What's on in Somerset: February 2022

Find all the exciting events happening across the county in February.

February may be one of the colder months, but there is plenty to look forward to. Not only will many be celebrating Valentine's Day, but there is also a wealth of other events and activities taking place. We've highlighted just a few of our favourites, so you can start planning ahead for the month.

Light

All month

Chase away the winter gloom with this amazing light installation at Marston Park. Over the Valentine weekend, you can book tickets for a very special evening viewing that includes a welcome drink, followed by fondue and a bottle of wine after you've walked the exhibition.

The Blackdown Hills: A Photographic Portrait Exhibition

All month

A photographic exhibition by Somerset-based photographer Pauline Rook documenting two decades of farming life on the Blackdown Hills. Head over to the Somerset Rural Life Museum to learn more about our incredible history.

Myths and Monsters

Until February 27th

Postponed from its summer 2020 slot due to the pandemic, this family-friendly exhibition is a fun continuation of the 2017 Here Be Dragons extravaganza, which broke attendance records for Victoria Art Gallery in Bath. Star contributors range from Axel Scheffler to Michael Foreman, and from Cressida Cowell to Victoria Topping.

Bronwyn Williams-Ellis: Mythical Beasts Past and Present

Until February 27th

The lively and colourful beasts painted onto ceramic dishes featured in this show have been conceived as partners to the adjoining Myths and Monsters exhibition.

The Da Vinci Code

January 31st - February 5th

The blockbuster story that captivated the world is now an epic stage thriller. Enjoy a night of intrigue, history, and labyrinthine codes as the best-selling novel is brought to life at Bath Theatre Royal.

Grease Sing A Long

February 12th

Head over to the Princess Theatre in Burnham-on-Sea for our next great event where singing and dancing is encouraged. You can book a ticket that includes food or drink too.

GLOW

February 17th - 19th

Grove Park in Weston-super-Mare will be transformed into a world of wondrous light installations this February, as new, sustainably-produced event ‘GLOW’ brings a three-day festival of illumination to the town.

Faulty Towers: The Dining Experience

February 18th

After the success of the 2021 event. Basil, Manuel and Sybil are back on their way, gearing up to bring a healthy dose of mayhem to the Grand Pier in 2022! With two hours of comedy, three courses of food, and five-star reviews, expect chaos, laughs, and a brilliant night out.

Firewalking 2022

February 19th

The popular Firewalk event has returned and will be welcoming up to 100 daredevil supporters as they complete the hottest sponsored walk. There's still time to enter if you want to take on the challenge yourself (all training will be provided) or just head over to show your support and make a donation to St Margaret's Hospice.

Bath Art Fair

February 25th - 27th

Original contemporary art work, ceramics, jewellery and sculpture from over 80 of the nation’s leading independent artists, all under one beautiful roof. Browse to your heart's content and have a chat with the artists themselves.

Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock – Ghost Train

February 25th

The musical sensation that’s been rocking the nation for over 20 years returns to The Playhouse at Weston-super-Mare. Starring Steve Steinman and an incredible cast of singers, dancers and musicians, this show will have you rocking in the aisles.

Fireworks at Sea

February 26th

This fantastic and spectacular fireworks display is back in Weston-super-Mare, with the best views from the Pier. Choose from a range of tickets and enjoy a night out with a bang.

Beyond the Barricade come to Weston-Super-Mare

February 26th

Beyond the Barricade, the UK’s longest running Musical Theatre Concert Tour features past principal performers from Les Miserables and delivers over two hours of the best of Broadway and the West End. This brand new show will include many of the best numbers that have made this show the most popular musical theatre concert in the country.

