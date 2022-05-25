What's on in Cornwall in June 2022

Su Carroll reveals all the great things to enjoy this month in Cornwall.

Hall for Cornwall

Truro’s Grade II-listed venue reopened last year after a three-year project and a delay caused by the pandemic. But it has really hit the ground running and this summer has a packed programme of theatre, music, comedy, dance and family shows in the Cornwall Playhouse auditorium.

Remembering the songs of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in Big Boys Don’t Cry. - Credit: Hall for Cornwall



As part of their drive to make theatre more accessible, tickets for most shows start from £15. In June there is plenty to laugh about with a succession of top comedians. Jasper Carrott’s career begin in folk clubs when his music was interspersed with comedy. He’s going back to his roots with Stand Up and Rock (June 4) when the laughs are alongside music from his friend of more than 60 years, Bev Bevan, a founding member of ELO and The Move, and his band.

Rhod Gilbert’s The Book of John tour was halted by Covid but he’s back and raring to go with a show described as ‘a little bit raw, very personal and brutally honest.’ He’s at the Hall for Cornwall on June 8.

Stewart Lee gives us not one but two shows with a double bill Snowflake/Tornado which covers subjects as varied as culture wars and how Netflix labelled one of his shows as featuring reports of sharks falling on the skies being on the rise.

Theatre brings some familiar faces to Cornwall. Ladies of Letters (June 21-25) is based on the radio show and ITV series of the same name. It reunites Only Fools and Horses stars Tessa Peake-Jones and Gwyneth Strong battling the big and not-so-big issues of the 21st century - from climate change to getting stains out of slacks - using the lost artform of letter writing.

There’s music from international star Dionne Warwick who brings her Farewell Tour to the Cornwall Playhouse stage (June 26). Expect hits like Heartbreaker, I Say A Little Prayer and Walk on By as well as new songs from her latest album, She’s Back.

As well as the genuine article there are some great tribute shows on offer. Some Guys Have All the Luck features the music of Rod Stewart (June 13) and Big Girls Don’t Cry (June 15), celebrates the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

The 25th anniversary of Lord of the Dance is celebrated in a show directed by Michael Flatley and featuring 40 of the world’s most outstanding performers with new music by Gerard Fahy (June 28-July 1).

Finally, something special for young theatregoers - a great big stage adventure with CBeebies favourites, Twirlywoos Live! (June 1-2). Join Great BigHoo, Toodloo, Chickedy and Chick as they set sail in the big red boat that children know and love.

To book for any of these shows visit hallforcornwall.co.uk.

Noel Gallagher returns to Cornwall - Credit: Eden Sessions

Music

Music fans are being spoilt for choice with top name bands and festivals being staged across Cornwall this summer. Acts range from the Queen of Motown, Diana Ross, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and the Stereophonics at the Eden Project to Shaggy and Paul Weller at Tunes in the Dunes at Perranporth.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds take to the stage in front of the world-famous Biomes near St Austell, Noel’s second appearance at Eden following a landmark show with Oasis in 2009.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds first emerged in 2011 with their eponymous album which has sold more than 2.5 million copies worldwide. In the two decades prior to this release, Noel Gallagher was main songwriter, lead guitarist and occasional lead vocalist of Oasis, one of the biggest bands ever to emerge from the UK.

Diana Ross has been making music since the 1960s when she was one third of the Supremes. She hasn’t stopped turning out the hits since – songs such as Baby Love, Stop! In The Name of Love, I’m Coming Out and Chain Reaction. She turned 78 earlier this year but can still command the stage.

Welsh rock band the Stereophonics are newcomers by comparison. They celebrate 25 years together with a new album, Oochya! Their unmistakable sound is underpinned by the signature voice of front man Kelly Jones which has propelled them to over eight million record sales. Hits include Maybe Tomorrow and the anthemic Have A Nice Day.

At The Wyldes in North Cornwall, indie popstars Keane will perform songs that have helped generate 13 million in record sales – Somewhere Only We Know, Bedshaped and Everybody’s Changing. They will be showcasing their last album, 2019’s Cause and Effect, too. Popping up at the same venue in July are the ever-youthful McFly who have seven number one singles, six top-ten albums and seven arena tours on their CV. It’s All About You when the four-piece band perform and live shows are always a lot of fun.

Perranporth Beach comes alive to Tunes in the Dunes, a modest weekend event for around 5,000 people. Headlining are Shaggy (Friday night), The Kooks and Ziggy Marley (Saturday) and Paul Weller (Sunday). There is plenty of entertainment and great food and drink on site with weekend camping at nearby Perranporth Airfield.

If you want to carry on partying after the music stops, there are after parties at The Watering Hole until 2am (booking essential).

For Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (June 15), Diana Ross (June 21) and The Stereophonics (July 5) go to edensessions.com. Keane are at The Wyldes (thewyldescornwall.com) on June 12 followed by McFly on July 1. Tunes in the Dunes (tunesinthedunes.co.uk) is June 24-26.

Walter Langley’s Time Moveth Not - Credit: Penlee House

Festivals

PENZANCE FESTIVAL OF ART

Penzance is one of the most vibrant and innovative artistic towns in the country. It has a rich history of offering a home to artists – people like Alexander Stanhope Forbes, Walter Langley and Lamorna Birch – and enjoys a reputation as a destination for visitors today.

The Festival of Art in June brings together artists, galleries and museums for a celebration of the very best of Penwith art, giving visitors a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the creativity and beauty of this historic coastal town. More than 1,000 local artists will take part in a programme packed with creative art exhibitions, workshops, pop up galleries, talks and lectures and the famous Art Trail.

Many of the town’s museums, galleries and art communities are taking part including the EXCHANGE, Penlee House, Newlyn Art Gallery, Morrab Library, The Newlyn School of Art, Newlyn Society of Artists, Penzance Studios, Newlyn Filmhouse, Space for you and the Arts Society of West Cornwall.

At Penlee House, the Festival coincides with a major exhibition of works by Newlyn School pioneer Walter Langley. 2022 marks the centenary of his death and also 25 years of art collecting at the museum.

The Langley retrospective celebrates the man dubbed as ‘the pioneer of Newlyn School’, who recorded the lives of the local people of the fishing community having moved to Newlyn in 1882.

This exhibition will bring together 50-60 paintings, including large scale watercolours, oils and charcoals from both public and Private Collections.

Penzance Festival of Art (penzanceartfestival.co.uk) is June 3-19. The Walter Langley retrospective at Penlee House (penleehouse.org.uk) is May 25-October 1.

A fashion catwalk at last year’s quirky Great Estate Festival - Credit: Matthew Hawkey



GREAT ESTATE FESTIVAL

Now in its fifth year, this family friendly festival, set in the mystical grounds of Scorrier House, will make the most of the four-day Jubilee weekend. It will be bigger than ever with an increased capacity of 10,000 guests enjoying the Woodland Silent Disco, health and wellbeing in The Sanctuary, an enchanting range of curious happenings and the mighty Manic Street Preachers headlining.

Scorrier House, originally built by mining tycoon John Williams, in 1780 is the perfect backdrop for an event billed as a kind of ‘rambunctious garden fete’. The 400 acres of private parkland and historic gardens include wild meadows and radiant vistas.

This year the festival is headlined by Manic Street Preachers, one of the most influential and iconic rock bands to have come out of Wales.

Throughout the years they have collected fans from all over the world, maturing and changing musically whilst always keeping the classic Manics sound. They will be bringing with them a catalogue of old and new hits including You Stole The Sun From My Heart, Design For Life and If You Tolerate This alongside newer songs from their most recent album.

There will be wild performances from an inspired line-up, including The Sugarhill Gang, DJ Yoda, Elektra Fence (Ru Paul’s Drag Race) and, making a welcome return, Funk and Soul icon Craig Charles.

Full line-up online including comedy, talks, vintage activities and fairground, The Secret Gin Garden and Victorian games.

The Great Estate Festival at Scorrier House, Redruth, is June 2-5. Book online at greatestatefestival.co.uk.

Chef Romy Gill appears at Rock Oyster Festival - Credit: Rock Oyster Festival

ROCK OYSTER FESTIVAL

Jack Stein is hosting this year’s festival, which blends together music and food in the stunning setting of Dinham House overlooking the Camel Estuary. Expect lots of family friendly entertainment, activities such as stand up paddleboarding and yoga, food masterclasses and top music from the likes of Laura Mvula, Happy Mondays and Passenger and DJ set from Huey Morgan and Rae Morris.

Food hitmakers include Jack and his dad Rick, Emily Scott of Watergate Bay, Michelin star Chris Eden of Gidleigh Park, Gizzi Erskine, Rosemary Shrager and Romy Gill. Fans of The Great British Menu will spot contestants Jude Kereama, Lee Westcott and Adam Handling.

‘The location is fantastic, overlooking the Camel Estuary and Padstow, and I’m looking forward to introducing everyone to where I grew up, how it inspired my career, while sharing hints and tips on how to best prepare the delicious local produce that Cornwall provides,’ says Jack.

For full details and tickets go to rockoysterfestival.co.uk.

The Parade of Sail at Falmouth Classics - Credit: David Barnicoat



FALMOUTH CLASSICS

The Carrick Roads and Falmouth Bay create a scenic backdrop for the magnificent Parade of Sail that is at the heart of Falmouth Classics, which has been going since 1987. The coastline offers up some great vantage points to watch the fleet of classic boats pass by including Pendennis Point and the coastal footpath towards St Mawes.

There will be three races over the Friday and Saturday, each expected to last around two hours, plus rowing and sculling competitions. The Parade of Sail begins around 10.30 on Sunday morning.

The event coincides with the Falmouth International Shanty Festival, founded in 2003 to help keep traditional sea shanties alive. Shanty groups come from all over the UK, Brittany, Holland, Spain, Canada and Ireland to take part. You are never far from a performance in the town at this free event.

Falmouth Classics is June 17-19. For information go to falmouthclassics.org.uk and falmouthseashanty.co.uk.

Blue Fire Theatre Co is bringing Beemaster to Cornwall - Credit: Blue Fire Theatre Co

Theatre

BEEMASTER

Following two successful visits to Penlee Park Open Air Theatre last year, Blue Fire Theatre Co is returning to Cornwall with a family-friendly, one man homage to the entertainment styles of the past, which also takes a look at some of the environmental issues of the present. Beemaster involves Brother Barnabus and his hilarious quest to escape a sticky situation and find the answers to some big questions amidst the beehives. Blue Fire's repertoire includes small scale plays about theatrical history and performs the one man shows written and previously performed by West Country theatrical hero the late Chris Harris - which includes Beemaster

It's at The Poly Falmouth (June 22) and Penlee Park Open Air Theatre (June 23)

www.thepoly.org

www.penleeparktheatre.com/beemaster

Veteran wildlife filmmaker Gordon Buchanan - Credit: Graham MacFarlane

Talks

30 YEARS IN THE WILD

Popular wildlife presenter and filmmaker Gordon Buchanan will share with audiences his remarkable 30-year career working behind and in front of the camera.

Gordon has produced some of the most popular wildlife programmes on the BBC, demonstrating his incredible passion for the animal kingdom and the unique ability he has for presenting such hidden animal worlds.

For the first time, he will be taking a look back at his incredible three decades worth of expeditions and showing his favourite wildlife encounters. This will be a showcase of both his most celebrated work and a behind the scenes insight of how these successful programmes are made.

Gordon also looks at what the future potentially holds for us and the animal kingdom in our rapidly changing ecological landscape.

Gordon Buchanan is at Launceston Town Hall on June 1. Book online at comicalentertainment.com.



