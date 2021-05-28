What's on in the Cotswolds June 2021

Published: 12:40 PM May 28, 2021

There's so much to do in the Cotswolds this month. We have gathered some of the best events in the area



THEATRE



A Russian Doll (May 18-June 13)



Based on a true story, this play follows 20-something Masha as she becomes embroiled in the world of data and deceit as a member of Russia’s disinformation campaigns during the EU referendum.



The Barn Theatre, Cirencester, GL7 1BN, barntheatre.org.uk



EXHIBITION



Seascapes (May 19-June 27, Wed to Sun, inc)



Seascapes, skyscapes, and waves, produced in oil by artist Merilyn Brason from her studio in an old stone cottage in the Cotswolds.



Tetbury Goods Shed, Old Station Yard, Cirencester Road, Tetbury, tel: 01666 505496, www.shed-arts.co.uk and www.merilynbrason.co.uk



CIRCUS



The Hooley (May 19-September 26)



Giffords Circus returns with more magical mayhem, featuring Tweedy the Clown, Nancy Trotter Landry, Lil Rice, Rebecca Musselwhite, and Duo Imagine, with live music from the Giffords Circus band directed by musical director James Keay. Circus Sauce will serving three-course locally-sourced seasonal feasts... find the dates for all 11 venues on the website.



Tel: 01242 691181, giffordscircus.com



LIVE MUSIC



Macy Gray (June 8, 7pm)



Gifted songwriter and singer Macy Gray, known for her distinctive raspy voice and a singing style heavily influenced by Billie Holiday, has a career that includes multiple Grammys and MTV awards, over 25 million units sold, and a thriving acting career. Price: £22 - £26



The Subscription Rooms, thesubrooms.co.uk/whats-on



FESTIVAL



Hay Festival Wales (May 27-June 6)



Broadcasting the world’s greatest writers and thinkers live from Hay-on-Wye.



Hay Festival, tel: 01497 822629, boxoffice@hayfestival.org



FESTIVAL



Living Crafts (May 29-30)



Showcasing some of the finest designers and craftspeople, plus artisan food producers, from the Cotswolds and the South West of England, with workshops, entertainment and craft experiences offering a fun and creative day out for all the family.



Cirencester Park, www.livingcrafts.co.uk



FESTIVAL



Blenheim Palace Food Festival (May 29-31)



This gastronomic weekend will be packed with engaging talks and demonstrations from celebrity and local chefs. Free with annual Blenheim Palace pass.



blenheimpalace.com



THEATRE



Little Women (June 4-5, 7.30pm)



This brand new take on Louisa May Alcott’s story retains all the charm and spirit of the original novel, with a twist; the four sisters, their family and friends are all played by just one woman. Brought to the Everyman by Cheltenham-based Jenny Wren Productions, making their main house debut.



Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, tel: 01242 572573, www.everymantheatre.org.uk



EXHIBITION



Exhibition of Art and Jazz (June 4-9, 10am-5pm)



Dove Gallery throws open its doors for a very special show of art by Jane Ware and Sue Jolley, as well as photos of saxophonist/vocalist Kim Cypher.



Dove Gallery, 6 High Street, Winchcombe, GL54 5HT, janewareart.com



GARDENS



Elkstone Open Gardens (Sunday, June 6, 2-6pm)



Enjoy the atmosphere of a beautiful Cotswold village and see parts of it not accessible to the casual visitor. Visit the Norman church's bell tower, amble through a selection of beautiful gardens, enjoy cream teas, homemade cakes or ice creams, and enjoy sensational views on a tractor ride. All profits raised support the church and village hall.



elkstonevillage.com



COFFEE MORNING



U3A Virtual Coffee (Wednesday, June 9, 10.30am)



Fancy a virtual coffee with lots of friends you haven’t met yet? Then join in when u3a (formerly known as University of the Third Age) celebrate their 39th birthday. Cheltenham u3a is one of the largest of the national groups, with almost 1,500 members.



cheltenhamu3a.org.uk



THEATRE



Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense (June 9-12)



Aristocratic buffoon Bertie Wooster has hired the theatre for the night to present his one-man show detailing a recent and rather spectacular series of misadventures... Tickets: £15, £13 concs, £5 under 26s.



The Theatre Chipping Norton, OX7 5NL, tel: 01608 642350, chippingnortontheatre.com



FESTIVAL



Cheltenham Science Festival (June 10-13)



With the theme of ‘Be The Change’, Paul Nurse, Gina Martin, Camilla Pang, and a panel of young activists will be asking the most important questions about the world today, probing new scientific insights and exploring how to harness the energy of activists to make change happen.



Cheltenham Town Hall, cheltenhamfestivals.com/science



OPEN FARMS



LEAF Open Farm Sunday (Sunday, June 13)



Marking a celebration of farming and all it delivers, with visitors able to discover first-hand how farmers support our wellbeing – through their care of the environment, the sustainable production of our food, and the management of the countryside. Activities include guided farm walks and nature trials, tractor and trailer rides, and displays of modern, high-tech farm machinery.



www.farmsunday.org



EXHIBITION



The Nature of Thyme (June 15-September 5)



A large-scale exhibition of pressed botanical installations by JamJar Flowers, inspired by the beauty of Thyme's surroundings. A series of events will be held during the exhibition, including garden talks from Bunny Guinness, meadow walks, soap making and flower arranging.



Tithe Barn at Thyme



FESTIVAL



The Great British Food Festival (June 19 & 20, 10am-5pm)



The line-up includes around 100 Best of British producers and street food vendors, celebrity chef demos, talks, kids’ cookery lessons, live music, and ‘Grow your Own’ Stage.



Sudeley Castle & Gardens, Winchcombe, GL54 5JD, greatbritishfoodfestival.com/Sudeley-Castle



BALLOON FIESTA



Cheltenham Balloon Fiesta (June 25-27)



A fun-filled weekend of live entertainment, hot air balloons, giant funfair, fireworks, food and drink, local traders and much more!



Cheltenham Racecourse, www.cheltenhamballoonfestival.co.uk



COMEDY



Andrew Lawrence: The Pale, Male & Stale Tour (June 27)



Live at The Apollo comedian, Andrew Lawrence, presents an antidote to the comedy world's smug, faux-Liberal orthodoxy in this all-new show of the funniest and possibly most offensive jokes you’ve ever heard.



Bear Pit Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, www.thebearpit.org.uk