Published: 2:40 PM August 13, 2021 Updated: 3:08 PM August 13, 2021

With everything from art exhibitions to theatre, there's plenty of things to do in Hampshire this August bank holiday...



1. Theatre Tour

When? August 26

Where? Groundlings Theatre, Portsmouth

How much? Adult: £12, child £7

Get up and close at Portsmouth’s oldest theatre, soaking in its legacy and atmosphere. Led by costumed actors, the tour will take you to all corners of our Grade II listed, with tales both theatrical and historical. It is also Portsmouth's only fully producing theatre, so the tours will not only give you an insight into its past but also its future as you will also get to see the happenings of a working theatre.

groundlingstheatre.co.uk



2. RunFestRun

When? August 27-29

Where? Laverstoke Park Farm, Overton

How much? Adult day tickets start from £40

Pack your running and dancing shoes for this action-packed festival. Set off on fantastic series of runs, designed by the legendary Steve Cram CBE, through the grounds of Laverstoke Park Farm. When not running, you will be able to enjoy inspiring talks from running heroes including Paula Radcliffe and Colin Jackson, family activities, fitness workshops and more. In the evening it will have performances from Rick Astley, McFly, James Blunt and All Saints.

runfestrun.co.uk

Picnic in the grand Sir Harold Hillier Gardens grounds - Credit: Sir Harold Hillier Gardens



3. Summer’s End Picnic

When? August 28

Where? Sir Harold Hillier Gardens, Romsey

How much? Adult: £22, child £12.50

Celebrate the end of the summer with fabulous music, fireworks and entertainment. The talented 75-piece orchestra and singers of Pops Incorporated UK – known for performing at Disney Land and the Royal Festival Hall London – will be performing well known hits. For the little ones there will also be children’s entertainment, circus skills and face painting. Pack your own picnic or grab snacks from the on-site restaurant and enjoy.

hants.gov.uk



4. Little New Park Rangers

When? Various regular sessions until August 30 that last 2 hours

Where? The showground at New Park

How much? Tickets: £10

Guided and led by the New Park Farm’s passionate, fully qualified course leaders, you and your Little Rangers will gain valuable skills to treasure forever. Through interactive play, children will learn about the diversity of the New Forest National Park and the importance of protecting it for years to come. There has never been a more important time to leave technology at home and create special memories for children in the great outdoors.

newparkfarm.org

See artworks great and small at Beaulieu's Sculptures exhibition - Credit: Beaulieu



5. Sculptures

When? Until August 30

Where? Beaulieu, New Forest

How much? Adult: £21.50, Senior: £20.50, Child: £10.00, Family: £55

This stunning event features a unique collection of works by over 55 renowned sculptors, including Dawn Rowland, Frederic Chevarin and Helen Sinclair. Each piece has been carefully selected to take full advantage of their unique backdrop; from the atmospheric ruins of Beaulieu Abbey to the serene beauty of the Victorian Flower Garden and the intimate setting of Palace House. Covering a diverse range of mediums, the exhibition provides something to suit all tastes.

beaulieu.co.uk



6. Enchanted Labyrinth

When? Until August 30

Where? Westquay, Southampton

How much? Free entry

Get spellbound this summer in this magical journey that’s fun for all the family. Grab an activity sheet at the Southampton and go on a quest to find eight mythical creatures. You will need to solve riddles and answer a series of questions as you bid to collect stamps and earn themselves a ride on the helter-skelter, dubbed The Wizard’s Tower. It’s also Insta-ready with gorgeous floral archway and Secret Gardens.

west-quay.co.uk

See beautiful reimaginations of classic Ladybird illustrations at Mottisfont - Credit: Ladybird Books Ltd 1960



7. Sights and Sounds of Summer

When? Until September 5

Where? Mottisfont, Romsey

How much? Admission tickets adult: £16 and child: £8

Outside in Mottisfont’s garden Beech Circle, see Bournemouth-based artist Natasha Durley’s digital illustrations for the new and updated Ladybird edition of What to Look For in Summer. The vibrant, contemporary style aims to bring a new curiosity and awareness of nature to the next generation of Ladybird readers. Discover delightful scenes of swimming water voles, upside down bats, the colourful inhabitants of a cornfield, and strawberry-picking rabbits.

nationaltrust.co.uk

See Margaret Ferrone's paintings in Swanmore at Hampshire Open Studios - Credit: Margaret Ferrone



8. Hampshire Open Studios

When? August 21-30

Where? Throughout Hampshire

How much? Free entry

They say inspiration is right on your doorstep – and with this event it truly is. Follow trails around Hampshire to meet local artists in their homes, studios and galleries free of charge. It’s a lovely opportunity to meet the makers direct and learn more about the work. There is a wide variety of art and crafts on offer in the region to see, including painting, sculpture, ceramics and more.

hampshireopenstudios.org



9. WILD

When? Until September 4

Where? St Barbe Museum and Art Gallery

How much? £3

Have you ever been up close to a Gannet in full dive as it plummets towards the sea to catch fish, or managed to catch a glimpse of a Red Squirrel as it scampers into the trees above you? You can enjoy some of Britain's finest wildlife when touring natural history exhibition company Blue Tokay bring their exhibition WILD to Lymington for the first time, where visitors can observe taxidermy and other models of fantastic creatures.

stbarbe-museum.org.uk

The Waterfront Gunwharf by John Pearson will be exhibited at The Spring - Credit: John Pearson



10. Open Exhibition: Water

When? Until October 1

Where? The Spring, Havant

How much? Free entry

For those who enjoy the beauties of oceans, lakes, and seas, there is a treasure trove of locally made art at this open exhibition. The subject of water and its importance is a fitting theme for the Havant based arts and heritage centre, giving a nod to the area’s heritage with water playing a vital role in the town's landscape and history. Visitors are also invited to vote for their favourite piece.

thespring.co.uk