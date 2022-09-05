Top things to do in Somerset in September

Laurence McJannet shares his pick of the best things to do in Somerset in September.





SEDIMENT

Sediment, a thought-provoking multimedia exhibition, will be on display at Hestercombe Gardens near Taunton until 24 October. Featuring three decades of work by celebrated German artist Mariele Neudecker. Neudecker’s work moves seamlessly between art and science, with landscape, the deep sea, the Arctic, environmental concerns and lockdown all featuring prominently in this major solo exhibition. Her exploration of topics such as mapping, perception, the invisible and the history of art incorporates sculpture, video, painting, photography and sound. Entrance costs £13.75 and includes entrance to Hestercombe’s spectacular formal gardens. Open 11am to 5pm every day.

Until 24 October.

hestercombe.com





DAVID A. PARFITT: 20 MILES

A new exhibition of paintings and prints by Somerset landscape artist David A. Parfitt which reflects on our connections with nature, place and home is on show at Black Swan Arts in Frome. David created most of his work for 20 Miles – a mixture of dramatic, often abstract watercolours and striking monochromatic prints depicting places within 20 miles of his Coleford studio – during the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021. These evocative paintings of the trees, wetlands and woods of Somerset explore the tension between the restrictions placed on all of us over the past year and our desire to return to the natural world. The exhibition is free and is open from Friday to Sunday, 10am to 3pm.

Until 26 September.

blackswanarts.org.uk





SHEPPYFEST

SheppyFest returns to Sheppy’s House of Cider in Taunton this year and promises to be bigger and better than ever! Now with a second stage, the festival boasts an impressive lineup, with Seth Lakeman headlining and numerous local bands performing throughout the day. Together with its usual recipe of good food, great music and award-winning cider, SheppyFest is a feelgood festival that’s not to be missed. Adult tickets are £25, young adults £17.50 and children under 14 go free. Overnight camping tickets are also available. Gates open at 2pm.

4 September

sheppyscider.com





EAT:FESTIVALS

The ever-popular eat:Festivals made a welcome return to our high streets in the spring, holding safe, secure and highly successful outdoor events to once again showcase the best in West Country produce. There are four more mouth-watering events across the county this month: Wellington (South Street and High Street, 4 September); Wells (Cathedral Green, 5 September); Yeovil (St John’s Churchyard and King Street, 18 September); and Weston-super-Mare (Italian Gardens, 25 September). As well as celebrating the finest fare from local food and drink producers, each event offers plenty of music and events to entertain the whole family. Every event is town centre-based, is free and runs from 10am to 4pm.

4, 5, 18, 25 September.

eatfestivals.org





IVO GRAHAM: THE GAME OF LIFE

After a hugely successful Edinburgh Fringe run in 2019, Ivo’s rescheduled spring tour of his show The Game Of Life makes its way to Taunton’s Brewhouse theatre at last. As self-effacing and entertaining as always, Ivo is now dealing with the pitfalls of fatherhood in his own inimitable way so undoubtedly has plenty of new material with which to delight his fans once again. Tickets are £14, show begins at 7.30pm.

8 September

thebrewhouse.net





BANFF MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour returns to cinemas this year and visits Bath’s Komedia this month for two nights of amazing action and adventure films from around the globe. The first night’s ‘yellow’ programme features epic mountain biking, trail running in Tajikistan and a white-water kayaking expedition in South America, while the second night’s ‘green’ programme includes intrepid Arctic explorers and an attempt to conquer Mount Everest. Tickets are £15.50 (concessions £13.50) for each night with a £2 discount for both nights. Films start at 7.30pm. 8, 9 September.

banff-uk.com





SIMON EVANS: THE WORK OF THE DEVIL

Simon Evans, one of the country’s best-loved stand-up comedians and Radio 4 regular, continues his usual tongue-in-cheek scrutiny of the modern world in his new show The Work Of The Devil, at Taunton’s Brewhouse Theatre. This time, however, his traditional masterclass in socio-economic comedy has much more of a personal slant – the end result being a show that is surprisingly heartwarming. A much-needed tonic in uncertain times. Tickets are £16 (concessions £14). Show begins at 7.30pm.

9 September.

thebrewhouse.net





JANE AUSTEN FESTIVAL

After its cancellation last year, the Jane Austen Festival returns to various venues around Bath with a more comprehensive programme of events than ever. Take your pick from numerous walks, talks, workshops, concerts and theatrical performances, as well as a costumed promenade and country dance ball. Tickets prices vary for each event. The festival also coincides with Jane Austen Comes Home To Bath, a unique opportunity to view the only widely accepted depiction of Jane Austen outside London, when the sketch of the novelist by her sister Cassandra is generously lent to the Holburne Museum by the National Portrait Gallery (until 27 September).

10 to 19 September.

janeaustenfestivalbath.co.uk





CRIMES IN EGYPT

James Farrell’s slick stage comedy Crimes In Egypt is a wonderful way to experience live theatre again. In the mould of Agetha Christie’s Poirot, Belgian detective Artemis Arinae is set to enjoy a holiday cruise along the river Nile when tragedy strikes. Everyone onboard is a suspect and the murder count is growing! The versatile cast of four bring to life lascivious lawyers, crocked captains, fastidious physicians, amorous authors and feuding femme fatales. Crimes In Egypt is touring again following a sell-out world premiere run at Theatre Royal Bath’s Ustinov Studio and a critically acclaimed national tour in 2019 (under previous title Crimes On The Nile). Tickets are £16.50 (concessions £15). From 7.30pm.

15 September.

octagon-theatre.co.uk





MOONLIGHT BEACH WALK

Weston Hospicecare’s Moonlight Beach Walk will make a welcome return to Weston seafront this month. The atmospheric event sees hundreds of women, many clad in neon tutus,

gather at the Grand Pier from 7pm to walk either 5km or 10km along the beach to raise funds for the hospice. Entry costs £18.50 for adults and £15 for children. All participants will receive a Moonlight Beach Walk T-shirt and a glass of prosecco at the finish.

17 September.

westonhospicecare.org.uk





LIMBO

In continuous operation for more than 100 years before lockdown, Clevedon’s magnificent Curzon cinema is back up and running with an eclectic programme of film screenings, including Ben Sharrock’s wonderful cross-cultural satire Limbo. Set on a fictional remote Scottish island, it follows a group of new arrivals as they await the results of their asylum claims. Starring Borgen’s Sidse Babett Knudsen and featuring a recorded Q&A with the director. Tickets are £7.80, concessions £6.20 and under-25s £5. From 7.30pm.

19 September.

curzon.org.uk





OCEAN FILM FESTIVAL

Ocean adventure ahoy as the Ocean Film Festival comes to Bath’s Komedia - Credit: Will Reddaway

The Ocean Film Festival is back this autumn with a new collection of the world’s most inspirational ocean-themed films. Returning as a live theatre tour, the Ocean Film Festival features a selection of short films from wild seafaring voyages to extreme watersports and marine conservation. The festival’s selection of maritime movies invite you to join an iceberg-dodging kayaking expedition, go extreme skimboarding and explore the Kuril Islands – known as one of the last paradises on Earth – all from the comfort of your cinema seat. Tickets are £15 (£13 concessions) and the show begins at 7.30pm.

22 September.

oceanfilmfestival.co.uk





MARTHA WAINWRIGHT

Canadian singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright heads to Frome’s Cheese and Grain for a much-anticipated show to promote her new album, Love Will Be Reborn. Coming from a famous musical family – including brother Rufus and father Loudon WainWright III – Martha’s own music is a beguiling blend of folk, pop, jazz and poetry, although her new album has a distinctly mellow, often haunting feel. Tickets cost from £31, with the show at 7.30pm.

23 September.

cheeseandgrain.com





NABIL ABDULRASHID: N.A.B.I.L. (NOBODY ACTUALLY BELIEVED I’D LAST)

Last year’s Britain’s Got Talent finalist Nabil Abdulrashid visits Komedia Bath with his hilarious new stand-up show. N.A.B.I.L. (Nobody Actually Believed I’d Last) charts his journey from humble beginnings growing up under military rule in northern Nigeria to becoming one of UK comedy’s most talked-about rising stars. Nabil’s unique takes on global politics and multicultural society as well as his incorporation of multiple languages into his shows has also seen him build an international following, performing sold-out shows from Austria and Belgium to Dubai and Tanzania. Tickets are £18 (£16 concessions). Show begins at 8pm.

24 September.

komedia.co.uk





AN EVENING OF ELTON

Stars of London’s West End will perform a fabulous concert featuring the music of Sir Elton John at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton, home of Somerset County Cricket Club. Concert-goers will be treated to all of Sir Elton John’s greatest hits – including ‘Rocket Man’, ‘I’m Still Standing’ and ‘Your Song’ – all performed by a phenomenal eight-piece band. This is a special concert evening that no Elton fan will want to miss. Standing tickets are £28, with allocated seats £34 and hospitality packages from £45. Gates open at 5.30pm, with the main show beginning at 7.30pm.

25 September.

Somersetcountycc.co.uk