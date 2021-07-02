Published: 7:28 PM July 2, 2021

While the sun shines, there's plenty to see and do in our county and these top events in Sussex in July are well worth heading out for...

Great days out in Sussex in July

1. The Petworth Festival

Where? Petworth House and Park.

When? July 14-31.

How much? Free to £37.50, depending on the event.

This highly-anticipated summer festival is back for a fully-fledged in person event, which is music to our ears. There's a fantastic line-up of artists set to perform. Highlights include the saxophonist Jess Gillam, pianists Imogen Cooper and Isata Kanneh-Mason, and Sussex-based tenor Mark Padmore. You can also catch top theatrical performances, such as comedian Adam Kay's This is Going to Hurt, which offers a glimpse of life of a junior doctor.

Watch the waterlilies float serenely at Sheffield Park and Gardens - Credit: Elliot Newman

2. Waterlily Festival

Where? Sheffield Park and Gardens, Uckfield.

When? Until July 18.

How much? Park admission tickets: £13 adult, £6.50 child, £32.50 family.

​Wander the shores of the lakes at the National Trust's Sheffield Park and Garden, which will be adorned by thousands of waterlily plants. There are seven species in various hues to gaze at. Plus, you can get an up-close look at the bright blooms and buzzing dragonflies thanks to the specially installed floating pontoon. On top of this, there will be giant lily pads and flowers created by art charity Same Sky, as well as fun family activities to keep the little ones entertained.

3. London to Brighton Electric Rally

Where? Finish line at Madeira Drive, Brighton.

When? July 18.

How much? Free for spectators.

From the Sinclair C5 to the Jaguar i-Pace, this electric vehicle rally is set to be a showcase of innovation across electric motoring and clean energy. Join a variety of vehicles, including Renault’s electric microcar, the Renault Twizy and solar-powered cars, alongside self-build vehicles - including one built from a former chicken coop - as they set off from on the banks of the River Thames. They’ll zoom over 58 miles before finishing on Brighton Beach. There’s an Education Zone with static and moving displays, refreshments and fun for all the family.

Theatre and stage events in Sussex in July

Ballet Central will put on stunning, mesmerizing performance at The Hawth - Credit: Amber Hunt



4. Ballet Central

Where? The Hawth, Crawley.

When? July 5.

How much? Tickets £16.

This year’s repertoire delivers an exciting show of theatricality, technical excellence and drama. Under the artistic direction of Christopher Marney, the company of young graduate dancers will be performing a crowd-pleasing collection of dance pieces to showcase the dancers’ considerable technique and skills as they embark on their professional careers. The performances are choreographed by international dance industry influencers, enhanced by stunning costumes and powerful music.

5. Tim Vine is Plastic Elvis

Where? Pavilion Theatre, Worthing.

When? July 8.

How much? Tickets £27.50.

The Edinburgh Festival sell-out is now on tour. Feel the electricity as Plastic Elvis hits the stage backed by his incredible five piece, The High Noon Band. He'll shake, smoulder, and try and control his hair - all while being a heartbreaker. Sing along with some of the King's greatest songs for an energetic evening of rock'n'roll.

6. Tom's Midnight Garden: A Midsummer Ballet

Where? Denmans Garden, Fontwell.

When? July 16.

How much? £13.52 adult, £9.51 child, £38.32 family.

This brand-new ballet production, adapted from Philippa Pearce’s classic children’s novel of the same name, is sure to be enchanting. Nestle down outdoors amid towering trees and flowerbeds in full bloom for the story of a garden that only exists on the 13th chime and the powerful, enduring friendship that two children find there. Afterwards, little ones can even get their photo taken with the members of the cast.

Art exhibitions in Sussex in July

A piece by Jackie Hulford, who is exhibiting at Sussex Art Fairs - Credit: Jackie Hulford

7. Sussex Art Fairs

Where? Goodwood Racecourse, Chichester.

When? July 2-4.

How much? £7.20 for general admission on Saturday (11am-6pm) and Sunday (11am-5pm). Sussex Life readers can get 50% off weekend entry by using the code SUSSEXLIFE50.

Over 100 exhibitors will display thousands of fine pieces of art at this much-anticipated art fair, which is the largest of its kind in the county. There, you can admire a range of works by both established and up-and-coming local artists, as well as from galleries and collectives. There’s something to suit every budget, with prints and smaller works starting from £50, rising to over £5,000 for masterpieces. There's also a selection of artworks costing £50 each, which have been donated by exhibitors with all proceeds going to Sussex Wildlife Trust.

All is Rippling, All is Dancing, oils on canvas by Veronica van Eijk - Credit: Veronica van Eijk

8. Longley’s Studio Barns Exhibition

Where? Longley’s Studio Barns, Hailsham.

When? July 3-4.

How much? Free entry.

Now in its 12th year, popular art venue Longley’s Studio Barns is opening its doors for an exciting exhibition by 10 professional Sussex artists, including Veronica van Eijk. You’ll find paintings, original prints, glass art, ceramics, indoor and garden sculpture and contemporary jewellery to browse and buy. Linger longer and enjoy the refreshments served in the barn and gardens in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

An intimate retrospective of the work of Joan Miró is being exhibited at Newlands House in Petworth - Credit: Tinx Newton

9. Le Gran Belleza

Where? Newlands House Gallery, Petworth.

When? Until July 4.

How much? £12, book in advance.

Through La Gran Belleza, the gallery presents a collection of significant works by the pioneering modern master Joan Miró. Artworks spanning Miró’s artistic career from the 1930s to 1980s are given exceptional space and light in the beautiful Grade II listed Georgian townhouse. This fascinating exhibition is guest-curated by Dr Javier Molins, a specialist in Pablo Picasso, Joan Miró and contemporary art. Words by Tinx Newton.

J.O.T makes his artworks using leftover waste, and is exhibiting at Farleys Gallery - Credit: J.O.T

10. From Waste to Wall

Where? Farley's Gallery, Chiddingly.

When? July 11.

How much? Gallery entry £10 per person.

Eastbourne-born artist James Owen Thomas aims to highlight the damaging effects of single-use products on the environment through his work by turning discarded waste into mediums of expression – he describes the old scratch cards he uses as colourful symbols of ‘people’s lost hopes and dreams’. By sorting, tearing, cutting and separating patterns and symbols - finding inspiration in nature, places visited and special occasions - James has developed a unique colour palette for his artwork to great effect.

These events are all correct and happening at the time of publishing, but please check individual events before heading out to avoid disappointment.