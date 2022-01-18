Exciting events happening in Somerset in 2022

We've found the best things to see and do across the county this year.

Now that 2022 is upon us, it's time to start filling the diary with exciting activities and events to really make the year one to remember. In no particular order, here are our highlights with all the necessary dates and information.

Catch a touring adventure film festival

This year the Kendal Mountain Tour joins the likes of the Ocean Film Festival and Banff Mountain Film Festival in visiting Bath Komedia on their national and world tours. All three offer the best in thrilling new adventure films as well as a fantastic mini-festival atmosphere. Dates for 2022 are yet to be announced but keep an eye on oceanfilmfestival.co.uk

Head to a festival in the hills

Hosted by the National Trust, the ever-popular Top of the Gorge activity weekend and festival overlooking Cheddar Gorge looks set to return in June 2022, open to day visitors and weekend campers alike and featuring trail runs, mountain bike events and a road cycling challenge, as well as music, food and campfire stories for younger campers. Visit nationaltrust.org.uk for more details.

Experience a Somerset carnival

No English county does a carnival quite like Somerset, and no town does a carnival quite like Bridgwater – which is now the largest illuminated carnival in Europe. November sees the beginning of carnival season, with Bridgwater kicking things off on November 5. Other Somerset carnival dates for 2022 include Burnham-on-Sea (November 7), Weston-super-Mare (November 11), North Petherton (November 12), Midsomer Norton (November 14), Shepton Mallet (November 16), Wells (November 18) and Glastonbury - (November). Visit somersetcountycarnivals.com for times.

Take part in the Bath half marathon

The Bath Half Marathon is one of the longest established and most popular city-centre road events in the UK and this year takes place on March 13. Enter at bathhalf.co.uk.

Test your legs in a hill climb event

Hill climbs are traditional short races against the clock that mark the end of the cycling season, but they are not just for competitive cyclists – everyone can have a go. The famous hill climb at Porlock features a Tour-de-France-style start ramp and close to 7km of sumptuous winding gradient through the woods, which towards the end reveals epic views out to sea. It is usually run in late September. Check minehead.cc for dates.

See the biggest show in town

Chicago – the musical sensation that everyone is talking about – makes its long-awaited appearance at Bristol’s Hippodrome from April 25 to 30 as the show’s world tour hits the UK. There are evening and matinee performances, but with tickets from just £13, performances look set to sell out quickly. Go to atgtickets.com for tickets.

Go to the UK’s most famous music festival

Glastonbury, the world’s longest-running greenfield music festival, is back on for 2022 and promises to be bigger than ever. Running from June 22 to 26, it is bound to feature a fantastic lineup, as always – though as yet only pop superstar Billy Eilish has been confirmed. Although all the tickets from last year’s cancelled event are valid this year, there is a chance returns will become available now the dates have been announced. Go to glastonburyfestivals.co.uk to find out.

Get tickets for the next best West country festival

If Glastonbury tickets are hard to find, don’t despair, as Shindig can provide your 2022 festival fix. Running from May 26 to 29, Shindig is an eclectic festival held at Dillington House near Yeovil, and is in equal parts gig, house party, circus show, comedy night, wellbeing retreat and kid’s party. Get tickets at shindigfestival.co.uk.

See the Live in Somerset show

After its cancellation last year, Taunton’s beautiful Vivary Park once again hosts the hugely popular three-night music festival Live in Somerset on August 26 to 28. With Olly Murs confirmed for August 26 and Simply Red for August 27 it promises to be another sell-out, so best to book early, from ticketline.co.uk.

Be amazed by Weston’s sand sculptures

Every summer Weston Sand Sculpture Festival transforms the seafront with some serious sand sculpting – from replicas of famous buildings to lifesize people and animals. The beach in nearby Brean occasionally becomes a giant canvas for sand artists too, including Simon Beck who has created more than 500 of them so far. Go to westonsandsculpture.co.uk.

Somerset County Show

If you want a quintessential Somerset experience, look no further than the Somerset County Show at Taunton Racecourse. With the Wurzels providing the music, and the cider free flowing, the County Show is always a celebration of the best of Somerset, and features a packed programme of displays, events and attractions on September 17 and 18. Find out what’s on at somersetcountyshow.co.uk.