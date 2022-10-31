What's On in Somerset, November 2022

We reveal all the amazing things happening in Somerset this month and beyond.

Theatre

Fisherman's Friends: The Musical

November 1-5

The success story of Cornwall’s most unlikely ‘buoy band’ is celebrated at Bath’s Theatre Royal in Fisherman’s Friends: The Musical, based on the true story of the Cornish singing sensations and the hit 2019 film. The world premiere stage production visits Bath prior to its North American premiere in Canada, starring James Gaddas (Coronation Street, Hollyoaks), Robert Duncan (Drop The Dead Donkey, Casualty), Susan Penhaligon (Bouquet of Barbed Wire) and Parisa Shamir (Mamma Mia!). From 7.30pm, with 2.30pm matinees on November 2, 3 and 5. Tickets are £29.50 (standing from £6.50).

theatreroyal.org

If It's To Break

November 4-5

A surprisingly philosophical and enlightening performance comes to the stage at Bath’s Komedia comedy club this month. After a successful professional debut at the Bath Fringe Festival 2022, Bitterroot returns to the South-West to perform If it’s To Break – a dark, atmospheric piece exploring self-acceptance and failure in art. Reviews for the first performance have been overwhelmingly positive with audiences already excited to see it again. Driven by body-based work with an original sound score composed by Chris Richards, this performance will ask the ancient question, ‘what does it mean to make art?’ Recommended for ages 14 and over. Tickets are £8 plus booking fee. The show starts at 8pm.

komedia.co.uk

Relive the story of the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll band in Weston this month - Credit: Parkwood Theatres

The Rolling Stones Story

November 13

Relive all of the classics from the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll band in high-energy concert The Rolling Stones Story at the Playhouse Theatre in Weston-super-Mare. Expect all the classic hits including Satisfaction, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Not Fade Away, Honky Tonk Woman, Brown Sugar, Start Me Up and many more. It’s as authentic a Rolling Stones spectacle as you could wish to see without the real Mick Jagger and co coming to Weston. Mick Jagger lookalike Paul Ashworth is the band’s famous frontman in this unforgettable production. It’s only rock ‘n’ roll, but you’ll like it! The show begins at 7.30pm Tickets are £27.50.

parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

From November 28

The stage version of the hit UK movie The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, a joyous comedy about taking risks, finding love and embracing second chances, visits Bath’s Theatre Royal at the end of the month. The cast for this world premiere stage production is led by celebrated stars of stage and screen Hayley Mills (Pollyanna, The Parent Trap, Whistle Down the Wind), Paul Nicholas (Jesus Christ Superstar, Just Good Friends) and Rula Lenska (Coronation Street, Rock Follies). From 7.30pm, with a 2.30pm matinee on November 29. Tickets are £30.50 (standing from £6.50).

theatreroyal.org

Talks and Comedy

Milton Jones

November 24

Star of Mock The Week and king of the surreal one-liner, Milton Jones has added extra dates to his ongoing Milton: Impossible tour and now visits Frome’s Cheese and Grain this month. Opening to rave reviews, Milton’s show reveals the truth behind him having once been an international spy, and then being given a somewhat disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Live at the Apollo and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow. Fortunately for us, his identity as a king of absurdist comedy is convincing enough to frequently have his audience in stitches. The show begins at 7.30pm, with tickets £31 plus booking fee.

Cheeseandgrain.com

Comedian Milton Jones will entertain Frome comedy fans when he appears at the Cheese and Grain on his Milton: Impossible tour - Credit: Aemen Sukkar @ Jiksaw

Arts Society of Mendip Talk

November 1

November’s topic as part of the Arts Society of Mendip’s monthly series of talks is entitled ‘The History of the Royal School of Needlework’. As the RSN celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, Susan Kay-Williams’s talk tells the story of the school’s changing fortunes including being part of the ‘Kensington set’, the links with the Arts and Crafts and Aestheticism movements, the connection with the SAS, the move to Hampton Court Palace and the variety of commissions the RSN has undertaken from wedding dresses to Oscar gowns and from runway garments to ecclesiastical vestments. The talk begins at 11am in person at Croscombe Village Hall and simultaneously via Zoom. It is free for society members to attend at £6 for guests.

artssocietymendip.org.uk

Chris McCausland

November 12

Rapidly rising comedy star Chris McCausland hits the road with his stand-up show Speaky Blinder. His show, which visits Yoevil’s Westlands Theatre on its 100-plus venue tour, brings a wry new perspective to the problems of everyday life. Does life ever become overwhelming? Do you bemoan the stresses and strains of parenthood, a busy career, the rat race or everyday existence? Well, imagine having all that but being blind too. An eye-opening, life-affirming and mirth-inducing show. Tickets are £20.50 or £18.50 for concessions. From 7.30pm.

westlandsyeovil.co.uk

Snooker Greats

November 6

Snooker legend John Virgo and Jimmy White visit the Octagon Theatre in Yeovil to talk about their long and illustrious careers, with the odd trick shot or two thrown in. John and Jimmy will play a few frames as they relive their memorable matches, including Jimmy’s six world championship runner-up finishes and his world seniors championship win. The audience will then get the chance to put their questions to Jimmy and John in a live and unfiltered Q&A. This will be a fantastic evening and one that any snooker fan will not want to miss. Tickets are £31. From 7.30pm.

octagon-theatre.co.uk

An Evening with Sir Geoff Hurst

November 2

England’s 1966 World Cup-winning hat-trick hero Sir Geoff Hurst comes to the Playhouse in Weston-super-Mare, to talk about his remarkable life story. He will talk about his illustrious West Ham and England career, including his memories of that famous World Cup Final victory at Wembley. Back by popular demand, Sir Geoff will be joined by his great friend and agent Terry Baker, who will be compere for the first half of the show. The second half will be a Q&A session, where you can put your own questions to one of England’s greatest living sportsmen. Tickets are £32.50. From 7.30pm.

theplayhouse.co.uk

England’s 1966 World Cup-winning hero tells his remarkable life story to audiences at Weston’s Playhouse - Credit: WsM Playhouse

Exhibitions

Dunster Tithe Barn Art and Design Show

November 5-6

More than 30 artists and designers from the southwest will exhibit their work at Dunster’s historic Tithe Barn. Artworks, sculpture, ceramics, jewellery and homeware will all be on show in an exhibition organised by the makers themselves. Set within one of England’s most complete medieval villages, Dunster’s tithe barn dates from the 16th century and has been lovingly restored to become a spectacular exhibition and event space. Other events here this month include the Festive Flea on November 26 and Antiques, Vintage & Collectors Fair on November 27. From 10am to 4pm, entrance is free.

dunstertithebarn.org.uk

Royal West of England Annual Open Exhibition

Throughout November

The Royal West of England Academy in Bristol’s first Annual Open Exhibition returns for its 169th year after major refurbishment and runs until January 8, 2023. This dynamic and varied exhibition features painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, sculpture, installation and mixed media submissions and is a showcase of some of the most exciting artists from across the country and beyond. This year has seen a record number of submissions, with more than 3700 people of all ages entering their work. A selection panel has assessed every entry, with more than 500 works being chosen for the exhibition. All work will be for sale, making the Annual Open a great opportunity to discover new artists or invest in well-known names. Entrance is free for students and under-21s, £4.45 for concessions and £8 for adults, wit optional donations.

rwa.org.uk

Fabian Peake: An Eye Either Side

Throughout November

Running until January 2, this landmark exhibition at Bruton’s Hauser and Wirth gallery marks the artist’s 80th birthday and is a celebration of Fabia Peake’s broad and multifaceted career, as both artist and writer. Spanning six decades, the exhibition will encompass early paintings from the 1970s to new works and will showcase Peake’s playful and experimental use of diverse media. The gallery is free to enter and is open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10am to 5pm.

hauserwirth.com

Man The Lifeboats bring their unique brand of folk/punk to Bath’s Chapel Arts Centre - Credit: Man The Lifeboats

Music

Man the Lifeboats

November 4

Man The Lifeboats, a folk/punk five-piece firecracker broiling with fiddles, accordions and acoustic guitars, perform at one of Bath’s most intimate venues, the Chapel Arts Centre.

Influenced by the likes of the Pogues, Bellowhead, Tom Waits, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and Kate Bush, the band play every note with gusto, their stomping rhythms awash with lifting mandolin and fiddle melodies. Each concert is a blistering live experience, with tales of lost evenings, ballads of doomed love and shanties about whisky-soaked nights, Michael Palin and the end of the world – not to be missed! Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the door. Doors open 7.30pm

chapelarts.org

Turnin Breaks

November 28

Indie pop rockers Turnin Brakes return to Frome’s Cheese and Grain, where they performed a memorable concert as part of the town’s festival 11 years ago. After cementing their place in the UK’s acoustic movement with debut LP The Optimist in 2001, they have gone on to produce 7 top 40 albums. Now with a million record sales worldwide under their belts, Turin Brakes have reached superstar status and tickets for their Frome show are bound to be in high demand. Tickets are £28 plus booking fee. Doors open from 7pm.

cheeseandgrain.com

Children

The Very Hungry Caterpillar

November 22

Dive into Eric Carle’s bright and colourful world as his beloved stories are transformed from page to stage using a menagerie of 75 lovable puppets and charming music at the Playhouse Theatre in Weston-super-Mare. Featuring four of his most popular titles – Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Lonely Firefly and the star of the show, The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, the critically acclaimed The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is a vibrant celebration of Eric Carle’s adored classics and the perfect introduction for children to live theatre. There are two shows, at 1.30pm and 4pm Tickets are £15.50 and £13.50 for children.

parkwoodtheatres.co.uk