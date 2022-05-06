Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Largest gathering of vampires planned at Whitby Abbey

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 9:28 PM May 6, 2022
Whitby Abbey

Whitby Abbey - Credit: Karol Gajewski

2022 is the 125th anniversary of Bram Stoker's Dracula and Whitby Abbey is planning a record-breaking commemoration.

Whitby has become synonymous with Bram Stoker's classic which was written in 1897 and was inspired by the author's visit to the seaside resort in 1890. 

The book has many references to Whitby's landmarks; in the novel the Count takes on the form of a large black dog and bounds up the famous 199 steps and Stoker writes in Dracula that Whitby Abbey ‘is a most noble ruin, of immense size, and full of beautiful and romantic bits"

At the Whitby Abbey visitor, there is the first edition of Dracula that Bram Stoker signed in 1901 on display,

In more recent times, Whitby has become the location for the Whitby Goth Weekend, a twice yearly music event that attracts followers of Goth culture from around the world.

In partnership with Guinness World Records, Whitby Abbey is attempting to break the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as vampires, which will take place on on the evening of Thursday 26 May 2022 between 6.45pm and 7.15pm.

Entry to the abbey will be free for all those in traditional vampire fancy dress and who intend to participate in the world record attempt. The only exceptions to this are an adult accompanying a child in costume or an adult assisting a less able visitor in costume. To be officially counted as a vampire, participants must be wearing a full, traditional vampire fancy dress costume.

The evening will also include live local music, a performance of excerpts from Dracula by Time Will Tell Theatre. Local food, including fish and chips, and a selection of drinks will also be available.

READ MORE: How you can walk in the footsteps of Dracula in Whitby

