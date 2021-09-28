What's on in Norfolk - October 2021

Published: 4:12 PM September 28, 2021

We've found all the fun and interesting things happening across the county this month for you to enjoy.

Now that the nights are getting longer, it's tempting to curl up at home in the warm. However, if you can drag yourself away from the sofa, there are a huge number of events happening in Norfolk across October. From botanical exhibitions to literary festivals, there's something for everyone this month.

Black History Month

Across Norfolk

All Month

The programme for Norwich and Norfolk Black History Month opens on October 2nd on Millennium Plain, Norwich, with a celebration day and continues throughout the month with music, dance, talks, walks, and exhibitions. Highlights include Remembering Pocahontas on Native American Day, a chance to learn more about the real woman and her people.

Norfolk Wonder

Kings Lynn, Great Yarmouth, and Sheringham

Various

Norfolk Wonder is a new series of events celebrating the county this autumn. There is a huge number of things to do from exhibitions to cycling tours. You can find the full run-down on their website.

Botanical Opticals

Norwich

1st - 15th October

Discover the remarkable secret life of flowers at a free multi-media exhibition for families in The Crypt Gallery in Norwich Cathedral Close. Photographer Tim Platt, audio-visual installation artist Benedict Braund, and composer Derrick Van Heerden use state-of-the art technology to create an immersive experience of light, music, video, and time-lapse photograph

Rhythm and Geometry: Constructivist art in Britain since 1951

Norwich

Begins October 2nd

A brand new exhibition at the Sainsburys Centre for Visual Arts celebrates the abstract with sculpture, paintings, prints, and reliefs. Explore the post-war dive into the art form with a huge number of artists.

UEA Live

Norwich

6th October - 17th November

UEA Live is back with a number of big events across autumn to celebrate its 30th year. Hear some of our most impressive voices in conversation including Ed Miliband, Malika Booker, and local UK Drag Race star Bimini Bon Boulash.

Roger Taylor

Norwich

9th October

Queen legend Roger Taylor plays the University of East Anglia this October and tickets are still available. Gigs at the LCR this month also include Fun Lovin’ Criminals on 14th October and Newton Faulkner on 28th October

King's Lynn Festival Chorus

Kings Lynn

16th October

The King’s Lynn Festival Chorus returns with a new season of live music under new music director Ben Horden. Its first concert, Ikon, includes 20th and 21st century religious choral music by composers including Karl Jenkins, John Tavener, and Anton Bruckner.

Apple Day

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse

17th October

It’s Apple Day at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse which is great fun for the whole family. The annual autumnal celebration includes lots of apple-based fun plus chainsaw carving, music, Morris dancing, storytelling, traction engines, tractors, and campfire cooking.

Brighton Highlife

Norwich

17th - 30th October

Brighton Highlife is an exhibition of recent works by painter Oliver Bedeman. The show at the Fairhurst Gallery until the end of the month is made up of dream-like portraits of real and imagined people.

Northern Ballet: Merlin

Norwich

19th - 23rd October

The Northern Ballet are returning to Norwich Theatre Royal with their latest production. Be swept away in the magic with a story of heartbreak and hope inspired by the legendary figure of Merlin the Wizard. Adam Woodyatt and Gaynor Faye also star in Peter James’ new thriller Looking Good Dead from October 25th - 30th.

Fire on the Water

Great Yarmouth

21st October - 6th November

A completely new festival of fire and water will light up Great Yarmouth with blazing fire sculptures and installations around the channels of the Venetian Waterways. For 15 nights, immersive paths will take visitors through the heart of the mesmerising installations. The festival is produced by the Out There Festival and Great Yarmouth Borough Council with tickets only £6 each.

528Hz Love Frequency

Houghton Hall

Begins 22nd October

Featuring huge new holographic artworks and laser and LED installations, created especially for the grounds and house, this exhibition focuses on the work of contemporary British light artist Chris Levine. The centrepiece is a monumental spherical structure, Molecule of Light, and, as darkness falls, visitors will be immersed in sound as well as breath taking lights.

GoGo Discover Farewell for Now

Norwich

24th - 31st October

Dippy the Diplodocus will be leaving us on 30th October, and will be joined by the GoGoDiscover T.rex sculptures for a “farewell for now” event in Norwich Cathedral Close. The decorated dinosaurs, which stalked the streets of Norwich throughout the summer and will return for another trail next year, will gather in the Close to mark Dippy’s final week in Norfolk.

Norwich Beer Festival

Norwich

25th - 30th October

Sample local, national, and international ales plus cider and perry at the 43rd annual festival. The event will be supporting Norfolk SEN Network which is the perfect excuse to grab a pint or two during the week.

