Published: 1:57 PM April 21, 2021

To mark Surrey Day (May 1) we have come up with a range of events and ideas of how you can best celebrate our wonderful county.

1. Get the whole family involved...

Enter the Childrens' ‘Inspired by Surrey's Nature Competition’ to win a season ticket to Surrey Wildlife Centre, Otter and Hedgehog Adoption packs from Surrey Wildlife Trust and other prizes. All you have to do is record a one-minute audio clip detailing what you love about Surrey’s nature or the challenges faced by the local environment. To enter, visit https://bbc.in/3sBr365

2. Mess about on the river...

For the non-experienced sailor, Kingston-based company GoBoat has the perfect solution thanks to its fun, self-drive river experience. Basically, you are the captain, you choose the route. From its location in Kingston, GoBoat has access to a stunning non-tidal section of the Thames. Take a picnic, relax and think of Surry. goboat.co.uk

3. Visit one of the country’s most historic cemeteries...

Join a guided tour of Brookwood Cemetery, Woking, with Surrey’s High Sherrif Shahid Azeem and Surrey Hills Society. The cemetery is the largest in the UK and has a fascinating history. The tour starts at 2.30pm and can be booked in advance here.

4. Enjoy a private view of RHS Wisley

Enjoy the splendour of this sumptuous garden in the privacy of your own home with the help of this comprehensive virtual tour of RHS Wisley. Find out more here.

Surrey Day logo - Credit: Visit Surrey

5. Discover Dorking’s hidden past

Research the hidden Regency garden at Dorking Deepdene before undertaking the self-guided walk which offers a glimpse of this historic spot. There are some lovely views to take in, as well as a lot of information points about the Deepdene’s fascinating past. deepdenetrail.co.uk

6. Meet the artist

Join The Lightbox at Woking for an online zoom lecture on Spanish artist, Joan Miro at 10.30am on Surrey Day. Delivered by Peter Scott and Melanie Paice, the informal talk promises to delve into the world of this surrealist best known for his work dealing with the sub conscious. See thelightbox.org.uk for more.

7. Take flight

Take some time to find out about Surrey's heroic flying past and then visit the extraordinary Air Force Memorial building in person at Runnymede. You can read all about the building’s history here.

BBC Radio Surrey will be out and about throughout the day meeting up with some of the great and the good of the county and will be broadcasting from 6am-6pm. This month’s Surrey Life Magazine is full of news, interviews and much more in honour of Surrey Day.

