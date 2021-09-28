What's on in Norfolk - October 2021
We've found all the fun and interesting things happening across the county this month for you to enjoy.
Now that the nights are getting longer, it's tempting to curl up at home in the warm. However, if you can drag yourself away from the sofa, there are a huge number of events happening in Norfolk across October. From botanical exhibitions to literary festivals, there's something for everyone this month.
If you're after spooky Halloween events, there's a whole other page dedicated to that! Check it out here.
Black History Month
Across Norfolk
All Month
The programme for Norwich and Norfolk Black History Month opens on October 2nd on Millennium Plain, Norwich, with a celebration day and continues throughout the month with music, dance, talks, walks, and exhibitions. Highlights include Remembering Pocahontas on Native American Day, a chance to learn more about the real woman and her people.
Norfolk Wonder
Kings Lynn, Great Yarmouth, and Sheringham
Various
Norfolk Wonder is a new series of events celebrating the county this autumn. There is a huge number of things to do from exhibitions to cycling tours. You can find the full run-down on their website.
Botanical Opticals
Norwich
1st - 15th October
Discover the remarkable secret life of flowers at a free multi-media exhibition for families in The Crypt Gallery in Norwich Cathedral Close. Photographer Tim Platt, audio-visual installation artist Benedict Braund, and composer Derrick Van Heerden use state-of-the art technology to create an immersive experience of light, music, video, and time-lapse photograph
Rhythm and Geometry: Constructivist art in Britain since 1951
Norwich
Begins October 2nd
A brand new exhibition at the Sainsburys Centre for Visual Arts celebrates the abstract with sculpture, paintings, prints, and reliefs. Explore the post-war dive into the art form with a huge number of artists.
UEA Live
Norwich
6th October - 17th November
UEA Live is back with a number of big events across autumn to celebrate its 30th year. Hear some of our most impressive voices in conversation including Ed Miliband, Malika Booker, and local UK Drag Race star Bimini Bon Boulash.
Roger Taylor
Norwich
9th October
Queen legend Roger Taylor plays the University of East Anglia this October and tickets are still available. Gigs at the LCR this month also include Fun Lovin’ Criminals on 14th October and Newton Faulkner on 28th October
King's Lynn Festival Chorus
Kings Lynn
16th October
The King’s Lynn Festival Chorus returns with a new season of live music under new music director Ben Horden. Its first concert, Ikon, includes 20th and 21st century religious choral music by composers including Karl Jenkins, John Tavener, and Anton Bruckner.
Apple Day
Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse
17th October
It’s Apple Day at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse which is great fun for the whole family. The annual autumnal celebration includes lots of apple-based fun plus chainsaw carving, music, Morris dancing, storytelling, traction engines, tractors, and campfire cooking.
Brighton Highlife
Norwich
17th - 30th October
Brighton Highlife is an exhibition of recent works by painter Oliver Bedeman. The show at the Fairhurst Gallery until the end of the month is made up of dream-like portraits of real and imagined people.
Northern Ballet: Merlin
Norwich
19th - 23rd October
The Northern Ballet are returning to Norwich Theatre Royal with their latest production. Be swept away in the magic with a story of heartbreak and hope inspired by the legendary figure of Merlin the Wizard. Adam Woodyatt and Gaynor Faye also star in Peter James’ new thriller Looking Good Dead from October 25th - 30th.
Fire on the Water
Great Yarmouth
21st October - 6th November
A completely new festival of fire and water will light up Great Yarmouth with blazing fire sculptures and installations around the channels of the Venetian Waterways. For 15 nights, immersive paths will take visitors through the heart of the mesmerising installations. The festival is produced by the Out There Festival and Great Yarmouth Borough Council with tickets only £6 each.
528Hz Love Frequency
Houghton Hall
Begins 22nd October
Featuring huge new holographic artworks and laser and LED installations, created especially for the grounds and house, this exhibition focuses on the work of contemporary British light artist Chris Levine. The centrepiece is a monumental spherical structure, Molecule of Light, and, as darkness falls, visitors will be immersed in sound as well as breath taking lights.
GoGo Discover Farewell for Now
Norwich
24th - 31st October
Dippy the Diplodocus will be leaving us on 30th October, and will be joined by the GoGoDiscover T.rex sculptures for a “farewell for now” event in Norwich Cathedral Close. The decorated dinosaurs, which stalked the streets of Norwich throughout the summer and will return for another trail next year, will gather in the Close to mark Dippy’s final week in Norfolk.
Norwich Beer Festival
Norwich
25th - 30th October
Sample local, national, and international ales plus cider and perry at the 43rd annual festival. The event will be supporting Norfolk SEN Network which is the perfect excuse to grab a pint or two during the week.