar’s Sunday Wine Club

Poole

Every Sunday

With a focus on local, seasonal produce from sustainable sources (but at reasonable prices), licensees Gareth Barrow and James Skipworth, with Head Chef Sean LeClercq, are bringing supper clubs and wine experiences to Poole’s foodie community. Each Sunday, there will be the chance to sample a range of wines whilst listening to local acoustic musicians. The last Friday of every month will also host a four-course meal with wine for just £47 per person.

Pack Monday Fair

Sherborne

Oct 7th - 11th

After having to cancel in 2020, the Pack organisers cannot wait to be back and sharing what they have been working on. Pack Monday is a street fair full of stalls selling a huge variety of commodities including clothes, jewellery, food, and household goods. You'll also be able to enjoy a fun fair and musical entertainment on your visit.

Dorchester Literary Festival

Dorchester

Oct 9th -16th

Taking place at The Dorford Centre and Dorset Museum, The Dorchester Literary Festival’s stellar line-up of intriguing authors for 2021 includes: Alexandra Shulman, Tom Fort, Nicci French, Graeme Hall, Max Hastings, Alexandra Heminsley, Ambra Edwards, Kate Humble, Dr Amir Khan, Brian Patten, Jonathan Porritt, Jeremy Vine, Raynor Winn and A N Wilson.

Grayson Perry: A Show For Normal People

Poole

Oct 10th

Away from the limelight, this award-winning artist, BAFTA-winning TV presenter, Reith Lecturer and bestselling author, declares he is as normal as you or I. And, like most of us, is aware of his own mortality. Join Grayson as he asks, and possibly answers, these big questions in an evening sure to distract you from the very meaninglessness of life in the way only a man in a dress can.

Hop Talks: Bring Back the Beaver and His Pals

Lyme Regis

Oct 12th

Derek Gow is this month's speaker at the Help Our Planet talks series. Gow has played a significant role in the reintroduction of the Eurasian beaver, and the white stork in Britain. He’s currently working on a reintroduction project for the wildcat and a project to save the water vole from threatened extinction. His book Bringing Back the Beaver, has become a best-seller described in reviews as a beautiful, profound, important and consoling book.

BSO: Born in the USA

Poole

Oct 13th

This month’s concerts include Born in the USA (Oct 1th) which showcases American composers - Copland’s Appalachian Spring, Barber’s Violin Concerto and the Catfish Row suite from Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess. Beethoven with Sunwook (Oct 20th) features pianist Sunwook Kim performing the epic ‘Emperor’ Concerto. German Old Masters (Oct 27th) features Mendelssohn’s descriptive Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage Overture, Schubert’s unfinished Eighth Symphony and Brahms’ Fourth Symphony.

Roundabout

Hamworthy Park

Oct 14th -17th

The return of Paines Plough’s award-winning pop-up venue in the round at Hamworthy Park, Poole, with world premiere productions of new works, workshops, and another chance to see the Lighthouse-commissioned The Heart at the Centre of the World and Left Luggage by Gemma Alldred. Other performances include Black Love; May Queen; Hungry; Really Big & Really Loud; and Drag Me To Love.

The Syrian Baker

Various

Oct 15th - 17th

With almost 5% of the world’s population on the move, desperate to get away from trouble, this timely play from Farnham Maltings created for village halls, reveals a human story about coming home, knowing where you belong and how small actions can make a big difference in re-building a community. Told with affection, humour and bread.

Green Festival

Wimborne

Oct 16th - 23rd

Enjoy a day at this pretty town with a brilliant variety of events, talks, and activities for the whole family. They will be focused on our natural environment and how to better appreciate it.

Autumn Colours Festival

Sherborne

Oct 23rd - 24th

Enjoy the changing of the seasons with reduced entry prices for Sherborne Castle and Gardens over the weekend. This would be a great time for a walk around the lake with family or friends.

Florence

Swanage and Blandford

Oct 28th - 29th

Florence Nightingale spent less than two years as a nurse in the Crimea, yet she lived to the age of 90. Through song and storytelling, Louise Jordan puts ‘the Lady with the Lamp’ under the spotlight and reveals what Florence did next, which includes work as a pioneering statistician who used data to call for government accountability, demanding equal healthcare for all.

Autumn Art Exhibitions

Fossils, Fish & Feathers, at the Rotunda Gallery in Lyme Regis Museum, features watercolours by local artist Trisha Hayman that focus on nature’s often ignored specimens (until Oct 24th). The Art Stable, Child Okeford showcases paintings by Dorset artist Henrietta Young in Repetitive Landscapes (until Nov 13th) inspired by daily local walks. Sladers Yard in West Bay features new collages and sculptures by Marzia Colonna in her solo exhibition Gaia (until Nov 14th).

Dorchester Arts

This month’s line-up includes Byron Wallen's Four Corners, the jazz trumpeter and composer performs tracks from his new album Portrait (Dorset Museum, Oct 15th); Budapest Café Orchestra gets toes tapping with traditional folk and gypsy music from across the world (St Mary’s Church, Oct 17th), and join husband and wife duo Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman as they celebrate over 25 years of making music together (Dorset Museum, Oct 30th).

Learn more





Words by Helen Stiles and Martha Griffiths