What's on in Somerset - December 2021

As the year draws to a close, there are still some amazing things to do across the county.

We're almost ready to say goodbye to 2021 and hello to the New Year. But, before that, there is still a whole month to fill with events, get-togethers, and other activities to celebrate the coming of winter and the festive period. In Somerset, there are some fantastic dates to make a note of from performances to a flying Santa!

In no particular order, here are 14 amazing ideas and events to make your December one to remember.

Festive Lights

Twinkling stars are in abundance around the county this month as people celebrate the Christmas period with decorations both inside and out. We've put together a handy guide to some of the best light trails, illuminations, and switch-ons across Somerset in the coming weeks.

Christmas Family Fun Day

The Helicopter Museum at Weston-super-Mare will be putting on a great day out for all ages on December 12th. Not only can you climb in a real cockpit and visit the Winter Wonderland, but Santa himself will be making an appearance by helicopter!

A Christmas Carol

On December 11th and 19th, The Bishops Palace will be hosting three performances a day of Charles Dickens' infamous Christmas novel. This will be a fantastic and atmospheric opportunity which is included in the price of admission to the palace.

Dulverton by Starlight

Every December the pretty Exmoor town of Dulverton is decorated with Christmas trees festooned with lights which can be enjoyed anytime. In addition, on December 5th, all of the shops are open for people to do some local Christmas shopping.

Bath on Ice

Bath's famous winter rink is back and ready for your skating needs the whole way through December. Enjoy 1000 square meters of smooth ice as you do your best Torvill and Dean impression, then relax with a warm drink or try Glow Golf.

Christmas Trees

The smell of fir trees has become synonymous with the Christmas season and it can be great fun to pick out yours, then decorate it with the family. Across the county, there are many places to purchase one (or two) and you can find our write-up of the best locations at the link below

Pop-Up Christmas

The recently re-opened Kilver Court is putting on a festive treat on December 9th and 10th which is the perfect place to find those all-important gifts. They promise it will be "a feast of fashion, food, interiors, jewellery, beauty, flowers and much more".

Baltonsborough Christmas Pudding Race

Grab your running shoes and get the blood pumping with our next event that is all in aid of charity. On December 12th, the village will be putting on their first Christmas five-mile run in support of the local charity Rowan Romania.

Markets and more

There will be plenty of opportunities around the county to enjoy an open-air market with Christmas at it's core. These are the perfect places to pick up the right gift for a loved one, find some tasty treats for the dinner table, and drink copious amounts of warm beverages like hot chocolate and mulled wine.

Museum of the Moon

Until Christmas Eve, it will be possible to see this huge installation at Bath Abbey which is an accurate representation of our Moon in all its glory. There will be Christmas carols, magical storytelling and moon-gazing with the Bath Astronomers available most days too.

Shoppers Carols

Speaking of Bath Abbey, why not pop over there each Saturday in December for an informal 20-minute service with traditional carols. This is the perfect place to stop off whilst shopping in town.

Mystery Of The Yuletide Feast

Everyday from December 3rd, you will be able to step back in time at Montacute House. Explore the remains of a decadent yuletide party and learn more about the people who lived there many centuries ago.

A Christmas Getaway

New Old Friends are set to return to the Ustinov Studio at Theatre Royal Bath this Christmas with a new, fast-paced festive farce. With a cast of four actors playing multiple roles with lightning quick changes, the award-winning company will bring this frantic Christmas catastrophe to life.

Santa Express

Back by popular demand, the Santa Express is the perfect place to make memories as a family this winter season. Running on certain days throughout December, you'll take a magical ride through the Somerset countryside and spend some time with Santa himself along the way.

