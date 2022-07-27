Hatfield Park: The ultimate summer day out in Hertfordshire 

Promotion

Adult and child summer passes will provide unlimited access (Thursday to Sunday) to the park and gardens until September 30. - Credit: Hatfield Park

Dawn West, marketing director at Hatfield Park explains the summer pass to the historic park and the delights they have on offer.

Q: What can visitors expect from Hatfield Park and Gardens?

A: The house, garden, park and woodland walks are open for visitors to discover this summer. It’s a great combination of culture, landscapes and history, so there’s something for everyone. You can choose to buy a ticket for the house, park and gardens, or if you are looking to just explore the grounds, you can choose a ticket to the park and gardens.

The 40-acre gardens date back to the early 17th Century, when the owner Robert Cecil employed John Tradescant the Elder (a famous collector and gardener at the time) to collect plants across Europe, which were then planted in his new home.

Many of the trees, plants and bulbs at Hatfield have never before been grown in England, creating a unique space that visitors can enjoy.

Horticulturalists can discover a variety of trees, plants and bulbs at Hatfield that have never been grown in England before. - Credit: Hatfield Park

Q: What is the history of Hatfield House?

A: Hatfield is steeped in over 400 years of fascinating history – the building is home to centuries of historical treasures, collected by the Cecil family, and was built in the grounds of Elizabeth I’s childhood residence.

Q: What does the summer pass include for Hatfield Park?

A: You will gain unlimited access to the park and gardens from Thursday to Sunday between July 1 and September 30.

You can also upgrade your summer pass to include a house day pass if you wish. Adult and child tickets are available.

Hatfield is steeped in over 400 years of fascinating history for visitors to discover. - Credit: Hatfield Park

Q: What refreshments are on offer?

A: We have The Coach House Kitchen, which is open Tuesday to Sunday, providing a restaurant menu as well as picnic options for both adults and children to tuck into whilst relaxing in the park.

Q: What other facilities are available?

A: At the Stable Yard, there’s a variety of different retailers which you wouldn’t find on the high street. It’s an entirely different shopping experience and also open Tuesday to Sunday. The Stable Yard offers free entry and parking next to the gardens, making it a great place to catch up and browse with friends.

The house, garden, park and woodland walks are open for visitors to explore at Hatfield Park this summer. - Credit: Hatfield Park

Q: How can I get there?

A: We’re located just 21 miles north of London and signposted from the A1, A414 and A100. The Stable Yard offers free entry and parking next to the gardens.

The house, park and gardens are situated directly opposite the railway station, which is only 22 minutes away from Kings Cross station.

To browse Hatfield Park’s busy summer event calendar, visit hatfield-house.co.uk/hatfield-park-events/.

To purchase a summer pass for the grounds, visit hatfield-house.co.uk/event/park-gardens-summer-pass/.