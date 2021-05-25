What's on in Somerset June 2021

Published: 3:19 PM May 25, 2021

There is much to see and do this month across the county. - Credit: 34517490@N00, Flickr

We give you a run down of the fun and interesting things happening in Somerset in June including where to take the kids this half-term.

As restrictions lifted even further in May, venues and organisations are continuing to add events to the calendar that you'd be sorry to miss. We've grouped by category so you can plan your month and make the most of the last days of spring.

Please do practice social distancing where necessary on your visit and we recommend you book ahead as much as possible to avoid disappointment.

Half-Term Fun

28th May - 6th June: Haynes International Motor Museum, Yeovil

Families will have roaring good fun at Haynes this half term. Not only can kids explore the collection of amazing vehicles, but extra events have been organised for that extra dash of fun. Why not learn why a Formula 1 car cannot fly, or let off steam on the go-karts.

28th May - 6th June: The Great Hestercombe Art Heist

Complete fun activities and learn more about the art at Hestercombe with this interactive adventure. Follow the trail of Cassie the Cat Burglar through the Open Up outdoor exhibition and enjoy a day at Hestercombe.

5th June: Family Saturday, Bruton

Hauser and Wirth are inviting families to create sculptures about identity and experience to encourage children's creative sides. The events are free but booking is essential as they have limited spaces.

Performances

All Month: The Playhouse, Weston-super-Mare

9th June: Complete Madness - enjoy a night celebrating one of the most visual and fun bands in Britain's history. 25th June: Country Superstars - hosted by the most famous Dolly Parton tribute in the world, this night is all about cowboy boots and guitars as you explore the sound of country. 27th June: The Glenn Miller Orchestra - go back in time with all the war time favourites just as they should be.

10th - 12th June: Shakers Restirred, The Tropicana Weston

A revised version of the original play, get to know four cocktail bar waitresses and their customers as they muddle their way through life. Expects some laughs at this atmospheric performance at the iconic seafront landmark.

25th June: Jimmy Carr, Wellsprings Leisure Centre

Sometimes referred to as ‘the hardest working man in comedy’, Jimmy Carr is back with a new show called Terribly Funny. There are two performances available on the same evening but book quick to avoid disappointment.

Exhibitions

5th June: Moish Sokal's Summer Exhibition, East Lambrook Manor Gardens

Sokal returns with a collection of works in the Malthouse Gallery at this wonderful location. The exhibition is free and it is worth paying the extra entry to the gardens to make the most of your day out.

All Month: Landscape Portrait Exhibition, Hestercombe Gardens

Bringing works from the likes of Andy Warhol, Derek Jarman, and Claudette Johnson, this exhibition explores the link between landscape and portrait in the last 300 years. This is another one where it is worth viewing the wider collection and gardens at Hestercombe to make your visit even more special.

5th June - 12th June: Annual Miniature Art Exhibition

Another free entry event at Wells Town Hall organised by The Hilliard Society of Miniaturists. It will celebrate works by local artists and you can also discuss commissions whilst you're there.

Open Gardens

All Month: National Garden Scheme, Various Locations

For over a hundred years the NGS has work to provide visitors with access to amazing private gardens across the country that you would otherwise never know were there. Throughout June, more than 20 Somerset locations will be open to guests including Hestercombe Gardens and The Hayes in Bath. Many will have refreshments available and some are dog friendly too.

All Month: Glorious Somerset Gardens, Various Locations

Support St Margaret's Hospice and visit some beautiful local gardens with this next scheme. In 2019, the series of open gardens raised more than £23 000 to help fund their very important work. Members of the public kindly open up their gardens for visitors and many will include refreshments.

